PCHR: Israeli Human Rights Violations Palestine Report August 27 – September 02, 2020

Posted on by martyrashrakat

PCHR

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-faceted violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF wounded 6 Palestinian civilians, including a child in excessive use of force during raids into Palestinian cities and suppression of peaceful protests in the West Bank. IOF also continued its policy of demolishing and destroying Palestinian houses and facilities for its settlement expansion schemes.

End of this week, Dawoud Tal’at al-Khatib (48) died inside Ofer Prison due to a heart attack, only four months before his release date. Al-Khatib, from Bethlehem, had been imprisoned by Israel for the past 18 years, and had suffered extremely difficult health conditions during his years in prison, the latest of which was a heart attack in 2017. The determination to continue his detention aggravated his critical health condition, finally dying of a heart attack on 02 September 2020.

The curfew continues in the Gaza Strip for the second week in a row to limit the spread of coronavirus after cases were discovered outside quarantine centers. PCHR fears a catastrophic deterioration in living conditions if the curfew is maintained for a lengthy period without a protection mechanism for the poor, unemployed and limited-income families, as well as daily workers who have lost their sources of income due to the state of emergency and curfew. PCHR warns of the catastrophic implications of coronavirus spread in the Gaza Strip, especially with its already-exhausted health care system due to 14 years of illegal and inhumane blockade and collective punishment policies imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip.

This week, PCHR documented 151 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF wounded 6 civilians, including a child in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank: 2 civilians, including a child, wounded in Jenin; 1 injury during clashes in Hebron; 2 in IOF suppression of Kufur Qaddoum protest in Qalqilia; and an injury in Bethlehem. IOF assaulted an elderly Palestinian in Tulkarem, dragged on the ground and severely beaten and humiliated in an incident that was documented by media and journalists.wIsraeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 5 times at agricultural lands eastern Khan Younis and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 70 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 38 Palestinians were arrested, including 6 children and a journalist. In Gaza, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 7 violations, including:

Settler-attacks: PCHR documented arson attack on a vehicle and anti-Arab vandalization in Nablus.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement: On Monday, 31 August 2020, Israeli authorities declared the re-opening of Karem Abu Salem Crossing, allowing the re-entry of fuel and construction material into the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities also decided to re-expand the fishing area as it was before the recent punitive measures imposed on the Gaza Strip. This came after an understanding had been reached to contain the Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip, which began on 10 August. During which, Israel imposed punitive measures on Gaza, in alleged response to the launch of incendiary balloons towards Israeli settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

For the second consecutive week, curfew is still imposed on the Gaza Strip to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, especially after coronavirus cases were confirmed outside the quarantine centers in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the suffering of Gaza Strip population has increased, PCHR fears a catastrophic deterioration in living conditions if the curfew is maintained for a lengthy period without a protection mechanism for the poor, unemployed and limited-income families, as well as daily workers who have lost their sources of income due to the state of emergency and curfew.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and Other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 27 August 2020, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles stormed al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They patrolled the camp streets and stationed in the southern area while soldiers deployed between civilians’ houses in the center of the camp. A number of soldiers raided and searched a 3-storey house that includes 5 apartments for Abu Hashhash family. The soldiers Iyad Mahmoud Ahmed Abu Hashhash (40)’s apartment and attacked him by severely beating him and arrested him. The soldiers also attacked Iyad’s brother Yaqoub (35) and heavily beaten hit his nose, causing its fracture, after they raided his apartment. The soldiers handcuffed Yaqoub and took him to his brother’s apartment and began beating both brothers with their hands, feet and their rifles’ butts. As a result, Iyad and Yaqoub fainted. After IOF’s withdrawal of the house, taking Iyad with them, Yaqoub was transferred to al-Ahli Hospital where received medical treatments as doctors selected an appointment for his nose surgery. When Yaqoub returned home, he found out that Israeli soldiers stole NIS 5,800 that were in his bedroom. It should be noted that Israeli soldiers raided the house a month ago and attacked Yaqoub and broke his nose as he previously underwent a surgery for his nose.

At approximately 23:30 on Thursday, 27 August 2020, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 28 August 2020, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at Bab al-Zawiyah area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at al-Shuhada’a closed street. A number of Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs at the stone-throwers. The young men dispersed in Beir al-Sabe’a and Wadi al-Tuffah areas and returned to the checkpoint and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind cement cubes and threw stones at them again. The soldiers fired live bullets at them. As a result, an 18-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet in his left knee. The soldiers chased him and arrested him, taking him to the checkpoint. At approximately19:30, a military ambulance arrived at the area and transferred the wounded civilian to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron. His injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 29 August 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kufur Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilia, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area. Clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were shot with 2 live bullets in their lower extremities.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 03 August 2020, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles stormed al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron and stationed near the UNRWA distribution center. The soldiers patrolled between neighborhoods and threw many leaflets threatening the camp’s residents due to the so-called “violence and riots and continued throwing of stones.” In the meantime, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at IOF’s infantry units while the latter indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and between houses. As a result, a number of stone-throwers suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Clashes between IOF and young men continued until 02:30 when IOF fired a barrage of live bullets in the air to withdraw from the camp. Neither arrests nor house raids were reported.

At approximately 02:15 on the same Sunday, IOF stormed Hebron and stationed on al-Malek Faisal street and deployed between houses. They raided and searched Carpentry and furniture factory owned by Taha Abu Suneinah family after opening the door with special tools. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF while the latter indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters. Asa result, a sound bomb fell in the Internal Medicine Department’s room in Aaliyah Governmental Hospital, which adjacent to the incidents area. Patients, as a result of that, patients, who are infected with Covid-19 About 25 patients also suffocated and they were taken to other departments in the hospital. At approximately 04:00 on the same day, IOF withdrew from the area. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 20:30 on Monday, 31 August 2020, IOF signed to guard the annexation wall in the northeast of Faqqua village, northeast of Jenin, opened fire at Mahmoud Taleb Mahmoud Shaheen (18), while he was returning home, which is 200 meters away from the above-mentioned wall. As a result, Shaheen was shot with a live bullet in his right leg and he was transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin for medical treatment.

At approximately 03:50 on Tuesday, 01 September 2020, IOF stormed al-Saf and al-Mahd streets in the center of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and arrested Shadi Mohammed al-Harimi (31) and Touni Asa’ad Qatan (27). In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered near al-Mahd Square and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at IOF stationed in the area while the latter immediately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:00, IOF stationed at lands of Shufah and Jbarah villages, southeast of Tulkarem, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. IOF attacked Khairi Hanoun (64), from Anabta village, east of Tulkarem, by beating him on his feet. They detained him and released him after an hour and half. IOF further attacked many journalists, who were covering the protests, including: Fadi Yaseen, photographer of Palestine TV. Many civilians, in addition, suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 00:20 on Wednesday, 02 September 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah village, adjacent to the border fence.

At approximately 04:00, on the same Wednesday, IOF stationed at a military watchtower established in Rachel’s Tomb area, adjacent to Bilal Ben Rabah Mosque, north of Bethlehem, opened fire at a 32-year-old civilian while walking in the area. As a result, he was shot with a live bullet in his foot. He was transferred to Beit Jala Hospital for medical treatment.

At approximately 04:15, IOF stormed Ash-Shuhada village, southeast of Jenin, north of the West Bank. IOF surrounded a house owned by Ihab Hatem Husein Darwish Asous (27). In the meantime, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones at IOF while the latter responded with live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 16-year-old child was shot with 2 live bullets. He was transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital for medical treatment. IOF arrested civilian Asous before they withdrew from the village.

At approximately 08:30 on the same Wednesday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, fired live bullets at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’a village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests:

Thursday, 27 August 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Biddu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ayyoub Mohammed al-Khadour’s (28) house and arrested him. It should be noted that al-Khadour was a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qutna village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mos’ab Saleem Shamasna’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Jabal Hindaza village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Na’eem Mousa Abu ‘Ahour’s (18) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Abu ‘Ahour was wounded with a live bullet to his leg while present around al-Quds power station near Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque, on the northern entrance of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-‘Arqa village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Nael Mohammed Yehya’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:10, IOF moved into Rujeib village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Khalil Abdul Khaleq Mohammed Dwaikat’s house, who stabbed an Israeli soldier in Bitah Tikva in Israel on 26 August 2020, to take the measures of the house before the demolition. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities uses the demolition as a collective punishment policy against the Palestinian families.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-‘Abayat village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Omar Khaled Ayyad’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Zeid village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Amer Bassam Sneif’s (31) house and arrested him. Later, IOF released him.

At approximately 03:50, IOF moved into Beit Loqya village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Najeeb Ahmed Najeeb Mafarja’s (35) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:30, IOF moved into Jin Safout village, east of Qalqilia. They raided and searched Karam Khamees Shobaki’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles and bulldozers moved 100-meters in al-Shwaika village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They launched from al-Motabaq Gate adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. They combed and leveled lands and redeployed again at approximately 11:00.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Ghassan Alian (55), from Bitir, west of Bethlehem, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Beit Ammer, Hadab al-Fawwar, Sa’eer villages in Hebron; Faqoua’, southeast of Jenin; Tayaseer, east of Tubas; Karf Ein, northwest of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 28 August 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Bara’ Abdul Hai Jawabra’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:50, IOF moved into Azun village, east of Qalqilia. They raided and searched Karam Fares Shbaita’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 22:30, IOF arrested 3 civilians while present in al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, after severely beaten them. IOF took them to al-Qishla investigation center in the Old City. The arrestees are: Khaled al-Sokhn (23), Abdullah al-Julani (28), and Mohammed Zein (21).

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Hebron, al-Fawwar refugee camp, and Yatta in Hebron governorate; Yamoun, west of Jenin; Kufur Qaddoum and Hibla, east of Qalqilia. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 29 August 2020:

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-Bostan street in Obaid neighborhood, west of al-‘Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mo’tasem Hamza Obaid’s (17) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Obaid was arrested 10 days prior and released on house arrest for two weeks.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in al-Samoua’, Hebron, Beit Ammer, and al-Mowreq villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 30 August 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahmoud Maher Shakarna (17) and handed Hamdan Yousef Fannoun (32) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Gush Etzion settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Shwaika suburb, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Sameer Abdul Qader Mohammed Omar (47), and Sameh Adnan Mohammed Obaid (31), and arrested them.

At approximately 07:00, IOF set an ambush near Haddad Resort, east of Jenin, north of the West Bank, arrested Yaser Waleed Khuzeima (30), from Qabatya, southeast of Jenin, after stopping and searching his car. IOF took him to an unknown destination and left his car. It should be noted that Khuzeima is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stopped a bus and forced (4) children to get out of it in order to arrest them, in the central Jerusalem, and took them to “al-Bareed” police station in Salah al-Dein street. The arrestees are: Ahmed Dari (17), his sister Noumi (16), Yasmine Qaisiya (16), and Sajeda Abu Roumi (16).

Eyewitnesses said that IOF stopped and searched a bus in Nablus street, and checked their ID cards, and forced some of them to get out of the bus claiming that they were not wearing their masks properly. They added that IOF beaten an pushed some of them and arrested (4) students returning from their schools to their houses in al-‘Isawiya. As a result, Qaisiya and Abu Roumi were released on bail, Dari was released after several hours on condition that to be under the house arrest for two days, and banning her entry to Damascus Gate “Bab al-‘Amoud” for 10 days.

IOF carried out an incursion in Sabastya, northwest of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 31 August 2020:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli infantry unit moved into Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched Saif al-Dein Mahmoud al-Ja’bari’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Mohammed Hilal al-Titi’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Anata village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Mahmoud al-Rifai’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, IOF arrested Khalaf Hussain Obaidallah (26), while present at Kisan village’s entrance, southeast of Bethlehem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta village, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Ameer Farid al-Basti’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:45, a group of Mista‘arvim (Israeli Special Unit disguised as Palestinian civilians) arrested Nizar Issa Obaid (22), from Kufur Qaddoum, east of Qalqilia, while working in al-Natour petrol station in Tulkarem. According to a surveillances camera that documented the incident, a vehicle with a Palestinian registration plate came to the police station, when Obaid came to refill their vehicle, two men got out of the car and arrested him.

At approximately 23:00. The Israeli Intelligence Services summonsed 3 members of Fatah Movement in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, for investigation in al-Bareed police station in Salah al-Dein street. Shadi al-Mtawr, Fatah Movement secretary in Jerusalem, said that the Israeli Intelligence Services summonsed Fawzi Sha’ban, Mohammed Abu Sowi, and Ahmed al-‘Abbasi, to investigate them about their presence in a meeting about the demolition of houses in Silwan. IOF released them after several hours on bail (3,000 NIS/each) and with a 3-month ban from attending al-Bostan neighborhood’s sit in in Silwan for 3 months.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Ethna, Surif, and Karma villages in Hebron governorate; and Tulkarem. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 01 September 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed at al-Salam street. They raided and searched Ma’moun Hussain al-Natsha’s (25) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Dura and al-Samoua’ in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 02 September 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in Roq’a area. They raided and searched Shadi Bader al-‘Amour’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into al-Fridis village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Jom’a Abu Moheimed’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the house of the Photojournalist, Mohammed Qarout Edkaik’s (27) house, arrested him, and confiscated his equipment, cameras, and many of his files and personal papers.Samer Edakaik, Mohammed’s brother, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF stormed, searched, and confiscated several cameras, wireless device, personal papers, and a laptop belonging to Mohammed. He confirmed that IOF handcuffed his brother and took him to “al-Bareed” police station in Salah al-Dein street.It should be noted that Edkaik is a photojournalist in al-Jazeera channel and many other news agencies, and he is a social media activist, who has thousands of followers.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Hebron, Ethna, Beit Owa, and Deir Samit villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank:

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 27 August 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into ‘Arraba village, southwest of Jenin. The military construction vehicles demolished Rami Ahmed Abu Mashaikh’s under-construction bakery, which was built on an area of 170 square meters 3 months ago. It should be noted that 12 days ago, IOF notified to stop working in the bakery as a prelude to demolish it, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C. Also, IOF notified Mostafa ‘Ali Hammad to demolish his carpenter shop for similar reason.

On Sunday, 30 August 2020, Khaled Mahmoud Mohammed Basheer implemented Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished his house in Jabal al-Mokkaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Basheer said that 3 months ago, he built for his son a 50-square-meter house comprised of a room, a kitchen and a bathroom. Basheer clarified that the Israeli municipality staff along with the Ministry of Interior raided his house 2 weeks ago and handed him a demolition notice. Basheer added that he was forced to self-demolish his house to avoid paying demolition costs estimated at NIS 100,000 for the municipality staff. He also said that in 2014, the municipality staff demolished his son Mahmoud’s house in al-Sal’ah neighborhood in Jabal al-Mokkaber village and imposed a fine of NIS 80,000 of him under the pretext of non-licensing.

On Monday, 31 August 2020, ‘Odai and ‘Abed al-Salam al-Razem implemented Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished their houses in al-Ashqariyia neighborhood in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Abed al-Salam al-Razem said that his family comprised of 6 persons and his brother’s family comprised of 3 persons are living in their 65-square-meter house from 8 years. He clarified that 5 years ago, the municipality staff raided their houses and notified his brother to demolish the houses, in addition to imposing a fine of NIS 40,000 on them. ‘Abed al-Salam added that during the past years, he and his brother attempted to license the houses, but in vain. He also said that the Israeli court issued the final demolition decision against their houses a month ago, and if they would not implement it, the municipality staff will do so and force them to pay the demolition costs estimated at NIS 125,000.

At approximately 06:30 on Tuesday, 01 September 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Tuqu village, southeast of Bethlehem, where they ordered Mohammed Fahed Shawareeh to stop construction work in his house and confiscated the construction material. Mayor of Tuqu village, Tayseer Abu Mefreh, said that IOF seized construction materials from Shawareeh’s under-construction house. He added that Shawareeh was handed a cease-construction notice a week ago, under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 02 September 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Masafer area in Yatta, south of Hebron. IOF were deployed between Palestinians’ houses while military construction vehicles demolished 2 tin-plate-houses, under the pretext of non-licensing.

The demolitions were as follows:

Mahmoud ‘Isaa Rab’i: House made of tin plates and bricks, with 16 inhabitants;

Mahmoud ‘Isaa Rab’i: Barracks made of tin plates and bricks, for livestock;

Fadel ‘Isaa Rab’i: House made of tin plates and bricks, with 15 unhabitants.

It should be noted that on 23 February 2012, Israeli authorities distributed 2 cease-construction notices to the two house and barrack.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Beren village in eastern Hebron. IOF were deployed between Palestinians’ houses while military construction vehicles demolished Faraj Mohammed Ghaith’s 40-square-meter room built of bricks, under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 13:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Deir Dibwan village, east of Ramallah. IOF brought special Israeli workers to dismantle and confiscate 3 residential tents, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

The residential tents belong to:

Suliman Mostafa Ka’abnah: dismantling and confiscating a residential tent sheltering his family comprised of 7 persons.

‘Oda ‘Awwad Ka’abnah: dismantling and confiscating a residential tent sheltering 8 persons.

Suliman Salem Ka’abnah: dismantling and confiscating a residential tent sheltering 8 persons.

It should be noted that IOF demolished properties belonging to the mentioned civilians for the 2nd time and without a prior warning, noting that these properties were previously demolished on 25 August 2020.

b. Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 02:30 on Friday, 28 August 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Price Tag” group, attacked the southern side of Asira al-Qibliya village, southeast of Nablus. The settlers set Wael Mousa ‘Asayrah’s vehicle ablaze and vandalized his house walls with racist slogans.

Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian-owned vehicle near Nablus

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Hebron, Home demolition, IOF, Life under occupation, Occupied W Bank, Palestinians attacked by Israeli settlers, Prisoners of Zion |