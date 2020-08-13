Saker appeal: please help me get a better picture about this! (UPDATED)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Dear friends,

As I expected, today Russia has registered the first vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. I took a quick look at CNN and BBC, and did not find that reported (maybe they have added it since, I only scanned the headlines).

As most of you know, I don’t follow the legacy corporate ziomedia, but in this case, maybe I could ask all of you to let me know here IF the western media covers the registration of this first vaccine and HOW they cover it.

So here is my request:

If you come across any article discussing the fact that Russia was the first country on the planet to register a vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, please post a link to it in the comments section. If you want, please include a key excerpt and a personal commentary.

Deal?

I am really interested to see if ANY western media outlets will honestly cover this or not (I think not).

Finally, this is not an English language blog, only a MOSTLY English. So please feel free to include articles in any language, but please also add a translated summary.

Many thanks and hugs and cheers to all,

The Saker

UPDATE: Wow, just WOW! What an avalanche of information, thank you all!!! I have just one request: please do NOT emails me links, but please post them here for all to see.

Thank you!! The Saker

