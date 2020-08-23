Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 23, 2020

Hezbollah announced on Saturday it has downed an Israeli drone in the southern town of Ayta Al-Shaab.

In a statement issued late Saturday, Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has downed an Israeli drone over the border town of Ayta Al-Shaab.

“The drone is now in the hands of Islamic Resistance fighters,” the statement added.

Israeli occupation army confirmed a drone was downed in south Lebanon, but added there “was no concern of information being leaked.”

An Israeli drone was downed as it was in a ‘routine activity’ earlier during the day at the border with Lebanon, occupation army spokesman said in a statement.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said last year in September that every Israeli drone which will violate the Lebanese airspace is a target for the Resistance, following an attack by Israeli drones laden with explosive materials on a media office belonging to the Lebanese party.

