Turkey in Western Calculations… Intelligence, Ideology and Military

August 25, 2020

The following is the English translation from Arabic of the latest article by Turkish career journalist Husni Mahali he published in the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news site Al-Mayadeen Net:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized, during the inauguration of the new building of the National Intelligence Service (MİT) in Istanbul, on July 26, “the important role that the agency played in the military and political successes achieved by Ankara in recent years, thus becoming a regional and international power to be reckoned with in all forums and areas.”

President Erdogan’s words came as an affirmation of the “militarization of Turkish foreign policy,” whereby the Turkish army is present in Syria, Libya, Qatar, Somalia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Bosnia, in coordination and effective cooperation with the intelligence that directly reports to Erdogan, as is the case of the military establishment after the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Erdogan took advantage of this coup and used it to serve his larger project, which is to amend the constitution and change the political system from parliamentary to presidential in April 2017, and he became the absolute ruler of the country since that date. Ankara’s regional policies have witnessed very important changes after that date, the most important of which is more intervention in Syria, especially in the Idlib file, and the sending of the Turkish army to Qatar in June 2017, and then to Libya, with more military operations in northern Iraq, and the building of military bases in Somalia.

And Turkish intelligence, according to President Erdogan’s words, had an important and main role in all of these activities, in addition to a supportive role in other countries and places in the region and Africa, and some European countries as well, which is what French President Macron and German officials talked about in particular.

These data were sufficient for America, France and Britain to place Turkey at the top of its intelligence interests, with the increasing Turkish military and intelligence role regionally and internationally. All this thanks to the wide network of relations established by the various Turkish agencies with large numbers of followers, supporters and loyalists of President Erdogan around the world.

The first initiative was from President Trump, who appointed Gina Haspel as head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CİA) in May 2018. It is known that she speaks Russian, she is an expert on Russian affairs, and she is an expert on Turkish affairs, which means that Washington wanted to You kill two birds with one stone, especially since the appointment came after Astana and before Sochi, as Haspel worked in Azerbaijan, and then held the position of assistant chief of the CIA in Ankara, and at a very important time, where she learned the Turkish language well.

And press information talked about her role in the kidnapping of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan from the Kenyan capital Nairobi on February 14, 1999, after she played a key role in the arrest of two al-Qaeda operatives in Azerbaijan, accused in the bombings of the US embassy in Kenya and Tanzania. On August 7, 1998, Osama bin Laden also participated in it.

Haspal’s “successes” were not limited to her contributions to these two stories, but rather it was said that they also played an important role in transporting the preacher Fethullah Golan to America a month after the handover of Ocalan to Ankara, as then Prime Minister Bulent Aguet said: “Why did the Americans hand us Ocalan with this? The shape? ”, To prove in subsequent years that Ocalan and Golan were, and still are, the two main issues that occupy the Turkish state’s mind. And it looks like they will keep that way with the AKP in power.

Haspal’s sudden visit to Ankara on October 23, 2018, for several hours, and her meeting with President Erdogan, confirms its continued interest in the Turkish file, as the visit was days after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul. This crime, and after information obtained by Haspal in Ankara, was an important paper in President Donald Trump’s bargaining with Mohammed bin Salman, as a start on the path to the so-called “Deal of the Century”, and the Saudi surrender to Washington’s slavery after the Turkish-Qatar alliance in June 2017. And under the American umbrella, namely the “Al Sailiya” and “Al Udeid” bases.

Washington was not the only one in this regard, that is, its interest in Turkey, as France and Britain joined it, the two parties to the Sykes-Picot Agreement, and what was attached to it from the Balfour Declaration, and also the establishment of the Hebrew state, with the support of America, the master of the capitalist world, after World War II. President Macron was ahead of Washington when at the beginning of 2017 appointed Bernard Amy as head of the French Foreign Intelligence Service (DGSE), after he served as his country’s ambassador in Ankara for the period 2007-2010, then he moved to Algeria, then London, Beirut and Amman, where he became director of the North Africa Administration in French Foreign Ministry.

Amy speaks Turkish fluently, and he is highly experienced in all of Turkey’s domestic and foreign policies, and Turkish history in general, which may explain the words and positions of President Macron against Turkey and his personal positions against President Erdogan, whether in Libya or Cyprus, Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean, and his support for Islamists in Europe and the world, which is what Ambassador Amy knows very well.

As for the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his grandfather of Ottoman origins, he was not late in his role in this field, as he appointed Richard Moore on July 30 as the head of his country’s intelligence (Mİ6), amid great Turkish media and political interest in this choice. Moore, who was born in Tripoli (Libya), worked as his country’s ambassador to Malaysia and Pakistan, which has a distinctive relationship with Turkey, before he was appointed his country’s ambassador to Ankara for the period between 2014 and 2017, where he established wide relations with Turkish officials after he mastered the Turkish language. Press information predicted for the Turkish-British relations, which is always distinctive, unlike the relations with all the countries of the European Union, to witness a significant development on the basis of coordination and military and intelligence cooperation during the reign of Richard Moore.

The choice of those who speak the Turkish language, and are fully aware of the Turkish issue, reflects the great interest that Washington, London and Paris attach to the current and future policies of Turkey, which has become clear that it relies on two basic elements that complement each other, namely the intelligence and the army, which work within the framework of President Erdogan’s ideological directives, as the head of National Intelligence Hakan Fidan accompanies President Erdogan on most of his foreign visits.

In turn, Moscow is closely watching these Erdogan policies, given its relationship with all the arenas in which it meets or contradicts Ankara, the most important of which are in Syria and Libya, and through it in the rest of the region, with Erdogan challenging President Putin in Ukraine, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and even self-governed republics within the borders of the Russian Federation, where there are about 25 million Muslims, most of them of Turkish origin.

This interest may be a reason for the importance that President Putin attaches to his advisor and spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, who graduated from the Turkish Language Department in Moscow and then worked for a long time at the Russian Embassy in Ankara, where he became familiar with all the developments of this neighboring country now and in the Soviet era, Turkey was a front trench for NATO and America against communism, and the Russian Empire was the greatest enemy of the Ottoman Empire, at least until Lenin’s Communist revolution in 1917.

And everyone knows that had it not been for the support of this revolution, Ataturk would not have been able to achieve his victory over the colonial countries, namely France and Britain, and with them Greece and Italy, which ended with the Lausanne Agreement of 1923, with the establishment of the Turkish Republic on the ruins of the Ottoman Empire, as if history always repeats itself, even if in different forms and models in which the intelligence services played and performed important roles that decided, is deciding, and will decide the fate of the countries and the peoples, as is the case now in the Arab geography which was drawn by a young man named Lawrence, who bought the allegiances of the sheikhs of the Gulf tribes who were promoted from loyalty to the old colonial to serve the new master “Israel”, and its intelligence is the most knowledgeable of all their secrets! And as “Israel” was aware of all Turkey’s secrets, and through the followers of Fethullah Golan in the Turkish security and intelligence services, who were spying until the end of 2013 on the communications of all Turkish officials, both military and politicians, and at the forefront Erdogan, who said that they were spying even on his bedroom, while the pro-Erdogan media accused Golan and his followers, at one time with being agents for America, at other times for Germany, and in the end, ‘Israel’, which has become fully aware of all the secrets and hidden acts of the Turkish state.

End of the article

حسني محلي

المصدر: الميادين نت

24 اب 14:41

يعكس اختيار سفراء يتكلمون اللغة التركية، ويعتبرون ملمّين بشكل تام بالشأن التركي، الاهتمام الكبير الذي توليه واشنطن ولندن وباريس بالسياسات الحالية والمستقبلية لتركيا.

أكّد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب إردوغان خلال افتتاحه المبنى الجديد لجهاز المخابرات الوطنيةفي إسطنبول، في 26 تموز/يوليو الماضي، “الدور المهم الذي أداه الجهاز في النجاحات العسكرية والسياسية التي حققتها أنقرة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، فأصبحت قوة إقليمية ودولية لا يستهان بها في كل المحافل والمجالات”.

جاء كلام الرئيس إردوغان تأكيداً على “عسكرة السياسة الخارجية التركية”، حيث يتواجد الجيش التركي في سوريا وليبيا وقطر والصومال والعراق وأذربيجان وأفغانستان والبوسنة، وذلك بالتنسيق والتعاون الفعال مع الاستخبارات التي تتبع مباشرة لإردوغان، حالها حال المؤسَّسة العسكريَّة بعد محاولة الانقلاب الفاشلة في 15 تموز/يوليو 2016.

وقد استغلّ إردوغان هذا الانقلاب وسخَّره خدمة لمشروعه الأكبر، ألا وهو تعديل الدستور، وتغيير النظام السياسي من برلماني إلى رئاسي في نيسان/أبريل 2017، فأصبح الحاكم المطلق للبلاد منذ ذلك التاريخ. وشهدت سياسات أنقرة الإقليمية بعد ذلك التاريخ تحولات مهمة جداً، أهمها المزيد من التدخل في سوريا، وبشكل خاصّ في ملف إدلب، وإرسال الجيش التركي إلى قطر في حزيران/يونيو 2017، وبعدها إلى ليبيا، مع المزيد من العمليات العسكرية في الشمال العراقي، وبناء القواعد العسكرية في الصومال.

وكان للمخابرات التركية، بحسب كلام الرئيس إردوغان، دور مهم ورئيسي في مجمل هذه الفعاليات، يضاف إليها دور داعم في دول وأماكن أخرى في المنطقة وأفريقيا، وبعض الدول الأوروبية أيضاً، وهو ما تحدث عنه الرئيس الفرنسي ماكرون، والمسؤولون الألمان بشكل خاصّ.

وكانت هذه المعطيات كافية بالنسبة إلى أميركا وفرنسا وبريطانيا، حتى تضع تركيا في أولويات اهتماماتها الاستخباراتية، مع تزايد الدور التركي العسكري والاستخباراتي إقليمياً ودولياً. كل ذلك بفضل شبكة العلاقات الواسعة التي أقامتها الأجهزة التركية المختلفة مع أعداد كبيرة من أتباع الرئيس إردوغان وأنصاره والموالين له في جميع أنحاء العالم.

وكانت المبادرة الأولى من الرئيس ترامب، الَّذي قام بتعيين جينا هاسبل رئيسة للمخابرات الأميركية المركزية في أيار/مايو 2018. ومن المعروف عنها أنها تتكلم الروسية، وهي خبيرة بالشأن الروسي، كما أنها خبيرة بالشأن التركي، وهو ما يعني أن واشنطن أرادت أن تضرب عصفورين بحجر واحد، وخصوصاً أنَّ التعيين جاء بعد أستانا وقبل سوتشي، فقد عملت هاسبل في أذربيجان، ومن ثم شغلت منصب مساعد رئيس مكتب المخابرات الأميركية في أنقرة، وفي توقيت مهم جداً، حيث تعلَّمت اللغة التركية بشكل جيد.

وتحدثت المعلومات الصحافية عن دورها في عملية اختطاف زعيم حزب العمال الكردستاني، عبد الله أوجلان، من العاصمة الكينية نيروبي في 14 شباط/فبراير 1999، بعد أن أدت دوراً أساسياً في عملية اعتقال عنصرين من القاعدة في أذربيجان، متهمين في تفجيرات السفارة الأميركية في كينيا وتنزانيا في 7 آب/أغسطس 1998، والتي شارك فيها أسامة بن لادن أيضاً.

ولم تقتصر “نجاحات” هاسبال على مساهماتها في هاتين القصتين، بل قيل إنها أدت دوراً مهماً أيضاً في نقل الداعية فتح الله جولان إلى أميركا بعد شهر من تسليم أوجلان إلى أنقرة، إذ قال رئيس الوزراء آنذاك بولنت أجويت: “لماذا قام الأميركيون بتسليمنا أوجلان بهذا الشكل؟”، لتثبت السنوات اللاحقة بأن أوجلان وجولان كانا، وما زالا، القضيتين الأساسيتين اللتين تشغلان بال الدولة التركية. ويبدو أنهما سيبقيان على هذا الحال ببقاء حزب العدالة والتنمية في السلطة.

وجاءت زيارة هاسبال المفاجئة إلى أنقرة في 23 تشرين الأول/أكتوبر 2018 لعدة ساعات، ولقاؤها الرئيس إردوغان، ليثبت استمرار اهتمامها بالملف التركي، إذ كانت الزيارة بعد أيام من مقتل الصحافي جمال خاشقجي في مبنى القنصلية السعودية في إسطنبول. وكانت هذه الجريمة، وبعد المعلومات التي حصلت عليها هاسبال في أنقرة، ورقة مهمة في مساومات الرئيس دونالد ترامب مع محمد بن سلمان، كبداية على طريق ما يسمى بـ”صفقة القرن”، والاستسلام السعودي لعبودية واشنطن بعد التحالف التركي-القطري في حزيران/يونيو 2017، وتحت المظلة الأميركية، أي قاعدتي “السيلية” و”العديد”.

لم تكن واشنطن الوحيدة في هذا المضمار، أي اهتمامها بتركيا، فقد لحقت بها فرنسا وبريطانيا، طرفا اتفاقية سايكس بيكو، وما لحق بها من وعد بلفور، وحتى قيام الدولة العبرية، بدعم من أميركا، سيدة العالم الرأسمالي، بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، فقد سبق الرئيس ماكرون واشنطن عندما قام في بداية العام 2017 بتعيين برنارد إيمي رئيساً لجهاز الاستخبارات الفرنسية الخارجية ، بعد أن خدم كسفير لبلاده في أنقرة للفترة 2007-2010، لينتقل منها إلى الجزائر، ثم لندن وبيروت وعمان، حيث أصبح مديراً لإدارة شمال أفريقيا في الخارجية الفرنسية.

ويتكلَّم إيمي التركية بطلاقة، وهو ذو خبرة عالية بمجمل سياسات تركيا الداخلية والخارجية، والتاريخ التركي عموماً، وهو ما قد يفسّر أقوال ومواقف الرئيس ماكرون ضد تركيا ومواقفه الشخصية ضد الرئيس إردوغان، إن كان في ليبيا أو قبرص واليونان وشرق الأبيض المتوسط، ودعمه للإسلاميين في أوروبا والعالم، وهو ما يعرفه السفير إيمي جيداً.

أما رئيس الوزراء البريطاني بوريس جونسون، وجَدّه من أصول عثمانية، فلم يتأخّر بدوره في هذا المجال، إذ قام في 30 تموز/يوليو الماضي بتعيين ريتشارد مور رئيساً لاستخبارات بلاده ، وسط اهتمام إعلامي وسياسي تركي كبير بهذا الاختيار، فقد عمل مور، وهو من مواليد طرابلس الغرب، سفيراً لبلاده في ماليزيا وباكستان ذات العلاقة المميزة مع تركيا، قبل أن يتم تعيينه سفيراً لبلاده في أنقرة للفترة الممتدة بين العام 2014 و2017، إذ أقام علاقات واسعة مع المسؤولين الأتراك بعد أن أتقن اللغة التركية. وتوقعت المعلومات الصحافية للعلاقات التركية – البريطانية، وهي مميزة دائماً، خلافاً للعلاقات مع جميع دول الاتحاد الأوروبي، أن تشهد تطوراً مهماً على قاعدة التنسيق والتعاون العسكري والاستخباراتي في عهد ريتشارد مور.

ويعكس اختيار هؤلاء الذين يتكلمون اللغة التركية، ويعتبرون ملمّين بشكل تام بالشأن التركي، الاهتمام الكبير الذي توليه واشنطن ولندن وباريس بالسياسات الحالية والمستقبلية لتركيا، والتي بات واضحاً أنها تعتمد على عنصرين أساسيين مكملين لبعضهما للبعض، وهما المخابرات والجيش، اللذان يعملان في إطار توجيهات الرئيس إردوغان العقائدية، إذ يرافق رئيس المخابرات الوطنية هاكان فيدان الرئيس إردوغان في معظم زياراته الخارجية.

بدورها، تراقب موسكو، وعن كثب، هذه السياسات الإردوغانية، نظراً إلى علاقتها بمجمل الساحات التي تلتقي أو تتعارض فيها مع أنقرة، وأهمها في سوريا وليبيا، ومن خلالها في باقي دول المنطقة، مع تحدي إردوغان للرئيس بوتين في أوكرانيا والقوقاز وآسيا الوسطى، وحتى جمهوريات الحكم الذاتي داخل حدود روسيا الفيدرالية، ويعيش فيها حوالى 25 مليون مسلم، ومعظمهم من أصول تركية.

وقد يكون هذا الاهتمام سبباً للأهمية التي يوليها الرئيس بوتين لمستشاره والمتحدث الرسمي باسمه، ديمتري بيسكوف، الذي تخرَّج من قسم اللغة التركية في موسكو، ثم عمل لفترة طويلة في السفارة الروسية في أنقرة، حيث أصبح ملماً بمجمل تطورات هذا البلد الجار الآن وفي العهد السوفياتي، فقد كانت تركيا خندقاً أمامياً للحلف الأطلسي وأميركا ضد الشيوعية، كما كانت الإمبراطورية الروسية العدو الأكبر للدولة العثمانية، وعلى الأقل حتى ثورة لينين الشيوعية في العام 1917.

ويعرف الجميع أنه لولا دعم هذه الثورة، لما استطاع أتاتورك أن يحقّق انتصاره على الدول الاستعمارية، وهي فرنسا وبريطانيا، ومعها اليونان وإيطاليا، وهو ما انتهى باتفاقية لوزان للعام 1923، بقيام الجمهورية التركية على أنقاض الإمبراطورية العثمانية، وكأنَّ التاريخ يكرر نفسه دائماً، ولو بأشكال ونماذج أخرى أدت وتؤدي فيها أجهزة المخابرات أدواراً مهمّة قررت وتقرر وستقرر مصير الدول والشعوب، كما هو الحال الآن في الجغرافيا العربية التي رسم خارطتها شاب صغير اسمه لورنس، اشترى ذمم شيوخ القبائل الخليجية الذين ترفَّعوا من الولاء للمستعمر القديم إلى خدمة السيد الجديد “إسرائيل”، ومخابراتها هي الأدرى بكل أسرارهم!

وكما كانت “إسرائيل” على علم بكل أسرار تركيا، ومن خلال أتباع فتح الله جولان في الأمن والمخابرات التركية، والذين كان يتجسَّسون حتى نهاية العام 2013 على اتصالات جميع المسؤولين الأتراك، العسكريون منهم والسياسيون، وفي مقدمتهم إردوغان، الذي قال إنهم كانوا يتجسّسون حتى على غرفة نومه، فيما اتهم الإعلام الموالي لإردوغان جولان وأتباعه، تارة بالعمالة لأميركا، وتارة أخرى لألمانيا، وفي نهاية المطاف، “إسرائيل”، التي باتت على معرفة تامة بكل أسرار الدولة التركية وخفاياها

