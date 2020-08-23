Hezbollah publishes first photos of downed Israeli drone

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, Hezbollah’s military media published pictures of the Israeli drone that was shot down on Saturday afternoon.

The drone was reportedly shot down while it was flying near the Lebanese town of Aita Al-Shaab.

Hezbollah said the drone had entered Lebanese airspace was capturing images of the area before it was shot down by their forces.

Hezbollah military media

Hezbollah military media

Hezbollah military media

The Israeli army later confirmed that a drone belonging to its forces had fallen over Lebanese territory.

