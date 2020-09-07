Yemeni Resistance Scores New Successful Operation Targeting Saudi Abha Int’l Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Yemeni resistance announced a new major achievement in retaliation to the five-year long Saudi war against their nation.

In a statement read by the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman, Brigadier General Yehya Saree, it was revealed that the latest operation targeted Saudi Arabia’s depth, particularly the Abha International Airport.

The statement read the following:

With God’s grace and generosity, the Propelled Air Force carried out a wide-scale attack against Abha International Airport with several drones that targeted military posts and sensitive targets. The strikes were accurate, thanks to God. This operation is in response to the continued aerial escalation, aggression and blockade against Yemen.

The Yemeni resistance has been carrying out distinguished military operations over the course of the war against Yemen, most notably in the past two years in which it has been inflicting heavy material and humanitarian losses upon the forces of aggression.

Yemen has been under a brutal Saudi-led military aggression since March 2015. The Saudi war has taken a heavy toll on the impoverished country’s infrastructure, population and economy.

The United Nations refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of hospitals and clinics destroyed or closed and millions of Yemenis on the brink of famine.

