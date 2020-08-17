Iraqi Army arrests ISIS terrorist behind 2014 Speicher Massacre

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Rapid response unit troops of the Iraqi Ground Forces near Kirkuk, 23 September 2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Iraqi Army announced, in a statement issued on Sunday, the arrest of one of the “terrorist cadres” who participated in the Speicher Camp massacre that took place six years ago in the the Salaheddine Governorate.

Al-Sumaria TV quoted a statement by the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, in which he confirmed the arrest of one of the criminals who participated in the massacre carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

“According to the directives of the Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, the heroes of the Counter-Terrorism Forces continued their qualitative operations to pursue the elements in various regions,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The statement added, “Through field follow-up and efforts that lasted for months, they managed to arrest the criminal (N.I), who is considered one of the most dangerous terrorists who participated in the Speicher massacre.”

The Iraqi Army would later retake the Speicher Camp from the Islamic State, uncovering the bodies of several of the cadets that were murdered by the terrorist organization.

