FPM to Geagea: Your Militia Killed Most of Martyrs You Mark Their Anniversary, Extorted Citizens’ Money

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 7, 2020

The Free Patriotic Movement responded Monday, in a statement, to the speech of the commander of Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, stressing that the latter resorts to negativity whenever he realizes a positive process aimed at coping with the country’s crises.

“He has forgotten the martyrs. Most of the martyrs he marked their anniversary on Sunday were killed by his force.”

FPM statement added that Geagea’s speech was void of any solution proposal to cope with the national crises, adding that his militia character prevents him form normalizing his attitude towards peace.

“The entire world seeks to help Lebanon, while Geagea tends to stir sedition in the country for the sake of reaching his ultimate goal represented by taking the presidential office.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: FPM, Geagea |