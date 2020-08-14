The Resistance Intensifies Its Pressure: A Message of Missiles to the Occupation الاحتلال يفشل في اختبار البالونات: عقوبات جديدة على غزة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Rajab Al-Madhoon – Al-Akhbar Newspaper

Translated by Staff

Yesterday, the resistance took a new step in escalating pressures to force the occupation to implement the truce understandings. It seems that this step was well understood by the ‘Israeli’ leadership, which seeks mediators to prevent the deterioration of the situation, while the resistance affirms that it is ready for confrontation.

Gaza | Although the firing of experimental missiles from Gaza Strip towards the sea has become a normal matter in the context of working to develop the range and accuracy of the missiles, ‘Israeli’ interpreted the launching of nine missiles yesterday morning and afternoon as a threat by Hamas, in parallel with the field escalation in the border area. Palestinian resistance sources confirmed to the “Al-Akhbar” that explanation. The sources said “the operation is intentional. It is a clear message to the occupation concerning the seriousness of the escalation taking place and the resistance’s readiness for any confrontation that may be imposed on Gaza.” The sources added that “the resistance will not back down as long as the occupation is stalling in implementing all the terms of the truce understandings,” and that “the popular explosive balloons activities will continue, in addition to the readiness of the various wings of the resistance for any imposed military confrontation.” The sources added that “the missiles launched yesterday were a field retaliation for the ‘Israeli’ Minister of Security, Benny Gantz, who threatened the Gaza Strip in the past two days.”

For their part, Hebrew media outlets admitted that the ‘Israeli’ political leadership understood the message sent by Hamas to the occupation ‘state’. “Yediot Aharonot” newspaper described the missiles launching as “unusual,” saying that it carried warning messages. For his part, ‘Israeli’ military analyst, Noam Amir, indicated that it is usual to launch experimental missiles at the end of a new missiles series production, but this time it carries a message from “Hamas” that “we are ready, and the warehouses are full of missiles.”

In parallel, and after threatening the Gaza Strip with a major confrontation, Gantz linked the improvement of the economic situation in the Strip to the return of the soldiers captured by the resistance. He declared during a hearing before the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee of the ‘Israeli’ “Knesset” concerning the security situation that his government has no interest in the military escalation, and “all we want is the return of our children, and we will be happy for the flourishment of the economic situation in Gaza.” He added: “I will be happier when I see workers from Gaza enter ‘Israel’ … All this can happen with the return of our children, and by then we will see Gaza in another form of development.” Gantz’s speech is an extension of similar stances that he has been stating recently. Hamas, however, still refuses to provide any information about the captured ‘Israeli’ soldiers except for a swap deal. In this context, “Hamas” sources considered, in an interview with “Al-Akhbar,” that Gantz’s position was “meaningless”, as they considered him “evading truce understandings.” The sources pointed out that the talks on the swap deal have been stalled for months due to the occupation’s refusal to pay the price required to complete it, including the release of all prisoners of the “Loyalty of the Free” deal.

The Night Confusion Units prepare to begin operations in two days

The recent escalation on the borders of the Gaza Strip has generated more pressure on the ‘Israeli’ military and political leadership, which seeks to prevent the deterioration of the situation. According to ‘Israeli’ analyst Yoni Ben-Menachem “in light of the army’s willingness in the north to confront Hezbollah’s retaliatory attack, ‘Israel’ can’t handle tension on two fronts at the same time. It is working consistently behind the scenes with Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations envoy Nikolay Mladenov to extend the Qatari grant to prevent the escalation. ”

On the ground, the launching of explosive balloons by the popular units towards the settlements of the Gaza Envelope is increasing, while the occupation forces are firing at the resistance monitoring sites in the east and north of the Strip. According to Al-Akhbar information, the Night Confusion Units affiliated with the Supreme National Authority for the Great Return March are preparing to start bombing operations along the borders with the Gaza Strip within two days, as part of the continuous escalation steps to force the occupation to implement the terms of the truce understandings. These steps have already impacted the settlers, who are now raising their voices calling for a solution. The Hebrew “Channel 13” reported Heads of the ‘Gaza Envelope’ Councils the calling on the government to put political disputes aside, and direct a harsh response to Gaza, based on that “the retaliation to the booby-trapped balloon is the same as to a missile.”

The occupation court in Beersheba, on Sunday, sentenced a citizen of the Gaza Strip [Tahir Matar], who belongs to “Hamas”, to 11 years in prison, after he was convicted of trying to kill a number of enemy soldiers. The court claimed that Tahir bought three bombs to throw them at the ‘Israeli’ soldiers near the separation wall on November 14, 2018, but the bombs in his possession did not explode, while he was injured by the ‘Israeli’ gunfire, before he was arrested.

الاحتلال يفشل في اختبار البالونات: عقوبات جديدة على غزة

فلسطين رجب المدهون الجمعة 14 آب 2020

قلّص العدو مساحة الصيد في بحر غزة من 15 ميلاً إلى 8 أميال (أ ف ب )

غزة | بعد عجزه عن وقف البالونات المتفجّرة التي يتواصل إطلاقها منذ أسبوع من قِبَل الوحدات الشعبية في قطاع غزة باتجاه مستوطنات الغلاف، بدأ الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تطبيق عقوبات اقتصادية جديدة على القطاع، وصلت إلى حدّ منع إدخال الوقود بجميع أنواعه، إضافة إلى تقليص مساحة الصيد البحري، في وقت استمرّ فيه القصف على عدد من مواقع المقاومة لليوم الثالث على التوالي.

وعلى مدار أيام، فشل جيش العدوّ في وقف البالونات الحارقة، على الرغم من إعلانه تشغيل منظومة ليزرية لصدّها، إذ أعلنت وسائل إعلام عبرية، أمس، وقوع عشرات الحرائق التي التهمت أكثر من 5000 دونم في مستوطنات غلاف غزة. وعلى إثر ذلك، وافق وزير الأمن، بيني غانتس، على توصية رئيس أركان الجيش، أفيف كوخافي، بوقف إدخال الوقود إلى القطاع. كذلك، أمر غانتس، بحسب صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» العبرية، بتقليص مساحة الصيد في بحر غزة من 15 ميلاً إلى 8 أميال بحرية. وتأتي هذه الخطوات الجديدة بعد أيام من قرار الاحتلال إغلاق معبر كرم أبو سالم، ومنع إدخال مواد البناء ومستلزماتها كافة عبره حتى إشعار آخر.

بالتوازي مع ذلك، واصل جيش العدو تهديداته لقطاع غزة، مُحمّلاً حركة «حماس» تبعات ما سمّاه «العنف» الذي يمارَس ضدّ سكان دولة الاحتلال. وردّت الحركة على تلك التهديدات باعتبار قرار منع دخول الوقود والبضائع إلى القطاع «بمثابة سلوك عدواني خطير، وخطوة غير محسوبة العواقب يتحمّل الاحتلال تبعاتها»، مؤكّدة على لسان الناطق باسمها فوزي برهوم أن هذا السلوك «سيستدعي إعادة رسم معالم المرحلة مجدّداً، وتحديد المسار المناسب لكسر هذه المعادلة، إذ لا يمكن القبول باستمرار هذه الحال».

قصف مدرسة «أونروا»

وفجر أمس، شنّت طائرات ومروحيات حربية ودبابات إسرائيلية غارات على عدّة أهداف للمقاومة، فيما زعم جيش الاحتلال أنه استهدف مجمّعاً عسكرياً للقوة البحرية لـ»حماس» وبنى تحتية تحت أرضية ومواقع رصد تابعة للحركة. إلا أن الصور التي التُقطت صباح أمس أظهرت استهداف مدرسة ابتدائية للأطفال تابعة لـ»وكالة غوث وتشغيل اللاجئين» (أونروا) في مخيم الشاطئ غربيّ مدينة غزة، ما أدى إلى وقوع أضرار كبيرة في المدرسة التي يدرس فيها قرابة 1000 طفل فلسطيني، وسط إدانات فلسطينية وحقوقية واسعة. وقال الناطق باسم وزارة الصحة في غزة، إياد البزم، إن القنبلة التي أطلقها جيش الاحتلال على المدرسة تحتوي 1500 شظية معدنية، كلّ منها كافية لقتل إنسان، وهي موجّهة بالليزر، ونسبة الخطأ فيها تكاد تكون معدومة. وأشار البزم إلى أن القنبلة نفسها استخدمها الاحتلال سابقاً في عدد من مجازره ضدّ أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني.

في المقابل، وفيما لم تبدِ فصائل المقاومة نيّتها منع الوحدات الشعبية من الاستمرار في إطلاق البالونات الحارقة، كشفت صحيفة «معاريف» العبرية أن العدو يستعدّ لجولة قريبة من التصعيد، تشمل إطلاق قذائف صاروخية باتجاه مستوطنات الغلاف. جاء ذلك في وقت نشر فيه جيش الاحتلال منظومة القبّة الحديدية على نطاق واسع في المنطقة الجنوبية وغلاف غزة. من جهتها، كشفت قناة «كان» العبرية أن السلطات الإسرائيلية تدرس ثلاثة خيارات للتعامل مع القطاع، تَتمثّل في فرض عقوبات مدنية، وهجمات محسوبة، واستخدام الوسطاء، مشيرةً إلى أنه ما لم تؤدّ البالونات إلى سقوط قتلى فلن تدخل دولة الاحتلال في مواجهة.

في هذا الوقت، أعلنت الوحدات الشعبية التي تطلق البالونات الحارقة أنها ستُكثّف عملها خلال الفترة المقبلة، في ظلّ تعنّت الاحتلال في الاستجابة لمطالب المقاومة، فيما أمهلت وحدات الإرباك الليلي، التي تطلق على نفسها تسمية «سيف»، دولة العدو، حتى مساء الجمعة لرفع الحصار، وإلا فستستأنف عملها على طول الحدود الشرقية لقطاع غزة. كذلك، وفي رسالة غير مباشرة بالاستعداد للمواجهة، نشر الموقع الرسمي للجناح العسكري لحركة «حماس» وعدد من قنواته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة لمقاتل من «كتائب القسام» يحمل سلاحاً مضادّاً للطائرات.

