As Some Arabs Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’, Lebanese Recall 2006 Divine Victory

August 13, 2020

Marwa Haidar

Fourteen years ago, on August 13, 2006, the Zionist occupation committed horrible crime by killing dozens of Lebanese at a residential complex in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh. In two minutes, eight buildings turned into rubble when Israeli warplanes threw 23 tons of smart bombs on Al-Imam Al-Hassan Complex.

The massacre took place shortly after the Zionist government announced on that day it had agreed to a cessation of hostilities with Lebanon, in a clear proof that this regime breaks its words and is hostile by nature.

Fourteen years on the war which was full of massacres, devastation and a lot of pain, this entity appears with a new language. Few days after the massive blasts at Beirut Port on August 4, 2020, Tel Aviv lit up its city hall with the Lebanese flag, in a move that was even met by protest inside the Zionist entity.

Moreover, the Israeli regime, which was established on the blood of the Palestinians, offered to send aid to devastated Beirut following the tragedy of the port.

“I expressed Israel’s willingness to send humanitarian aid which must be delivered directly to the population,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday (August 11).

Netanyahu’s “tenderness” didn’t stop here. The Israeli PM, and out of his “keenness” on the safety of the Lebanese people, told the French president that the arms of the “devil” Hezbollah must be taken out of populated areas across Lebanon.

Such language may deceive some countries like the UAE, which announced on Thursday it was normalizing ties with the Zionist entity, in a move that is expected to be echoed by other Arab states.

Unlike other countries, the honored people of Lebanon will never be fooled. They know very well that all the Israeli moves towards Lebanon are aimed at one goal: Disarming Hezbollah.

Since its defeat on the hands of Resistance fighters in 2006, the Zionist entity spared no effort to reach its goal. However, this enemy has forgotten major fact: The people who witnessed the divine victory in 2006 know very well that the Resistance weapons have been the source of this pride, and they will never accept that the Resistance would abandon its weapons.

The people who rushed to return to their destroyed houses as soon as the cessation of hostilities took effect at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2006 are now more determined to defend their land.

The children who were displaced from their southern towns in 2006 have now joined the Resistance ranks and are well prepared to take part in the game-changing surprise promised by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah if a new aggression is launched against Lebanon by the Israeli enemy.

Some Arab states may follow in UAE’s tracks, but surely Lebanon won’t be one of them, not only because the Zionist brutality can’t be forgettable, but also because the Lebanese people are still enjoying the divine victory of 2006 and preparing for the day when they will pray, along with the Palestinians, in Al-Quds!

Source: Al-Manar English Website

