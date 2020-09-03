New Israel Aggression against Syria Targeting T4 Military Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Just two days after its latest bombing south of Damascus, Israel carried out a new aggression against the T4 military airbase in Homs eastern countryside.

A statement issued by the Syrian Armed Forces and conveyed by SANA detailed: ‘At 10:23 pm this evening (Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020) the Israeli enemy fired a barrage of missiles at the T4 airport from the at-Tanf direction, our air defense units confronted the (missiles) and shot down most of them, and the losses were limited to the material.’

The news is still developing and we’re waiting for further updates, if released, by the Syrian armed forces in this regard.

There are few observations in this latest Israeli aggression against Syria, in addition to trying to hinder Syria’s efforts in combating terror by trying to aid al-Qaeda assorted terrorists in destabilizing Syria by targeting the main SAA military airbase responsible for the pursuit of the terrorists: the fact that Netanyahu, so is Trump, are desperate for a regional war to distract their publics from their enormous problems.

Israel needs to start a war to prevent the withdrawal of US forces from the region, all region’s capable powers are determined to expel the US forces from West Asia, and that’s a declared goal after Trump forces killed Iran’s most revered general Qasem Soleimani and his companion the Iraqi PMU commander Abu Mahdi Mohandis on January 3rd this year. Israel needs the US troops as cannon fodders to defend its expansion goals to fulfill a biblical prophecy of building the anti-Christ temple.

Netanyahu needs a major distraction to remain in power or has to face jail term being convicted as a corrupt official who received bribes and his miserable failure in handling the economic disaster due to the COVID 19 measures with tens of thousands protesting against him and demanding his departure, although Israel relies heavily on US taxpayers hard-earned money for its survival.

Trump, as well, facing major issues, mainly economic in the USA and the Trump’s thugs shooting and killing US citizens on the streets of several cities across the country. Even with the help Trump received from the Democratic Party which chose a candidate destined to fail unless a miracle happens, Trump needs a major distraction thus creating fake enemies for the USA in Russia, China, Iran, Syria, and elsewhere, countries that never attacked the USA but have been subject to non-stop US interferences and destabilizing in all sorts and ways.

Israel used a US air corridor from over at-Tanf in the furthest southeast of the Syrian desert where Trump forces are illegally and criminally holding hundreds of Syrian families hostages in the infamous and inhumane Rukban Concentration Camp with the help of a notorious ISIS affiliate group calling itself: Maghawir Thawra.

Suffering of Displaced Syrians in the Rukban Concentration Camp

Further shockingly and can’t be ignored in the timing of the repetitive Israeli bombing in Syria it started merely two days after the war criminal Netanyahu and President Putin of Russia agreed to ‘continue coordination in the Syrian sector’. Russia maintains its most strategic military presence in the Mediterranean in Syria, mainly in Hmeimim Airbase and in the naval service port near the Syrian coastal city of Tartous. Russian army personnel are also embedded with the Syrian armed forces in combating terrorists across the country, Russian military police are carrying out patrols in different areas in the country as well. The Russian Army will not endanger its servicemen for such reckless acts by Israel, it already paid a hefty price for such stunts by Israel.

Israeli media reporting on the new agreement between President Putin and Netanyahu

What is Russia’s benefit from this is beyond our understanding, as if Russia intends to give its critics all reasons to ignore all its positive contributions aiding the Syrian state in countering terror, much of which came from Russian states and endangers Russia as much as it endangers Syria, and paints Russia as Israel’s ally against Syria.

The latest Israeli aggression is also a show of force by ‘Mr. Security’, what Netanyahu used to call himself, and wants to restore this image after the Lebanese Hezb Allah humiliated the Israeli IDF terrorists over weeks and multiple times.

Nobody sane in the region needs a war right now, not during the lockdown nor at a timing that serves the real ‘Evil Camp’ which pillars are: Israel, Turkey with its madman Erdogan, the USA, ISIS along with its assorted affiliates, unless, of course, war is imposed on the people of the Levant and then no sane person predicts a positive outcome for the real evil camp in the region, and beyond.

