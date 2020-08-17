Iraqi Army arrests ISIS terrorist behind 2014 Speicher Massacre

By News Desk -2020-08-17
BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Iraqi Army announced, in a statement issued on Sunday, the arrest of one of the “terrorist cadres” who participated in the Speicher Camp massacre that took place six years ago in the the Salaheddine Governorate.
Al-Sumaria TV quoted a statement by the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, in which he confirmed the arrest of one of the criminals who participated in the massacre carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.
“According to the directives of the Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, the heroes of the Counter-Terrorism Forces continued their qualitative operations to pursue the elements in various regions,” the spokesman said in a statement.
The statement added, “Through field follow-up and efforts that lasted for months, they managed to arrest the criminal (N.I), who is considered one of the most dangerous terrorists who participated in the Speicher massacre.”
The Iraqi Army would later retake the Speicher Camp from the Islamic State, uncovering the bodies of several of the cadets that were murdered by the terrorist organization.
Related News
- Rockets Fall On Heads Of US Troops In Iraq As Israel Bombs Gaza Strip
- Two rockets target Iraqi base hosting US troops
- New attack reports at the Baghdad Airport
- Iraqi forces arrest 31 Syrians armed with explosives at border
- Iraqi forces arrest 31 Syrians armed with explosives at border
- US to reduce size of forces in Syria, Iraq in order to maintain long-term presence: CENTCOM
Filed under: IRAQ, ISIS, Takfiris | Tagged: Iraqi Army, Kathmi, Speicher Camp Massacre |
Leave a Reply