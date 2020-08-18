The Unholy Alliance: Ten Years of Undercover Normalization Come to Light

Video-graphics showing the United Arab Emirates’ steps toward normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity in the past decade until announcing their unholy alliance last week.
ٍSee Video Here
