Russian and Syrian Foreign Ministers Hold a Joint Presser in Damascus

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° on
Sputnik-Middle East
The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus for talks on the state of affairs in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in the Arab country.
A live broadcast shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem holding a joint press conference in Damascus.
The talks on various topics including the state of affairs in the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the current situation in Syria come after a third meeting of the committee wrapped up on 29 August.
This is Lavrov’s first visit to Syria since February 2012.
Related
- Al-Moallem holds joint press conference with Borisov and Lavrov
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Damascus for talks with senior Syrian officials
- A Russian delegation headed by Borisov arrives in Damascus for talks on bilateral cooperation
- Trump SDF Cannon Fodder ‘Ambushed’ in Three Deir Ezzor Incidents
- Erdogan’s terrorist groups attack the electrical network in the countryside of Tal Tamr, in Hasaka
- Qasad militia threatens al-Hasakah electricity workers to use weapons to end their sit-in
- 2 members of US-backed militia were killed in Syria
Filed under: Russia, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Lavrov, Walid al-Moallem |
Leave a Reply