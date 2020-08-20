Russian General Killed by Roadside Bomb in Deir Ezzor, Northeast Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 18, 2020 Arabi Souri

Russian Military Police in Syria – Archive

A Russian army general was killed and two soldiers injured in a roadside bombing that targeted a Russian military convoy in the province of Deir Ezzor, northeast of Syria.

A Syrian military statement mourned the Russian General and detailed: ‘A Russian General martyred and two Russian soldiers injured in the afternoon, today Tuesday 18, 2020 by a bomb planted on the roadside in Deir Ezzor province when the Russian military convoy was returning to the city after carrying out a humanitarian mission in the region.’

The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported the incident in a statement issued earlier today.

The officer was a consultant with the rank of Major General, he was injured and evacuated from the site, however, he succumbed to his wounds later the Russian military statement said.

Russian troops have been targeted and paid a considerable price combating international terrorism sponsored by powers of evil in Syria alongside the Syrian armed forces.

Since September 2015, the Russian military intervention in Syria was helpful in curbing the expanding powers of different terrorist groups in Syria, most notable of them were ISIS and Nusra Front, the two offsprings of Al Qaeda. These terrorist groups received enormous funding and supplied with state of the art weapons by the United States of America and its stooges. The USA went as far as forming a ‘Coalition’ of NATO member states and its regional allies to assist ISIS in affecting the regime change in Syria, the coalition created by the USA was outside of the international law, against the charter of the United Nations, which it and its partners are supposed to uphold.

The Russian intervention was instrumental in preventing the growth of different terrorist groups out of the region before it reached the Russian Federation itself.

Earlier today Trump forces killed a Syrian soldier and injured two others in the province of Hasakah, just north of Deir Ezzor.

The United States of America and its partners waging the unprecedented War of Terror on Syria did not bother to hide their actual support for the terrorists in the country, they kept the whitewashing and justification of their crimes and the horrific crimes of their terrorists to the very effective western mainstream media.

UPDATE: The Russian martyr has been named. He is Vyacheslav Vladimirovich, promoted to Major General by a decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated 12.12.2016.

Major General Vyacheslav Vladimirovich, martyred in Deir Ezzor, 18 August 2020.

