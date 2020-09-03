Syria stands by Belarus in confronting foreign interventions

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Thursday, 03 September 2020

DAMASCUS, (ST)_Syria has asserted that it stands by the friendly Belarus Republic and its elected president Alexander Lukashenko in confronting the attempts of foreign intervention in Minsk’s internal affairs.

It said in a statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates that Syria is closely following the recent development in the Republic of Belarus and expresses its support for it in confronting the attempts of foreign intervention in Minsk’s internal affairs.

The ministry, in addition, asserted Syria’s support for the president of Belarus and condemned the insistence of some countries on undermining the legitimate governments in independent and sovereign states.

It pointed out that some western states threaten security and stability in many states and promote the projects of chaos and division with the aim of imposing hegemony over the peoples’ choices and decisions and wealth.

“The Syrian Arab Republic renews its pride in the distinguished relations with the Republic of Belarus and always remembers the stance of Belarus with Syria in confronting the ongoing terror war on it and its rejection of the attempts of foreign interventions in Damascus’ internal affairs,” the statement added, pointing out the Syria looks forward to enhancing bilateral relations with Belarus for the common interest of the two states’ peoples.

The ministry concluded by saying that Syria renews its trust in the friendly Belarusian people’s choices and in the wisdom of their leadership and government to overcome the crisis and to achieve more security and prosperity.

