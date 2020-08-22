A recent report in Military Times details the case of two British extremists who were members of a brutal ISIS cell nicknamed “The Beatles” believed to have been involved in various crimes including kidnapping, executions and murder of against British and American citizens in Syria. They are possibly linked to the murder of British “aid-worker”, Alan Henning.
via Is Britain avoiding justice for possible assets who ‘joined’ ISIS in Syria? — The Wall Will Fall
Filed under: ISIS, UK, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: MI6 Assets in Syria |
Leave a Reply