Israel And UAE Reached Historical Peace Agreement

13.08.2020

A view of Jerusalem. FILE IMAGE: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached a historical peace agreement with support from the U.S.

President Donald Trump announced the “breakthrough” agreement on the afternoon of August 13, calling Israel and the UAE the “great friends” of the U.S.

The agreement was sealed in a phone call between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

In a joint statement, Israel, the UAE and the U.S. said the agreement will advance peace in the Middle East. The statement praised the “bold diplomacy” and “vision” of the three country’s leaders.

“All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today’s historic achievement,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, Delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet within a few weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

In the framework of the peace agreement, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in Netanyahu’s “Vision for Peace” in the Western Bank. Tel Aviv will focus its efforts on “expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.”

The agreement will also provide Muslims with greater access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“Along with the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates share a similar outlook regarding the threats and opportunities in the region, as well as a shared commitment to promoting stability through diplomatic engagement, increased economic integration, and closer security coordination,” the three countries said in their statement.

Israel and the UAE will also expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus under the agreement.

This is the first peace agreement between an Arab state and Israel in more than 25 years. Other Gulf states, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, may follow the UAE’s footsteps. This will lead to more pressure on the Palestinians, as well as Syria and Lebanon.

