Harris Says Trump’s Iran Policy Makes US More Isolated

US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris said the United States is more isolated now than ever from its allies due to President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran policies, noting that his approach has led to an “alone America”.

“The Trump administration took the issue of the arms embargo against Iran to the [UN] Security Council recently and only one other country voted with us. I think it’s fair to say this [Trump’s] America First approach has been America alone which is not in our best interest or in the interest of our allies,” she said.

Harris further noted: “I serve on the Intelligence committee and I believe that we are more isolated than ever from our allies and that we need help for us to meet this challenge.”

“Our administration will hold Iran’s government accountable and rejoin a diplomatic agreement if Iran comes back into compliance. And we will work with our allies, of course, to strengthen the Iran deal and push back Iran’s other destabilizing actions,” the first-term Senator from California said at a virtual fundraiser.

Earlier in August, the United Nations Security Council rejected a US resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran that is due to expire in October as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], which has been endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2231.

The US resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain [nuclear deal signatories], while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The Trump administration had repeatedly threatened to trigger the so-called snapback provisions of the 2015 nuclear deal if it cannot secure an arms embargo extension.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Harris said, if voted to power, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s administration would offer unwavering support for ‘Israel’ and would never let Iran obtain a nuclear weapon.

“Joe has made it clear he will not tie security assistance to any political decisions that ‘Israel’ makes and I couldn’t agree more,” Harris added.

