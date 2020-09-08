Haniyah to Al-Manar: Hamas “Part of Axis of Resistance in Face of Israeli Enemy”

Posted on September 8, 2020 by martyrashrakat
manar-05758980015995804777
Video here

September 8, 2020

Head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyah stressed that the UAE decision to normalize ties with the Israeli enemy is unjustifiable and serves only Trump and Netanyahu, adding that the relations between the Resistance Movement and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated and calling for the release of the Palestinian detainees.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Haniyah emphasized that Hamas is part of the axis of resistance in face of the Israeli enemy, confirming that Syria has always supported the Palestinian cause.

“We hope that Syria regain security and stability as this would support the Palestinian cause.”

Hamas Chief pointed out that the Palestinians must unify against the Israeli settler and annexation schemes, adding the conference held by the  factions comes in this context.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

Filed under: Hezbollah, Palestine, Palestinians, Uprooted Palestinians | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: