PCHR: Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine August 19 – 26, 2020

Posted on by martyrashrakat

AUG 28, 2020

Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR)

Summary for August 19 – 26, 2020

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-faceted violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip with multiple airstrikes; an airstrike resulted in one child being injured inside his home. Additionally, IOF maintained the tightened closure restrictions on the Gaza Strip, in continuation of the collective punishment policy, and inhumane and illegal retaliatory actions adopted by Israel against the Gaza Strip civilian population since 2007.

Amidst the IOF escalation, the first coronavirus cases were documented in the Gaza Strip outside quarantine centers. The Gaza authorities imposed a 48-hour curfew starting on Monday evening, 24 August 2020, and renewed it for an additional 72 hours. The curfew entailed suspension of public and private facilities, including educational institutions, mosques, markets, wedding halls and clubs, in order to contain the spread of the virus, identify possible infection areas and address persons who have had contact with those infected. PCHR warns of the catastrophic implications of coronavirus spread in the Gaza Strip, especially with its already-exhausted health care system due to 14 years of illegal and inhumane closure and collective punishment policies imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip. PCHR fears for the lives of Palestinian civilians as IOF attacks and collective punishment measures continue and warns of their repercussions on the collective economic and social rights of Palestinians.

Additionally, IOF continued its attacks in the West Bank, including excessive use of force, demolition of houses and facilities and settlement expansion.

This week, PCHR documented 209 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, including closure of certain territories, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information documented in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF killed a child and wounded 16 other civilians, including 2 children in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank: child killed and 2 other children wounded on 19 August 2020, after IOF shot them for throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails on them north-western of Ramallah. Another 7 injuries documented in IOF suppression of protests in Turmus Ayya; 1 injured in al-Jalazoun refugee camp in Ramallah; and 2 other in Kufur Qaddoum, one of them was injured by an explosive device planted by IOF; 2 others were injured in Jenin and 2 in Tulkarem.

In the Gaza Strip, a child sustained moderate injuries in an Israeli airstrike while at home; and an arterially shell fell on a house in eastern Khan Younis, wrecking one of its walls without exploding. Additionally, IOF opened fire 5 times at fishing boats in western Gaza Strip and 8 times at agricultural lands in the east.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 111 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 103 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children and a woman who is the Head of the Female Guards Division at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The arrestees included two Hamas-affiliated members of the dissolved Palestinian Legislative Council. IOF also conducted two limited incursions into eastern Khan Younis and northern Gaza Strip.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, PCHR documented 10 violations, including:

PCHR also documented at least 350 olive tree seedlings uprooted (5-year-old) and shepherds assaulted and expelled in eastern Yatta, Hebron.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement: IOF maintained tightened closure restrictions and its collective punishment policy on the Gaza Strip, reinforced since Monday, 10 August 2020, as Israeli authorities announced the closure of Karm Abu Salem crossing and banned the entry of fuel and construction materials, and closed the sea, allegedly in response to the launch of incendiary balloons towards Israeli communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday evening, 12 August 2020, IOF announced reducing the Gaza Strip’s fishing area from 15 to 8 nautical miles. Due to the suspension of fuel entry, the Gaza Power Plant announced its shutdown starting from Tuesday morning, 18 August 2020, as the Gaza population now receives 4 hours of power vis a vis 16 hours of outage per day; the negative implications of which started to affect the health and sanitation services, as well as commercial, industrial and agricultural facilities.

This decision falls under the framework of the complete, illegal and inhumane closure policy imposed by the Israeli authorities on the Gaza Strip since June 2007, as the Gaza Strip crossings have witnessed tightened restrictions on the movement of goods and persons.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and Other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity:

At approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, IOF suppressed Palestinian civilians participating in the fourth national festival that was held near the entrance to Turmus Ayya village, east of Ramallah, condemning IOF’s annexation plan and the normalization of UAE-Israel relations. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians were injured. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex for medical treatment. Dozens also were suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment. Clashes between IOF and the participants continued until 19:30.

At approximately 18:30 on the same Wednesday, Israeli gunboats stationed west of al-Nuseirat shores in the central Gaza Strip, chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (less than one nautical mile). They also pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats, forcing fishermen to leave their fishing nets and sail away from the area. A fishing boat sustained several live bullets and some of its wooden planks were broken due to pumping water at it. After the Israeli gunboat left the area, fishermen returned to the sea and took their fishing nets and left Gaza Seaport. A fisherman also sustained minor wounds after some wooden planks fell on his foot.

On Wednesday, 19 August 2020, IOF shot and killed a Palestinian child and wounded 2 others for throwing stones and Molotov Cocktails at IOF, northwest of Ramallah. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 13:30 on the aforementioned day, IOF stationed in a military vehicle that patrolled on a bypass street, adjacent to Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah, fired live bullets at 3 Palestinian children who were about 20 meters away from the military vehicle because they threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at IOF. As a result, the 3 children were wounded; one of them was arrested while the two others managed to flee from the area. Mohammed Damer Hamdan Matar (17), who was arrested, sustained a live bullet wound in his abdomen and was transferred by IOF to a hospital in Israel. On Thursday, 20 August 2020, IOF declared Matar’s death succumbing to his wounds and kept his body under their custody. The two other children were transferred to Palestinian hospital. Their injuries were as follows: a 16-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in his foot and a 17-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in the lower abdomen.

At approximately 00:55 on Thursday, 20 August 2020, IOF stationed in lands of Shufa village, east of Tulkarem, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated. IOF fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors who attempted to confront IOF’s bulldozers and ban it from leveling and constructing a new settlement road and an industrial area in favor of the Israeli settlements. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF also detained Yahiya Jehad Duroubi and Fawsat Duroubi, from Shufa village, and released them later.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Thursday, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, chased, opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (less than 3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported. It should be noted that IOF continue imposing a complete blockade on the sea as part of their punitive measures against the Gaza Strip. Therefore, fishermen attempt to sail for limited distances to fish.

At approximately 19:00 on the same Thursday, Wasim Abdul Hamid Eshtiwi (27), from Kufur Qaddoum village, was wounded after an explosive bomb that was placed by IOF near an under-construction house owned by Amin Rafiq Eshtiwi, adjacent to the weekly protest area in Kufur Qaddoum village in Qalqilia city. According to Rafiq Eshtiwi’s statement to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“I was with a friend in Kufur Qaddoum village when our women and children went to our new house to check it and prepare it as they do every day. We daily go to the new house, which adjacent to the weekly protest area. I received a phone call from my family saying that there are 2 strange boxes placed around the house. I told my family not to touch the boxes until I come. My friend Wasim Eshtiwi was with me when I headed to the house. I attempted to check the box, but it exploded suddenly wounding Wasim’s eyes and hands. We immediately took Wasim to the hospital for medical treatment. The boxes turned out to be explosive materials planted by IOF around the house. These boxes have writings in Hebrew language and it is clear that they belong to Israeli soldiers.”

At approximately 05:30 on the same Friday, an Israeli drone fired a missile at an agricultural land in Al Fukhkhari village. Few minutes later, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the same area. The bombardment caused a large hole in the land. Also, child Islam Khalid Zedan al-Amour (10) sustained shrapnel wound in his right shoulder while he was at his house roof, which was lightly damaged, 10 meters away from the targeted land. The wounded child was transferred to Gaza European Hospital for medical treatment and his injury was classified as moderate. Wala’a al-Amour, Islam’s mother, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that her 4 children were sleeping at the house roof and they walked up at the sound of explosion resulted from the first missile. When they attempted to go downstairs to the ground floor, the second bombardment occurred, injuring her son Khalid, while attempting to go downstairs.

At approximately 06:00 on the same Friday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (less than one nautical mile). Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. The shooting continued in the same area at 21:45 on the same day. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on the same Friday, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Khan Younis shore in southern Gaza Strip, chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (less than two nautical miles). Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

After Friday prayer dozens of Palestinian civilians from Yatta, south of Hebron and Palestinian national factions organized a peaceful protest condemning the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to construct roads in favor of expanding new settlement agricultural projects on Palestinian lands in Sadat al-Tha’alah area that is alleged by IOF to be state lands for many years. when the participants arrived at the area, IOF also arrived at the area, and attempted to move participants away from the area. In the meantime, a settler, who is responsible for constructing roads project, and shouted at the participants, and insulted them, and threatened to use force against them while his hand was on his gun. Israeli soldiers declared the area as a military closed zone and forced the participants to leave. The settler obstructed the press crews and banned them from recording IOF’s leveling of the lands.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Friday, IOF stationed at the western entrance to Hares village, north of Salfit, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. IOF also attacked Waddah Othman Mahmoud Tabib (43), from Izbat al-Tabib village, by beating him. They assaulted him and arrested him.

Waddah Othman Mahmoud Tabib (43)

Waddah’s brother Bayan al-Tabib said: “My brother Waddah learnt that I will participate in a peaceful protest at the entrance to Hare village, so he insisted to come with me despite of his disability. I tried to convince him not to go, but he came and said he will go to stressing that need to defend our lands and fighting settlement is everyone’s responsibility. He used a crutch to walk as he needed surgeries to replace his joint and, therefore, he can’t move normally. When we arrived at the protest, I brought him a chair to set down because he couldn’t stand up. When the Imam arrived, he stood on a cement cube near Waddah, who was sitting not doing anything. Suddenly, Israeli soldiers approached him, heavily beat him and pushed him towards the metal gate. The soldiers pushed Waddah to the ground and gathered around him. Civilians attempted to rescue my brother from Israeli soldiers, but the soldiers fired tear gas canisters at them and arrested Waddah. On Friday evening, Waddah phone called us for one minute and said that he was in Ofer prison as he suffers from fracture in 2 fingers in addition to bruises throughout his body. He also said that his face wounds were stitched and expressed his exhaustion due to the attack. It is weird that my brother, a disabled person who did not hurt anyone, to be tried rather than Israeli soldiers, who attacked him.”

At approximately 17:35 on the same Friday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:40 on the same Friday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at lands adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:50 on Saturday, 22 August 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At the same time, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds in the area adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Jabalia, and northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area ( 1 – 3 nautical miles). Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. The shooting continued until 22:00 on the same day. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands to Kufur Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilia suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated. IOF chased young men, who gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in his waist and a 47-year-old civilian had his foot sprained after Israeli soldiers chased him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence. As a result, farmers whose lands are adjacent to the border fence panicked. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 23:00 on the same Saturday, IOF stormed al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. established checkpoints at its entrances, prevented civilians from entering or exiting it, and searched the vehicles before allowing them to exit the village. In the meantime, a number of young men protested in the center of the village, and threw stones, fireworks, and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers. A large Israeli force immediately stormed the neighborhood and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. Clashes that erupted between IOF and the young men continued for more than 2 hours. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF also arrested Sami Yahiya Dari (36).

At approximately 03:15 on Sunday, 23 August 2020, IOF stormed Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. A number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF’s vehicles stationed in the camp’s alleys. IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at civilians. As a result, a 23-year-old civilian was shot with a Two-Two live bullet in his thigh. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex for medical treatment. Others also were suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. In the meantime, IOF raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 5 civilians namely: Mohammed Raed al-Masri (16), Nasser Morad al-Safi (21), Amr Mohammed al-Sabe’a (20), Sultan Hamed al-Amouri (21), and Mohammed Saed al-Masri (20).

At approximately 14:25 on Sunday, 23 August 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (less than one nautical mile). Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:15, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:5 on Monday, 24 August 2020, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles few minutes between each at an agricultural land in al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Younis. The bombardment caused a large whole in the land and the area sustained damage. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:30 on the same Monday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis fired an artillery shell at Khalid Husni Abu Yusuf’s (55) house on Abu Tharifah street in Abasan, Khan Younis. The house is 2 kilometers away from the border fence. The artillery shell penetrated the first-floor’s wall and another wall, causing 2 holes and fell in the living room without exploding. Israeli Artillery shell hit a Palestinian-owned home in Khan YounisKhalid Abu Tharifah, the home owner, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he lives in the 2-story house with his family comprised of 6 individuals, including 2 children. At dawn, Khalid heard a sound of a strong shelling, but he thought that it was in the house’s vicinity. At approximately 11:00, one of Khalid’s daughter went up to the first floor to bring her stationery. She saw destruction and a large artillery shell in the living room. Khalid informed the police. An Explosives Engineering Unit arrived at the place and removed the shell.The Explosives Engineering Unit said that the explosive object was an artillery shell from IOF’s remnants that was found in Khan Younis. After checking the shell, the unit found out that it is a heavy caliber (120 mm) arterially shell. The unit also indicated that they naturalized the danger, secured and stored the device in accordance with technical and engineering standards.

Israeli Artillery shell hit a Palestinian-owned home in Khan YounisKhalid Abu Tharifah, the home owner, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he lives in the 2-story house with his family comprised of 6 individuals, including 2 children. At dawn, Khalid heard a sound of a strong shelling, but he thought that it was in the house’s vicinity. At approximately 11:00, one of Khalid’s daughter went up to the first floor to bring her stationery. She saw destruction and a large artillery shell in the living room. Khalid informed the police. An Explosives Engineering Unit arrived at the place and removed the shell.The Explosives Engineering Unit said that the explosive object was an artillery shell from IOF’s remnants that was found in Khan Younis. After checking the shell, the unit found out that it is a heavy caliber (120 mm) arterially shell. The unit also indicated that they naturalized the danger, secured and stored the device in accordance with technical and engineering standards. At approximately 16:40 on the same Monday, IOF stationed north and northeast of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands. Palestinian farmers, whose lands are adjacent to the border area, panicked. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 02:30 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, IOF stormed Tulkarem city and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians claiming that they threw stones at IOF when they raided a number of houses. As a result, a 22-year-old was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg and a 24-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in his thigh.

At approximately 04:25 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at an empty land near Gaza International Airport, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:20 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, IOF stormed Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank, and stationed in the western neighborhood of the village. A number of civilians gathered and threw stones at Israeli military vehicles while IOF fired live bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian was shot with a live bullet that entered and exited his right thigh. He was transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin for medical treatment. Many civilians also suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field. IOF also raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahmoud Nasser Fahed Zakarnah (18) and Shadi Sami Zakarnah (33), before they withdrew at 06:30.

At approximately 02:40 on Wednesday, 26 August 2020, IOF reinforced with a number of military vehicles stormed Hebron and stationed in Nemrah area. They raided and searched Namer Mohammed al-Ja’bari’s house after breaking the main door with hand tools. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli armored military vehicles. Israeli soldiers fired a barrage of sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 03:35 on the same Wednesday, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles few minutes between each at an agricultural land in al-Zannah area in Bani Suheila, Khan Younis. The bombardment left a large hole in the land. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:30 on the same Wednesday, IOF stationed at the annexation wall gate near Ras al-Abed village’s gate, adjacent to Barta’ah checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, opened fire at a number of Palestinian workers, who attempted to enter the gate. As a result, a 27-year-old civilian, from Al-Judeida village, southeast of Jenin, was shot with a live bullet in his right leg. He was transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin for medical treatment. Many civilians also suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 18:00 the same Wednesday, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawya area in the center of Hebron threw stones at the Israeli military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhada’a street. A number of Israeli soldiers stationed behind the checkpoint indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and chased them towards Wad al-Tuffah street. The soldiers also detained a number of vehicles in the middle of the road and forced their drivers to stay inside them. Clashes between IOF and the young men continued until 20:00 on the same day. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. No arrests were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests:

Wednesday, 19 August 2020:

At approximately 00:30, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Nablus-Jericho road in the northern valleys, north of the West Bank. They arrested Mohammed Ayman Sharida (28), from Tubas and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Ram village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Shady Mohammed Abu Gharbeya’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens of houses and arrested (9) civilians: Mohammed Waleed Obaid (20), Mohammed Marwan Obaid (20), mMahmoud Shafiq Obaid (21), Mohammed Mousa Derbas (23), Yazan Ibrahim Obaid (19), Ahmed Ayesh Obaid (23), Mohammed Ghaseb Obaid (26), Mo’tasem Hamza Obaid (18), and Wadea Dawoud Alian (20).

At approximately 02:20, IOF moved into Betounya, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Reyad Ahmed Shehada’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir al-Asal village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Mujahed Mohammed Shawamra’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into al-Shuhada village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Yousef Ali As’ous (35).

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested the head of female guards of al-Aqsa mosque, Zenat Abu Sbaih (51), while working at the Aqsa mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took her to one of the investigation centers in the city and released her after several hours on condition that banning her entry to the Mosque for 5 days.

At approximately 10:30, IOF arrested Emran Ashhab, the employee at al-Aqsa mosque rehabilitation committee, while working near al-Silsila Gate, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to one of the investigation centers in the city.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-Ram village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Majd Mohammed Abu Gharbeya’s (21) house and arrested him. It should be noted that IOF arrested Majd’s brother, Shadi (16), several hours before arresting him.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint in the northern valleys, northeast of Nablus, arrested four civilians and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees are: Mohammed Zuhair Kalbani (24), Mujahed Saad ‘Aqoub (25), Amer Mahdi Fatayer (23), and Abood Subh (24).

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Madama, southeast of Nablus; Faqoua, northeast of Jenin; Dura and al-Shoyoukh, in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Thursday, 20 August 2020:

At approximately 00:45, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint near Kufur Qaddoum village, on the entrance of Kadumim settlement, east of Qalqilia. They arrested Wissam Mahmoud Lobat (22), and Ahmed Jamil Lobat (22), from Qalqilia, and released them after hours.

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Hussain Yousef Jawabra’s (23) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Beit Ammer, north of Hebron, and stationed at Beit Za’ta village. They raided and searched several houses belonging to Mohammed Hamad Abu Maria, Zuhair Mahmoud Moqbel, Kefah Ibarhim Oqail, and Saddam Mohammed Slaibi, and arrested Alaa Saddam Slaibi (20).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Faqoua village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mosheer Monther Massad (28).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ramez Osama Amarna’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Barqin village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Baha’ Husam Qarmish (25).

At approximately 04:20, IOF moved into Kafr Ne’ma village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mo’tasem Mohammed Abdo’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:05, IOF moved into Qabatya village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Othman Mohammed al-Sayed Ali’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Mohammed Majed Zeid (25), Zeid Sobhi Zeid (23), and Mohammed Murad al-Rimhi (18).

At approximately 08:20, IOF stationed at Salem Military Court’s gate, west of Jenin, arrested Ahmed Adnan Atiq (23), from Barqin, west of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 08:30, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Salam Muhaisen’s (25) house and arrested her. Murad Muhaisen, Salam’s Husband, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF stormed their house in al-‘Isawiya village. They searched and investigated with her wife in the spot before they took her to al-Jalama investigation center. It should be noted that Murad is a former prisoner and spent 3 years and 8 months in the Israeli prisons, and released in October 2019.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Anata village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Younis Ibrahim Salah’s (24) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Sebastya, northwest of Nablus; Mrada, north of Salfit; Deir Abu Mishal, northwest of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 21 August 2020:

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir Samit village, southwest of Dura. They raided and searched Dawoud Abdul Wahab al-Horoub’s (40) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Shams al-Dein al-Asyouti street in Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the advisor of the Jerusalem governor, Naser Ajaj’s (41) house and arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested (3) civilians including a child, while present in al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took them to al-Qishla police station. IOF released them on condition of paying bills between (500-1000) NIS. The arrestees are: Abdul Rahman al-Bashiti (16), Adham Anwar al-Za’tari (18), and Abdullah Mohammed al-Joulani (20).

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Burin, southeast of Nablus; Tarqoumiya, Deir al-‘Asal, Daheyat al-Shwaika, and Izbet al-Tayah, east of Tulkarem. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 22 August 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Helmi Shousha’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Wadi Hilweh village, in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ali Anas al-Tawil’s (17) house and arrested him. Several hours later, IOF released him and imposed 5-days of house arrest and third party warranty.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stormed Lo’ay Hudaib’s engagement party in al-Qatanin market in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF claimed that they were launching fireworks near the Israeli settlers’ houses. IOF pushed and beaten the participants, and took (3) civilians to al-Qishla investigation center in the occupied Old City. The arrestees are: Hisham Mohammed al-Bashiti (19), Ehab Tawfiq Najeeb (42), and his son Tawfiq (18).

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Faqoua, northeast of Jenin; Doma, southeast of Nablus; Izbet al-Tayah and al-Shwaika suburbs in Tulkarem; and Rafat village, west of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 23 August 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Ras al-Jura area, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Suliman Ali al-Ja’bari’s (47) house and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohammed Bilal al-Tamimi’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:35, IOF moved into Duma village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Izz al-Dein Qais Dawabsha’s house in Harayeq Simha area, southwest of the village, and forced his family to evacuate under the pretext of military exercises.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Hammam Ismael Abu Threa’ (29), from Beit Owa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, after stopping him on a temporary military checkpoint established on the eastern entrance of the village. IOF released him after an hour.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Khaled Mohammed Deireya (23) on a temporary military checkpoint established on the western entrance of Beit Fujjar village, south of Bethlehem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Dura, al-Fawwar refugee camp, Hasaka village, and Beit Oula village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 24 August 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Dheesha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Yousef Mohammed al-Laham’s (45) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Yousef al-Laham was a al-Dheesha Mosque’s Imam for several hours, and now he is one of the social and voluntary work activists. IOF arrested him several times as he spent 14 years in the Israeli prisons; most of them were administrative arrest, claiming that he poses threat to the security of the area in which he lives, as he is one of Hamas movement’s leaders.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Kafr al-Lobad village, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Abdullah Yaseen Fuqaha’s (56) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, IOF moved into Anabta village, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Ahmed Abdullah Shihab’s (45) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, IOF moved into Shwaika suburb, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Yousef Muhanna Ahmed Muhanna (24) and Ali Jamal Bahta (23) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Qafin village, north of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Montaser Ahmed To’ma’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, IOF moved into Ourif village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Ismael Ibrahim Shihada’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. IOF moved into Jehad Tayseer Banat’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Daheya village, in Beit Hanina, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ibrahim al-Hindi’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ahed al-Rashq’s (41) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskoubeya investigation center.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Murad Najeeb’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested (5) civilians while present near Bab Hatta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took them, to al-Qishla police station and interrogated them for 3 hours then released them. The arrestees are: Ibrahim Mohammed al-Natsha (25), Yousef Jawdat al-Shawish (25), Omar Owda (23), Mohammed Ibrahim (32), and Adel al-Ajlouni (22).

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Surif and Hebron villages in Hebron governorate; Far’oun village, south of Salfit; and al-Shwaika suburb, east of Tulkarem. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Samoua’ village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Wad al-‘Amayer area. They raided and searched Jehad Hasan Abu Obaid’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Jayyous village, north of Qalqilia. They raided and searched Adel Mohammed Abu Dheel’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into the eastern neighborhood of Tulkaerm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Wajdi Tawfiq Jayyousi (35), Emad Akram Bal’awi (26), and Ahmed Darwish Abu Thyab (22).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Ahmed Saleh al-Fiyeh (20), Ahmed Mohammed Thawabta (23), and Hamza Khalil Taqatqa (19).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Tulkarem. They raided and searched three houses belonging to Emad As’ad al-Bal’awi (26), Ahmed Darwish Abu Thyab (22), and Tawfiq Yousef Jayyousi (35), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohammed Yaseen Hamed’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:30, IOF moved into Izbet Shofa, south of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Rif’at Rizk Saleh’s house and no arrests were reported.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Beit Ammer, Beit Omra, and Tarqoumiya villages in Hebron; and Qaryut village, southeast of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, and stationed in al-Saha area in the center of the camp and surrounded a popular restaurant. IOF arrested the restaurant’s owner, Yousef Jamal al-Zbeidi (28).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Burin village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Ahmed Ismael Eid’s (50) house and arrested him along his son Ismael (20). IOF interrogated them and released them on the morning of the next day.

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Beit Ula village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Khaled Mohammed Emlah’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Lo’ay Rasem Shuqair’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Anabta village, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Naser Osama Nassar’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Jinan neighborhood in al0-Beira, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched the representative of Hamas Movement in the dissolved Legislative Council, Ahmed Atwan’s (62) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Atwan is from Jerusalem, but he was removed from Jerusalem since 2011.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Irsal neighborhood, in the city center of Ramallah. They raided and searched the house of the representative of Hamas Movement in the dissolved Legislative Council, Abdul Jaber Fuqaha (57), and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Tira neighborhood, south of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched Amro Nihad Abu Ghush’s (41) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:20, IOF moved into Abu Qash village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Arafat Najeh Naser’s (30) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Birzeit north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including a journalist. The arrestees are: the journalist Mus’ab Sa’eed (27), Shuja’ Jaber Darwish (33), and Fadi Hamad Ghanem (36). IOF confiscated Ghanem’s Hyundai vehicle, and handed Adham Abu Arqoub a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Ofer detention.

At approximately 03:50, IOF moved into al-Mazra’a village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Maher Mohammed Shraiteh (30), and Ra’fat Khalil Abu Rabea’ (25).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Jifna, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched Ya’qoub Mstafa Hussain’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint in Deir Sharaf village, west of Nablus. They arrested Ahmed Emad Zeyada (22) and Ibrahim Shaher Zeyada (21), both from Ma’dama village, southeast of the village. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in al-Thahiriya, al-Samoua, and al-Majd villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank;

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 20 August 2020, IOF moved into Tammun village, southeast of Tubas City in northern Jordan Valley, where they demolished Khalil Khalaf Ahmed Bani ‘Odah’s tin-plate-barrack (150 sqm) used for breeding sheep. It should be noted that on 16 August 2020, IOF notified to demolish the barrack built 3 months ago, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 21 August 2020, IOF moved into Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus, where they hanged a notice on a flag placed in the antiquities area, calling for removing it within a week.

On Saturday, 22 August 2020, Israeli authorities notified to demolish 2 residential building in Wadi al-Humus neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Hasan Breijieh, Head of the Bethlehem office of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, said that the first building (200 sqm), property of Ayman Rabai’a, is located near Sur Baher village, while the second building (200 sqm), property of Mohammed ‘Amirah, is located in Dar Salah village, eastern Bethlehem.It should be noted that a year ago, Israeli authorities demolished dozens of houses in Wadi al-Humus neighborhood in order to displace the residents and seize the lands for settlement expansion. In Wadi al-Humus neighborhood, an area of about 100 acres, an estimated 5,000 people now reside, comprising one-third to one-fourth of the residents of Sur Baher. Over the years, the area has become an eastern expansion of Sur Baher, a neighborhood in which construction is relatively restricted. From the standpoint of the Sur Baher residents, the extensive construction in Wadi al-Humus offers a solution for their housing shortage.

At approximately 17:00 on Monday, 24 August 2020, Mohammed Jebreel ‘Amirah implemented the Israeli Municipality order and self-demolished his house in Sur Baher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Ali ‘Amirah, Mohammed ‘s son, said that his father built the house in 1992 and at that time the municipality issued a demolition decision against the house. ‘ Amirah clarified that in 2018, he and his father rebuilt the house, but few months ago, the Israeli Ministry of Interior issued a decision to demolish it. The Israeli court gave them 10 days to implement the demolition, or they will pay demolition costs estimated at NIS 300,000-600,000 for the municipality staff. ‘ Amirah added that rebuilding their 130-square-meter house cost NIS 200,000, noting that his father attempted to license the house, but the municipality informed him that construction in the area is forbidden.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Deir Dibwan village in eastern Ramallah. IOF demolished Ka’abnah family’s 2 tin-plate-barracks (120 sqm); one used for breeding livestock while the other used as a house. Also, IOF brought special Israeli workers to dismantle and confiscate 2 residential tents, 6 livestock barracks (60 sqm), 2 water tanks, and electric wires, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. It should be noted that Ka’abnah family was received an eviction notice on 21 May 2020, and was also received the demolition notice on 25 August 2020, without a prior warning.The demolished barrack and other facilities belong to:Suliman Mostafa Ka’abnah: demolishing 2 barracks used for breeding livestock and sheltering his family comprised of 7 persons.‘Oda ‘Awwad Ka’abnah: dismantling and confiscating 3 livestock barracks and a residential tent sheltering 8 persons.Suliman Salem Ka’abnah: dismantling and confiscating 3 livestock barracks and a residential tent sheltering 8 persons.

At approximately 07:00 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, IOF demolished Khaled Mahmoud al-Khales’s house in ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-Khales said that Israeli Municipality staff along with Israeli soldiers raided his house in Silwan village after completely surrounding it and then started to demolish it. Al- Khales clarified that his 170-square-meter house sheltering 7 persons was built few months ago. He pointed out that few months ago, the municipality issued a demolition decision against his house and he paid more than NIS 100,000 for the lawyers in an attempt to delay or freeze the demolition, but in vain. It should be noted that since the beginning of 2020, Israeli authorities issued at least 650 administrative and judicial demolition notices against houses and facilities belonging to Jerusalemite civilians.

At approximately 11:30, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Fasayil village in northern Jericho. IOF were deployed in the village, while military construction vehicles demolished 2 tin-plate livestock barracks (100 sqm). Also, Israeli Civil Administration officers dismantled and confiscated 2 residential tents, under the pretext of being in an archaeological area.The demolished and confiscated items belong to:Mousa ‘Ali ‘Abiyat: demolishing 2 livestock barracks and demolishing a residential tent sheltered 3 persons.‘Emad Mousa Abiyat: demolishing a residential tent sheltered him along with his wife.

At approximately 19:00 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, Belal and Mohammed Majed Rasheed Dabash implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished their houses in Sur Baher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohammed said that he and his brother built their 280-square-meter houses in 2014. He clarified that they tried to license the house, but the municipality had set impassable conditions for licensing the two houses. He pointed out that on 27 July 2020, the Israeli court issued a self-demolition notice against the two houses and gave them 21 days to implement the demolition. Mohammed added that IOF raided his house before the time given to them finished and threatened him to pay demolition costs estimated at NIS 100,000-200,000 for the municipality staff if he and his brother will not self-demolish their houses. Mohammed stated that he and his brother were forced to vacate the houses and rent a bulldozer in order to implement the demolition and avoid paying demolition costs.

On the same day, Israeli authorities notified to demolish 2 houses in al-Maniya village, southeast of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Head of al-Maniya Village Council, Zayid Kawaziyia, said that IOF notified Yousef and Shadi Mousa Jabareen to self-demolish their 200-square-meter houses built 6 years ago, under the pretext of non-licensing. Kawaziyia pointed out that al-Maniya village has been exposed over the past months to a settlement attack, the latest of which was distributing 2 cease-construction notices to under-construction houses 3 weeks ago.

In the evening, Israeli authorities notified Kisan village council, east of Bethlehem, to demolish a sub-road as a prelude to close it. Deputy head of the village council, Ahmed Ghazal, siad that IOF moved into the village and handed the former head of the village council, Hussein Ghazal, a demolition notice against a sub-road in the village. It should be noted that this street was built and paved in 2007 to facilitate citizens’ movement.

b. Israeli Settler Violence

On Saturday, 22 August 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Yaqoub Dalia” settlement outpost, uprooted Barakat Mahmoud Barakat Mur’s 350 olive seedlings planted 5 years ago in Tawameen area, east of Yatta city in southern Hebron.

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 23 August 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Havat Ma’on ” settlement outpost, which is established on Palestinians’ confiscated lands in eastern Yatta city, attacked Palestinian shepherds while present in Sedet al-Tha’lah area and prevented them from grazing. It should be noted that al-Tha’lah area is exposed to ongoing Israeli settlers’ attacks, especially after declaring it as state-owned lands. The shepherds were forced to flee fearing for their lives. The settlers leveled lands and built roads in al-Tha’lah and Um Zaytouna areas in order to access to an agricultural facility established there.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: IOF, Israeli Settlements, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Prisoners of Zion, Siege on Gaza |