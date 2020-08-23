PROTESTS AGAINST TURKISH-BACKED MILITANTS BROKE OUT IN SYRIA’S RAS AL-AIN (VIDEOS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

22.08.2020

The Turkish-occupied town of Ras al-Ain and its countryside in northern al-Hasakah had been witnessing a series of protests, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on August 22.

Tribal leaders and prominent figures are reportedly participating in the protests against Turkish-backed militants, who have been wreaking havoc in the town since occupying in October of last year.

The locals are supporting Ras al-Ain’s local council, which suspended its work to protest against the new management of the town’s border cursing with Turkey.

Turkish authorities appointed Ahmad Bulat, brother of Saif Abu Baker leader of the Hamza Division, as the manager of the border crossing a few day ago. The appointment was seen as an insult to the locals, since Bulat is just a militant from northern Aleppo.

Heavy clashes broke out in Ras al-Ain on August 20 between local fighters supporting the local council and tribesmen allied to the Hamza Division.

Turkey is trying to state its dominance over Ras al-Ain by installing loyal militants in key posts, while ignoring the town’s locals.

The situation will likely escalate further if Turkey refuse to fulfill the demands of Ras al-Ain’s local council which wants a local civilian to be appointed as the manager of the border crossing. The protesters are also demanding the removal of the Hamza Division from their town.

