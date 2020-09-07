Russian and Syrian Foreign Ministers Hold a Joint Presser in Damascus

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sputnik-Middle East

The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus for talks on the state of affairs in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in the Arab country.

A live broadcast shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem holding a joint press conference in Damascus.

The talks on various topics including the state of affairs in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in Syria come after a third meeting of the committee wrapped up on 29 August.

This is Lavrov’s first visit to Syria since February 2012.

