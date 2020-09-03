A Call to Divine Unity: Letter of Imam Khomeini to President Mikhail Gorbachev

A Call to Divine Unity: Letter of Imam Khomeini to President Mikhail Gorbachev

Introduction by the Sakera Muslim friend of mine sent me the document below and when I read it, I decided to share it with you.  Why?  Because I happen to think that Putin actually did follow much of the advice given by Imam Khomeini.  Not to the letter, of course (Putin has not converted to Islam, but chose to embrace Christian Orthodoxy), and not necessarily because he was aware of this letter or wanted to follow Imam Khomeini’s advice.  This might well be a case of “great minds think alike” or simply common sense.  Whatever may be the case, I think that this letter if fascinating in its prescience and its tone and I wanted to share this historical document with all of you.

The Saker

source: http://al-islam.org/
link to original file: https://www.al-islam.org/printpdf/book/export/html/45498

