Russian and Syrian Foreign Ministers Hold a Joint Presser in Damascus

Posted on September 7, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° on 

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other officials attend a meeting in Damascus, Syria September 7, 2020

Sputnik-Middle East
The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus for talks on the state of affairs in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in the Arab country.

A live broadcast shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem holding a joint press conference in Damascus.

The talks on various topics including the state of affairs in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in Syria come after a third meeting of the committee wrapped up on 29 August.

This is Lavrov’s first visit to Syria since February 2012.

Related

Filed under: Russia, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: