Hamas Official To Al-Ahed: Unity A Slap in the Face of Normalization That Stabbed Palestinian Cause’s Back

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Mahdi Qashmar

Day by day, the Arab League proves that it seeks issues that have nothing to do with Arabs’ concerns and anxieties. Its stance concerning normalization was perhaps the most notable proof in this context. Some of its members became Arabs just when it comes to the identity as the Palestinian cause is now absent from their projects. It rather seems that the top priority for some member states is to target the Palestinian cause, perhaps they please the Zionists and the Americans at a time when the plot had become greater than anyone can imagine.

In a conversation with “Al-Ahed News”, representative of Palestinian resistance movement “Hamas” in Lebanon, Ali Baraka, regretted the Arab League’s decision, which rejected the Palestinian draft resolution that condemned the UAE-‘Israel’ normalization deal.

Baraka considered that it was a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and people, noting that this decision encourages the Zionist enemy to continue its criminality and aggressive actions, whether by continuing the siege on the Gaza Strip, the West Bank annexation plan, or ignoring the Palestinian people’s rights.

Baraka called on all Arab states to back the Palestinian position that refused the “Deal of the Century”, the annexation plan, and the normalization with the Zionist enemy.

He also noted that the most important move that “Hamas” and the Palestinian factions could make was unifying all Palestinian parties, promoting national unity, and building a common strategy to face the “Deal of the Century”, the annexation plan and the normalization schemes. He added that “it was the reason for which “Hamas” had participated, at the leadership level, in the conference for Secretaries-General of all Palestinian factions in Beirut, through which an agreement had been reached to establish three Palestinian committees to continue the joint action in order to establish a unified national leadership to end division and achieve national reconciliation.”

The “Hamas” official stressed that resistance movement is ready to cooperate with all Palestinian factions in order to strengthen the home front and protect the Palestinian cause from Zionist-American schemes to slap the face of all conspiracies targeting this central cause.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deal of the Century, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Annexation of the West Bank, Arab League, Normalization with Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian cause, Palestinian reconciliation, Siege on Gaza, Zionist entity |