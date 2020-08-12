Incendiary Balloons Launched from Gaza at Zionist Settlements Spark 16 Fires, Injure One Israeli Soldier

Posted on August 12, 2020 by martyrashrakat

August 11, 2020

fire-e1597130848470-640x400

A large number of incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza at the Zionist settlements in the Strip’s vicinity, which sparked 16 fires and injured one Israeli soldier, Israeli media outlets mentioned.

In details, an Israeli soldier suffered moderate wounds when he was fighting fire in Kissufim settlement, they added.

According to Zionist reports, the Israeli enemy deployed systems to intercept the incendiary balloons, vowing a harsh response.

Meanwhile, the defense minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to undergo medical checks upon which it would be decided if he had to have a surgery, according to the Zionist reports which added that the deterioration of Gantz medical situation is caused by an old injury he suffered when he was serving in the Paratroopers Brigade.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related

Filed under: Palestine, War on Gaza | Tagged: , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: