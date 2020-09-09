Yemen’s Fire to Be Continued: Qasef 2k Drones Strike Sensitive Military Targets in Saudi Abha Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

For the third time in less than four days, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced striking Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, this time with Qasef 2k drones.

The retaliatory operations against the continued war on Yemen have precisely and accurately hit sensitive military targets inside the Saudi airport.

Announcing the latest operation, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree stressed time and again that such operations are in response to the escalating aggression, crimes and continued blockade of Yemen.

Relatively, Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported that the continued operation against Abha International Airport has put it out of service for several hours.

The Yemeni resistance has been carrying out distinguished military operations over the course of the war against Yemen, most notably in the past two years in which it has been inflicting heavy material and humanitarian losses upon the forces of aggression.

Yemen has been under a brutal Saudi-led military aggression since March 2015. The Saudi war has taken a heavy toll on the impoverished country’s infrastructure, population and economy.

The United Nations refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of hospitals and clinics destroyed or closed and millions of Yemenis on the brink of famine.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, Brigadier General Yehya Saree, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |