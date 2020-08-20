Ansarallah forces on the verge of eliminating Al-Qaeda/ISIS pocket in central Yemen

By News Desk -2020-08-12

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces are on the verge of scoring a decisive victory against the Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organizations in central Yemen.

According to the latest reports from the front, the Ansarallah forces have captured several areas inside the Al-Bayda Governorate over the last 24 hours, including a number of hilltops and observation points.

The success by the Ansarallah Movement has put them in position of eliminating this terrorist salient near the Dhamar Governorate.

At the same time, the Ansarallah forces are also advancing near the Marib Governorate axis, as they look to isolate the Islah militia troops near the administrative capital.

Since the start of the new year, the Ansarallah forces have managed to capture a large chunk of territory in  Marib, Al-Jawf, and Sanaa; this has resulted in some important victories, especially along the main highway that links these governorates.

