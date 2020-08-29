After Mannequin, Fearful Israeli Army Uses Robot at Lebanon Border

August 29, 2020
It seems that the Israeli fear of Hezbollah’s retaliation to the killing of one of its fighters in Syria has gone beyond ‘innovation’. Last year, the Israeli occupation put a mannequin inside military vehicles at the border with Lebanon in a bid to create illusive target. The mannequin was shortly discovered by Hezbollah back then.
However, this year’s version witnessed some change, with occupation soldiers resorting to a new technique: a robot.
According to Hezbollah’s War Media Center, 3 Israeli Merkava tanks crossed the technical fence on Sunday (August 23) without crossing the Blue Line in the vicinity of Mais Al-Jabal Lebanese border town.
“The occupation forces fired smoke bombs as they fixed a soldier-like robot at the area in a failed attempt to allure the Resistance,” the War Media Center added.
It also published a photo and a video (posted by Unews agency) showing the robot at the area.
