After Mannequin, Fearful Israeli Army Uses Robot at Lebanon Border

Posted on August 29, 2020 by martyrashrakat

 August 29, 2020

Israeli robot Lebanon border

It seems that the Israeli fear of Hezbollah’s retaliation to the killing of one of its fighters in Syria has gone beyond ‘innovation’. Last year, the Israeli occupation put a mannequin inside military vehicles at the border with Lebanon in a bid to create illusive target. The mannequin was shortly discovered by Hezbollah back then.

Israeli Mannequin Lebanon border
Israeli occupation forces put mannequin inside a military vehicle at the border with Lebanon in August 2019 in a bid to deceive the Resistance.

However, this year’s version witnessed some change, with occupation soldiers resorting to a new technique: a robot.

According to Hezbollah’s War Media Center, 3 Israeli Merkava tanks crossed the technical fence on Sunday (August 23) without crossing the Blue Line in the vicinity of Mais Al-Jabal Lebanese border town.

“The occupation forces fired smoke bombs as they fixed a soldier-like robot at the area in a failed attempt to allure the Resistance,” the War Media Center added.

It also published a photo and a video (posted by Unews agency) showing the robot at the area.

Source

Related Articles

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: