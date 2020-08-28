Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Bedouin Village for 177th Time (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 27, 2020

Israeli forces habitually destroy al-Araqeeb village. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli authorities today demolished the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Araqeeb, in the Naqab desert, for the 177th time since 2000 and for the sixth time this year, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli police broke into the village and tore down the tents and tin structures, leaving the villagers, including children, homeless.

Israeli occupation authorities demolish the tents of the Bedouin community of Al Araqeeb in the occupied Alnaqab for the 177 time.#IsraeliCrimes #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/96hze6gah7 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) August 27, 2020

The village was last leveled on March 5, 2020, and every time the residents rebuild their tents and small houses, Israeli police return to raze them.

The village shelters, inhabited by Palestinian families, were built out of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

Located in the Naqab desert, the village is one of 51 “unrecognized” Arab villages in the area and is constantly targeted for demolition ahead of plans to Judaize the Naqab by building homes for new Jewish communities.

Israeli bulldozers, which Bedouins are charged for, have demolished everything, from the trees to the water tanks, but Bedouin residents have tried to rebuild it every time.

Bedouins in the Naqab, who are Israeli citizens, abide by the same laws as Jewish Israeli citizens. They pay taxes but do not enjoy the same rights and services as Jews in Israel and the state has repeatedly refused to connect their towns to the national water and electricity networks in an effort to end their presence in that area of the country.

90,000 Palestinian Bedouins living in the Negev are on their own battling Covid-19. Israel doesn't recognize 35 of the Bedouin villages and isn't providing medical resources, testing kits, or any adequate relief as people are forced into lockdown.https://t.co/fPe2bWZhlE pic.twitter.com/CnvsPbaMpT — IMEU (@theIMEU) April 27, 2020

“Al-Araqeeb is only symbolic of that historic fight,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud, wrote in a recent article.

“It would be no exaggeration to state that there is a war waged by Israel against Palestinian Bedouins. The aim is to destroy their culture and to force them into townships similar to those of Apartheid South Africa,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

