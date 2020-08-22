Russian Air Force destroys jihadist underground drone factory in Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On August 18th, the Russian Air Force carried out a powerful attack over the Idlib Governorate, striking the positions of the jihadist rebels near Jabal Khaybah.

According to Anna News reporter, Oleg Blokhin, the Russian Air Force specifically targeted an underground factory and warehouse belonging to the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), in the Idlib Governorate town of Haranbush.

Blokhin reported that the underground factory was used by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to produce drones and other types of weapons, including suicide belts.

The Russian Air Force’s attack came in retaliation for the several attempted strikes by the jihadist rebels on the Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies have repeatedly attempted to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase using these armed drones, despite their low success rate.

The Russian military had repeatedly warned the jihadist rebels against launching these attacks; however, they have become a monthly occurrence.

One Response

  1. roberthstiver, on August 22, 2020 at 6:22 am said:

    Assuming this is accurate/verifiable news, I am elated.

    Viva Syria!

    Reply

