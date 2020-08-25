Large demonstration held in support of Gaddafi family in northern Libya: video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Supporters of the Gaddafi family took to the streets of Bani Walid, Sirte, and Ghat to demonstrate in support of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi’s return to politics.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:35 P.M.) – Supporters of the Gaddafi family have once again gathered in Sirte, the birthplace of the former president, Muammar, to show their support for them amid ongoing turmoil between the two largest political blocs in Libya.

According to Ouais Hasairi, the Libyan National Army (LNA) clashed with members of the Gdadfa Tribe, which is the tribe of Muammar Gaddafi, over the arrest of 50 civilians in the city of Sirte.

The incident, according to Hasairi, took place in the coastal city of Sirte on August 24th, as the demonstrations in support of the Gaddafi family continue in this region of the country.

yesterday #LNA force's clashed with gdadfa tribe and shot at them , since the protesters didn't want to leave before they release the detainees , over 50 civilians were detained since the start of the protest in #Sirte most of them from gdadfa tribe .#Libya pic.twitter.com/vZIGRZcu9l — Ouais Hasairi | أويس الحصائري (@HasairiOuais) August 25, 2020

Supporters of the Gaddafi family can be seen waiving the green flag, which represented the Libyan Arab Republic under the former president Muammar Gaddafi.

Last week, three demonstrations were reported in Sirte and two other cities in north-central Libya, as dozens of people rallied in support of the Gaddafi family and the return of Saif Al-Islam to Libyan politics.

