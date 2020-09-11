Israel Bombs with Missiles the Outskirts of Aleppo 11 September 2020

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 11, 2020 Arabi Souri

A new missile bombing by Israel against the outskirts of Aleppo province this dawn was reported by the official Syrian News Agency SANA.

The agency quoted a Syrian military source: ‘At 1:30 in the morning, the Zionist enemy launched air aggression around Aleppo with bursts of missiles.’

The military source added: ‘Our air defense means responded to the aggression and dropped most of the enemy missiles.’, as per SANA.

There is not much information about this latest Israeli aggression as of the time of writing this report, however, a recent escalation against the states not under the US hegemony, partially or completely, is being carried out by the NATO camp, escalations as this military bombing, two similar bombings in the past month alone, increased hostility against the Palestinians who are refusing to give their homes away to foreign European imported Zionist settlers, fires and explosions in Lebanon, Iraq, and even Jordan, which is a 100% British protectorate but still a considerable portion of its population are patriotic, and the ever-increasing sanctions.

Syria’s wildfires burning large swathes of Syria’s breathing lung the al Ghab Forests are seen as not innocent at all, in their numbers, areas targeted, and timing, as if the USA is continuing to suffocate the Syrian people out of their last breathes or push millions more into refugee camps.

Both embattled Netanyahu in ‘Israel’ and Trump in the Untied States need any success to grasp upon abroad by all means of intimidation, war crimes, or direct military intervention like the one early this morning on Aleppo, they need to cover their failures, both of them, on all policies they followed especially domestically and in the wake of the COVID 19 consequences by ways of diverting attention by the usual method: a military adventure abroad. Erdogan, the Turkish madman, is in the same boat along with the Saudis who are failing miserably in their criminal war against Yemen.

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian air defenses thwarted a new ‘Israeli’ act of aggression against the war-ravaged Arab country, shooting down a number of hostile missiles in the skies over the strategic northwestern province of Aleppo.

Syria’s state-run television, citing a military statement, reported that the ‘Israeli’ aircraft fired several missiles at areas in the vicinity of Aleppo at 1:30 a.m. local time on Friday, but most of the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed before hitting any of their targets.

The statement said that the attack targeted al-Safirah town, located 25 kilometers east of Aleppo city.

Late on September 2, Syrian air defense systems engaged hostile targets near the Tiyas Military Airbase, also known as the T-4 Airbase, in the country’s central province of Homs.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported at the time that Zionist warplanes fired missiles from the direction of al-Tanf region in southeastern Syria.

The report, quoting an unnamed Syrian military source, added that most of the missiles were shot down and the rest caused only material damage.

The development came only two days after two Syrian soldiers were martyred and seven others sustained injuries in an ‘Israeli’ missile attack against military sites in southern Damascus.

The assault was reported to have been launched from the occupied Golan Heights.

The Zionist entity frequently attacks military positions inside Syria.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

