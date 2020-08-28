“Israeli” Army: State of Alert in the North will Last for Many Weeks

By Staff

‘Israeli’ Maariv newspaper reported that officials within the “Israeli” security establishment are convinced that civilian life should carry on as normal along the norther frontier despite forecasts about a possible Hezbollah operation against the Zionist army on the border.
 
According to the daily, tourist and recreational sites in the north will be full before the end of the week, while members of the security establishment see no reason to make changes in the programs.
 
The assessment of the situation by the “Israeli” military is that Hezbollah will continue its attempts to carry out an operation against its forces, and therefore it’s likely that the state of high alert in the north will carry on for many weeks.
 
Meanwhile, the northern commanders place great importance on maintaining the routine of the civilian population. The army’s assessment is that Hezbollah is interested in striking military and not civilian targets, and therefore there is no reason to disrupt the routine of the population in the north and tourism in the area.

