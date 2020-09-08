Haniyah to Al-Manar: Hamas “Part of Axis of Resistance in Face of Israeli Enemy”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 8, 2020

Head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyah stressed that the UAE decision to normalize ties with the Israeli enemy is unjustifiable and serves only Trump and Netanyahu, adding that the relations between the Resistance Movement and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated and calling for the release of the Palestinian detainees.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Haniyah emphasized that Hamas is part of the axis of resistance in face of the Israeli enemy, confirming that Syria has always supported the Palestinian cause.

“We hope that Syria regain security and stability as this would support the Palestinian cause.”

Hamas Chief pointed out that the Palestinians must unify against the Israeli settler and annexation schemes, adding the conference held by the factions comes in this context.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

