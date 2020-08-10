Lebanese Presidency: Calling for Int’l Investigation into Beirut Blast Aims at Wasting Time

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Lebanese Presidency Information Office stressed Sunday that the goal of calling for an international investigation is a waste of time, the judiciary should be swift, without rushing, to confirm who is guilty and who is innocent.

The following statement was issued by the Information Office of the Presidency of the Republic on Sunday:

The “Asas” website published false information about the meeting of the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. The media reported this information about the position of the President of the Republic regarding Arab or international parties undertaking the investigation of the big explosion in the Beirut port.

The Information Office of the Presidency of the Republic affirms that there is absolutely no truth to the “Asas” story, because the president’s position was stated during the dialogue with the media last Friday, where he considered that the demand for an international investigation into the port issue “is aimed at wasting the truth,” stressing that “the verdict has no meaning if its issuance is prolonged, and the judiciary must be swift” because delayed justice is not fair, rather it must be immediate and without haste to ascertain who is a criminal and who is innocent.

It must be emphasized that His Excellency the President did not issue except this stance, on the subject of the international investigation, so correction was required

