China Responds to Hostile Trump Regime Remarks

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Throughout his tenure, Trump escalated his predecessor’s war on China by other means that’s all about advancing America’s Indo-Pacific military footprint in a part of the world not its own.

It’s also about wanting China’s growing economic, industrial, and technological capabilities undermined to benefit US corporate interests.

It’s about reasserting Cold War containment despite the risk of things turning hot by accident or design, part of longstanding US aims for unchallenged global dominance by whatever it takes to achieve its aims.

All of the above is what the scourge of imperialism is all about — endless wars by hot and other means its defining feature, risking nuclear war one day that’s able to kill us all if launched full-force.

On Wednesday, Pompeo’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus lied for her boss like countless times before, once again on China, saying:

Pompeo “rais(ed) concerns over the PRC’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea (sic).”

He regards Beijing’s control over “South China Sea (waters) as unlawful (sic).”

He “rais(ed) concerns over the imposition of sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong (sic).”

Ortagus ignored Washington’s longstanding history of flagrantly beaching international, constitutional, and its own statute laws by unlawfully confronting other nations belligerently, along with breaching the UN Charter by interfering in their internal affairs in other ways.

Time and again, the US also accuses sovereign independent nations of its own high crimes against them.

Separately on Wednesday, Pompeo unjustifiably slammed Beijing for not publishing an op-ed by Washington’s envoy Terry Branstad.

What he wishes to communicate to China’s authorities should be done in person so issues and disagreements can be discussed by face-to-face interaction.

Displaying militant hostility toward China, Pompeo again recited a litany of false accusations, ignoring his own dirty linen in dealing with all sovereign nations free from US control.

Failure of Beijing’s official People’s Daily website to post Branstad’s op-ed has nothing to do with suppressing “free speech (and) intellectual debate,” nothing to do with with Pompeo’s false claim that China spurns “fair and reciprocal treatment (of) other countries” — a longstanding US exploitive policy.

Defying reality, Pompeo called the US a “vibrant…democracy.” Its fantasy version is polar opposite his claim of how Washington operates domestically and geopolitically.

The People’s Daily responded sharply to Pompeo’s unacceptable remarks, saying the following:

He and Branstad play fast and loose with facts. Their remarks are “malicious and provocative…seriously deviat(ing) from the facts.”

“On August 26, the US Embassy in China contacted People’s Daily and requested that…Branstad’s article be published before September 4, hoping to get a reply on August 27…”

It “clearly stated in the letter that the US embassy feels it is particularly important that it be printed in full, without edits of any kind.”

The People’s Daily said Branstad’s op-ed “was full of loopholes…seriously inconsistent with the facts.”

“It also did not meet the standards of People’s Daily, a prestigious, serious and professional media, for selecting and publishing articles.”

“If the US still hopes to publish it in People’s Daily, it should make substantive revisions based on facts in the principle of equality and mutual respect.”

“On this basis, we are willing to maintain contact and communication with the US embassy.”

It’s the prerogative of print and online publications everywhere to decide what they will and won’t publish.

They’re entitled to reject material that fails to meet their editorial standards.

Clearly unacceptable US propaganda fails the test, what Branstad’s op-ed was all about, bashing China unfairly, ignoring US hostility toward the country, its high-tech firms, and now its students.

On Wednesday, Trump regime acting DHS head Chad Wolf unjustifiably said the following:

“We are blocking visas for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research (sic),” adding:

The Trump regime is also “preventing goods produced from slave labor (sic) from entering our markets, demanding that China respect the inherent dignity of each human being (sic).”

Over 1,000 visas obtained by Chinese graduate students and research scholars were arbitrarily revoked.

They were dubiously claimed to be Chinese military members, no evidence cited backing the accusation.

Without verifiable proof, claims are baseless.

In June, Chinese researcher Wang Xin was arrested and accused of spying for his country and being an active PLA member, charges he denied.

If convicted based on suspect evidence, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Other Chinese nationals in the US have been treated the same way.

So have dozens of Russian nationals who were arrested in various countries, extradited to the US, falsely charged, convicted and imprisoned — for being a national of the wrong country at the wrong time.

The same likely applies to targeted Chinese nationals in the US, their mistreatment further aggravating bilateral relations.

t the time of Wang’s arrest in the US, China’s Foreign Ministry said he was conducting cardiovascular research and did nothing to harm US security or other interests.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said numerous complaints were received from its nationals in the US.

They include arbitrary interrogations because of their nationality, as well as confiscation of their computers and cell phones, Hua adding:

These actions are “blatant infringements of the rights of Chinese nationals in the US and the purpose is to demonize China.”

Bipartisan US hardliners consider Beijing Washington’s public enemy No. One, falsely accusing the country and its nationals of being security threats.

Last May citing no evidence, Trump said Chinese students and researchers in the US with (alleged) PLA ties are “detrimental” to Washington’s interests and “should be subject to certain restrictions, limitations and exceptions.”

Sweeping US visa bans of Chinese students harm them and universities where they’re enrolled that rely on full tuition they pay to study in the America.

Instead of fostering cooperative relations with China, Republicans and Dems are hellbent for aggravating them by their unacceptable actions.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed the US for its militarism in waters bordering Chinese territory, adding:

“In the face of escalating military pressure from countries outside the region, we certainly have the basic self-protection rights of sovereign states.”

On US/China relations, he said Beijing isn’t engaged in a power struggle.

It favors multilateralism over unilateralism, “win-win cooperation (not a) zero-sum game.”

Washington’s aim for unchallenged global dominance is polar opposite cooperative relations China seeks with other nations.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, American Aggression, American Hegemony, American Wars, China | Tagged: Sinophobia, US-China Relations |