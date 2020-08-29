After Mannequin, Fearful Israeli Army Uses Robot at Lebanon Border

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 29, 2020

It seems that the Israeli fear of Hezbollah’s retaliation to the killing of one of its fighters in Syria has gone beyond ‘innovation’. Last year, the Israeli occupation put a mannequin inside military vehicles at the border with Lebanon in a bid to create illusive target. The mannequin was shortly discovered by Hezbollah back then.

Israeli occupation forces put mannequin inside a military vehicle at the border with Lebanon in August 2019 in a bid to deceive the Resistance.

However, this year’s version witnessed some change, with occupation soldiers resorting to a new technique: a robot.

According to Hezbollah’s War Media Center, 3 Israeli Merkava tanks crossed the technical fence on Sunday (August 23) without crossing the Blue Line in the vicinity of Mais Al-Jabal Lebanese border town.

“The occupation forces fired smoke bombs as they fixed a soldier-like robot at the area in a failed attempt to allure the Resistance,” the War Media Center added.

It also published a photo and a video (posted by Unews agency) showing the robot at the area.

#بالفيديو

جيش الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يستخدم دمية متحركة عند الحدود مع لبنان في محاولة فاشلة لايهام المقاومة أنه هدف بشري#يونيوز #لبنان pic.twitter.com/3B2VQ1aUwY — وكالة يونيوز للأخبار (@uunionnews) August 29, 2020

Source

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Hezbollah Versus IOF, IOF the "invincible army", Israel on one leg and a half |