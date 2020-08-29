’Israel’ Must Forget 14 Years of ’Peace’ in the North – The Horror of Waiting: ‘Israel’ Watchful, Pending Hezbollah’s Retaliation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

‘Israeli’ Military analyst Alon Ben-David wrote for Hebrew-language Maariv daily:

The echoes of the huge explosion in Beirut that was felt as far as Cyprus faded quickly, and as the smoke faded, the sad truth in Lebanon is revealed once again: There is no force in this country that can challenge Hezbollah.

[Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah does not intend to abandon his retaliatory attack, and at the same time, he is keeping the “Israeli” army on alert in the north, or as he calls it – “standing on a foot and a half.”

The ‘Israeli’ military commentator admitted that there is no longer place for patrols along the border fence, outposts, or headquarters that aren’t exposed to anti-tank fire.

“Israel” must understand that perhaps 14 years of ‘peace’ in the north have come to an end, Ben-David added.

He further underscored that there were those in “Israel” who mistakenly thought that the effect of the blast in Beirut would curb Hezbollah and might shake Nasrallah’s chair. In practice, the opposite happened.

Islam Times – Citing a report by ‘Israeli’ Walla! news website on what has been taking place lately on the Lebanese-Palestinian borders, it has been confirmed that the Zionist military has increased it ground and aerial troops, and boosted intelligence as part of preparedness for all scenarios from the sea to the Sheikh [Hermon] Mountain.The data further mentioned that Hezbollah will attempt to carry out an offensive along the Lebanese border, while noting that the ‘Israeli’ army’s response will be very difficult.

Relatively, despite increasing the number of troops, the ‘Israeli’ military command tended to avoid Hezbollah fire by limiting the direct appearance of its forces along the northern border of the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the same context, ‘Israeli’ Army spokesman confirmed earlier that the Zionist military establishment is preparing for several scenarios in the north, which include more operations carried out by Hezbollah.

The ‘Israeli’ army also confirmed, as cited by Hebrew Channel 13, that Hezbollah will keep up working until it carries out its retaliatory operation to the latest assassination of one of its fighters in Syria.

“The account with Hezbollah is still open in the north,” said ‘Israeli’ military analyst Yoav Limor, adding that “Hezbollah will work to retaliate.”

