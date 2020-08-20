Massive explosions hit Gaza as Israeli warplanes strike for 10th straight night

By News Desk -2020-08-21
BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – Israeli warplanes launched heavy strikes over the Gaza Strip this evening, hitting a number of sites across the region.
According to Palestinian activists, the airstrikes caused massive explosions that could be felt throughout Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet this evening: “Explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day.”
They added: “In response, our fighter jets just struck infrastructure belonging to Hamas in Gaza used to construct tunnels.”
Tonight’s airstrikes by the Israeli Defense Forces mark the tenth day in a row that they have targeted the Gaza Strip.
The strikes were primarily concentrated on the Khan Younis area, which is located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
