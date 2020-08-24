Terrorist Attack against a Gas Pipeline Takes out Electricity in all Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 24, 2020 Arabi Souri

A terrorist attack targeted a main Gas pipeline that resulted in taking out the electricity in all over Syria, the Syrian Minister of Oil and Rich Minerals said.

The massive explosion which targeted the Arabian Gas Pipeline feeding the Der Ali thermal power station disrupted the gas supplies to the station and subsequently all connected substations were off. The towns in northern Damascus countryside, the explosion rocked the region, especially the towns between Adra and Dumair.

“It’s like daytime light throughout the night”, one local said on social media describing the fire that erupted from the explosion that occurred shortly after 1 am local time, as per local sources.

The targeted gas pipeline, a 36 inch wide and with the capacity of 7 million cubic meters of gas, in addition to supplying gas to the thermal station of Der Ali, also supplies gas to the thermal stations of Tishreen and Nassiyria in the southern region of the country which all went out of service.



Extinguishing the fire took all night long and immediate assessment of damages and restoration operations of the pipeline were initiated, electricity is coming back gradually, though slowly to different provinces.

The US embattled war criminal and irresponsible president Trump needs any useful achievement to win his coming elections in foreign policy after failing miserably at all fronts in domestic policies have increased his ‘Maximum Pressure’ attempts against the countries not under the US hegemony, notably Syria and Iran, thus terrorist attacks and Israeli bombing and sabotage against infrastructure in these countries have increased in the past few months. No low limits defined as Trump’s terrorists as well as Trump’s forces operating as US Army illegally in Syria even burned Syrian wheat fields as it neared harvesting.

Some pictures from the site of the explosion

Targeting gas and oil pipelines in the country reminds us with the terrorist attack against the gas pipeline in Baba Amro, Homs, at the beginning of the US-led War of Terror against Syria, the terrorist act was carried out by a CNN crew who falsely accused the Syrian Army with their own evil act but were caught by their own cameras they forgot streaming online throughout the night.

The whole world is running on the very fragile gas and oil pipeline, just like the mercantile ships in the open seas, using these in the US-led War of Terror and intimidation would engulf the entire world in tit for tat attacks that would have unimaginable ramifications on all of humanity, with an unpredictable axis of evil spearheaded by the likes of the regimes of Donald Trump, Erdogan of Turkey who cut off the water supplies for over a million Syrian human being in Hasakah province northeast of Syria for the 3rd week now, and the Israeli Netanyahu, the world is at danger, and every single human being is facing massive dangers of the policies and acts of these lunatic warlords.

Though the Syrian people managed to win against the world’s largest army of terrorists, and their sponsors of the super powerful and super-rich countries, the battle is not over and the Syrian people will definitely not give the likes of Trump and Erdogan in their terrorist attacks what they failed to take in their direct military interventions and investing in their terrorist groups.

