Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine September 3 – 9, 2020

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-faceted violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized by excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF wounded 9 Palestinian civilians in excessive use of force during raids into Palestinian cities. IOF also continued its policy of demolishing and destroying Palestinian houses and facilities for its settlement expansion schemes. Additionally, this week witnessed a significant increase in arrest campaigns against Palestinians, especially in Hebron.

The curfew continues in the Gaza Strip for the second week in a row to limit the spread of coronavirus after cases were discovered outside quarantine centers. PCHR warns of the catastrophic implications of coronavirus spread in the Gaza Strip, especially with its already-exhausted health care system due to 14 years of illegal and inhumane closure and collective punishment policies imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip.

This week, PCHR documented 164 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt). It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report is only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF wounded 9 civilians in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank: 4 were wounded in two separate incidents in Ramallah; 2 (brothers) sustained shrapnel wounds from a bomb used by IOF to open the door to their house in Jenin refugee camp; IOF arrested both brothers after causing them critical wounds; 3 others were wounded near the annexation wall in Qalqilia.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 3 times at agricultural lands and once at fishing boats, eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 90 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 97 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children and 4 women. In Gaza, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip; also, IOF arrested a mentally ill Palestinian woman after she snuck into Israel through the Gaza Strip’s northern coastal border.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: Israeli occupation authorities continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, PCHR documented 8 violations, including:

Israeli settler-attacks: PCHR documented 3 attacks by settlers in the West Bank: assault on civilians and their vehicles in Ramallah; rocks thrown at civilian houses in Hebron; attack on vehicle in Nablus. It should be noted that several cars sustained damage (shattered glass).

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement: The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst blockade in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

For the third consecutive week, curfew is still imposed on the Gaza Strip to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, especially after coronavirus cases were confirmed outside the quarantine centers in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the suffering of Gaza Strip population has increased, PCHR fears a catastrophic deterioration in living conditions if the curfew is maintained for a lengthy period without a protection mechanism for the poor, unemployed and limited-income families, as well as daily workers who have lost their sources of income due to the state of emergency and curfew.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and Other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity:

At approximately 13:15 on Friday, 04 September 2020, IOF stormed Deir Abu Mashal village, northwest of Ramallah, and stationed in the vicinity of the village’s main entrance. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones at IOF while the latter responded with live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in his feet and a 19-year-old was shot with a tear gas canister in his neck. The wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment. IOF closed the village’s main entrance with sand barriers before they withdrew from it at 14:30. A number of young men managed to open the entrance.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, a number of young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiya area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at al-Shuhada’a closed street. A number of soldiers at the above-mentioned checkpoint fired sound bombs at stone-throwers and then stationed behind cement cubes that were present in front of the checkpoint. The young men gathered again and threw stones at the soldiers while the latter responded with rubber bullets and tear-gas canisters. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Clashes between IOF and the young men continued until 18:00. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:00 on Saturday, 05 September 2020, IOF stormed Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They surrounded a house owned by Mohammed Fadel Jad’oun (27) in the center of the camp and blew up the door with an explosive bomb. As a result, the door was destroyed, and Mohammed and his brother Ahmed (23) sustained critical wounds resulting from the bomb’s shrapnel and the door’s shattered pieces as they were sleeping behind the door in the first floor of their 2-story house. IOF arrested both brothers and carried them out on stretchers.

At approximately 09:30 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis fired live bullets at agricultural lands, east of al-Fukhari village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:30 on the same Saturday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds in the area adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Saturday, IOF reinforced with several military SUVs stormed al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya village, northeast of Ramallah. A number of young men gathered at the village’s main entrance and threw stones at military vehicles that were present in the area. A number of young men stepped out of their vehicles and indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and chased them in the village neighborhoods and streets. Confrontations continued until 21:00 on the same day. Many civilians suffocated due to tear gas canisters. No arrests were arrested.

At approximately 21:20 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed near the annexation wall’s gate, adjacent to Hablah village, south of Qalqilia, fired rubber-coated steel bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at a number of Palestinian workers, attempting to enter Israel for work. As a result, 3 civilians, from Qalqilia, were wounded; 2 of them sustained rubber bullets wounds in their lower extremities and the third (19) was shot with a rubber bullet in his jaw and he was transferred to Nablus Specialty Hospital.

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 06 September 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, fired live bullets at agricultural lands, east of al-Fukhari village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 00:45 on Monday, 07 September 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip chased and sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). The shooting continued for 2 hours. Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:30, on the same Monday, IOF stormed the cemetery area in the center of Al-Eizariya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They combed the area. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at IOF while the latter heavily fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters in the area. As a result, large parts of Omran al-Jerjawi’s house was burned after a number of sound bombs fell in the house.

At approximately 00:10 on Tuesday, 08 September 2020, a group of Israeli settlers took part from “Shilo” settlement established on part of Eastern Ramallah villages, into “Ras Etin” area, east of Kafr Malek village, north of Al-Mughira, Deir Jarir, and Tormos-Ayya villages, north east of Ramallah. The area is inhabited by Abu Salama Bedouin family. When settlers stormed the area, its residents gathered and attempted to confront them by throwing stones at them. Israeli forces immediately arrived at the area and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at civilians and clashed with them. As a result, two civilians were shot with rubber-coated steel rounds, both in their feet. Both the injured were transferred to the medical center in Tormos-Ayya village, for treatment.

II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 03 September 2020:

At approximately 00:50, IOF moved into Asira al-Shamaliya village, north of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Mohammed Omar Yasin’s (25) house and detained him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Beit Ammer, north of Hebron, and stationed in Beit Zeita neighborhood. They invaded and searched two houses belonging to Ayman Hamad Abu Maria (20), and Mohammed Waheed Abu Maria (21), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Yatta village, south of Hebron governorate, and stationed in Roq’a neighborhood. They raided and searched Fadi Bader Mohammed al-‘Ammour’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Montaser Sibta (14) and Mahmoud Sa’di al-Rajabi (25) and detained them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Deir Abu Mish’al village, northwest of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ahmed Omar Zahran (43) and Wael Mohammed Atta (49), who were former prisoners in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Tulkarem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Rami As’ad Shalbaya (38) and Mahmoud Shihada Yousef Khalil (28) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Burin, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Mohammed Mizhir Zibin’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bal’a village, north of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Osaid Othman Suliman’s (26) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ram village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Shadi Kenana’s (21) house and detained him.

At approximately 03:40, IOF moved into Kafr Ne’ma village, west of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Saif Mohammed Abdo (27), Ahmed Mahmoud Taha (45), and Maher Mohammed Abdu (34). IOF released Maher Abdu later.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Hizma village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Fawzi al-Khatib’s (25) house and arrested him.

In dawn hours, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. They arrested Ra’ed Fathallah Hantouli (35), from Silat al-Thuhr village, southwest of Jenin. It should be noted that Ra’ed is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Emad Omar Abu al-Hija’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF stationed at one of the temporary military checkpoints established on the entrance of Hebron’s Old City, arrested Dalal Ahmed Erzeikat (29), from Tafouh village, west of Hebron. They claimed that she was in possession of a knife, and she was taken to “Kiryat Arba’” settlement for investigation, east of Hebron.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Nablus and Qarawat Bani Hassan, West of Salfit; Beit Kahel, al-Majd, Shoyoukh al-‘Aroub, and al-Fawwar refugee camp, in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 04 September 2020:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Taqoua’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched the house of the former prisoner, Shorouq Mohammed al-Badan (25), and arrested her. It should be noted that IOF released al-Badan two months ago, after spending a year under the administrative arrest in the Israeli prisons. On 15, July 2019, IOF moved into her house in Taqoua’, and she was taken to “Hasharon” prison after referring her to Damon prison. She is a mother of a 3 years old daughter, and she suffered several health deteriorations due to the difficult conditions in the prison.

At approximately 11:00, IOF stationed at “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, arrested (3) civilians from Hebron’s Old City, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services there. The detainees are: Ahed Ghazi Jabrin (20), Khaled Alaa al-Sharif (22), and Haroun Ahed al-Rajabi (19).

At approximately 20:55, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint in the entrance of Deir Sharaf village, on the western entrance of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They arrested Malek Adel Mahmoud (26), from Beit Imrin village, northwest of the city.

Saturday, 05 September 2020:

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested four employees of the Islamic Endowments Department, Hiba Sarhan (a female guard at the mosque), Imran al-Ashhab, Imad Abdeen and Bilal Awadallah, while on duty in the mosque, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They were taken to al-Qishla police station for investigation, and they were released on condition that banning their entry to the mosque for a week. Eyewitnesses said that, Hiba Sarhan attempted to prevent an Israeli officer from entering the Dome of the Rock building from the women’s gate, so the police assaulted and detained three other employees after they intervened to defend Sarhan and prevent her arrest. Immediately, IOF arrived to the scene and arrested the four employees.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mo’tasem Hamza Obaid’s (17) house, severely assaulted and arrested him.

At approximately 20:08, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint near Jaba’ village, south of Jenin, arrested Tareq Mohammed al-A’raj (23), from Anabta village, east of Tulkarem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Beit Ammer, Hebron, and al-Thaheriya villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 06 September 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mahmoud Nimir Ashwa’s (16) house and arrested him. He was released after several hours of investigation after imposing the house arrest for 5 days, and third-party guarantee.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hizna village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ibrahim Fayez Sbaih’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. They raided and searched Baker Na’el al-Hindi’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, IOF stationed on “Container” military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, arrested Nour Sa’di al-Hasanat (17), from al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of the city, while driving his car and passing through the military checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 06:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved 100-meters to the east of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis. They leveled and combed lands and redeployed to the north of the border fence several hours later.

At approximately 10:00, IOF stormed al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They mounted the roofs of the Shareya School for boys and the Shareya School for girls, adjacent to the northern and western walls of al-Asqa Mosque. They planted two speakers and electronic devices on the roof of both schools.

At approximately 23:30, IOF moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Naseem Maher al-Atrash (29), and Jalal Dawoud Abu Snaina (22).

IOF carried out (4) incursions in al-Hadab village, al-Hila, east of Yatta; Tarqoumiya, and Sa’eer villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 07 September 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Towr neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Sari Sami Abu al-Hawa’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed in al-Bassa street. They raided and searched Hamza Omar Abdul Qader Abu Aysha’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qalandia refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Atef Mutair’s (27) house and detained him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya village, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Yehya Hasan Ladadwa (29) and Mohammed Mustafa Shraiteh (35) and arrested them.

At approximately 04:50, IOF moved into Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. They raided and searched Nassar Abu Dahouk’s (40) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:30, IOF arrested Riyad Asfour al-Salaima (26), while present in one of the stores in Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed at (160) military checkpoint established in the east of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Mohammed Montaser al-‘Ajlouni (18), claiming that he was in possession of a knife. IOF took him to “Kiryat Arba’” investigation center, east of Hebron.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed in the “Container” military checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Eissa Nasri Salama Rizkallah (39), from Beit Jala, while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:40, IOF arrested Adam Darwish, an Algerian tourist, at al-Aqsa Mosque and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 20:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Yazan Emran Obaid’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 20:00, IOF stationed along the border fence, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Mofida Khader Mahmoud al-Ghoul (38), after swimming and sneaking to Zikim military base. IOF opened fire and light bombs in the sky and took her to one of the investigation centers. Her family said that Mofida suffers from mental disorders, she was walking with her family along the fence until she got lost at approximately 19:30. Her family were surprised when they saw the Israeli army’s release about arresting a female while swimming to Zikim military base. At approximately 23:00, she was released through Beit Hanoun “Erez” checkpoint.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Wadi Rahhal village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Jamal Aref Zeyada’s house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Gush Etzion settlement, south of the city.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Dura, Deir Samet, al-Thaheriya, and Surif villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 08 September 2020:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli soldiers moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ahmed Qasem al-Shaikh’s (50) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military checkpoint moved into Beit Ammer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched (4) houses and arrested (4) civilians; Ahmed Khader Abu Maria (55), Saqer Ahmed Sabarna (37), Mo’ayad Hussain al-Tit (28), and Tha’er Ribhi Awad (26).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Bani Ni’ma village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched Munir Faraj Manasra’s (44) house and detained him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into al-Thaheriya village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched (5) houses and arrested (5) civilians; Siham Khalil al-Batat (58), Mohammed Isma’el al-Tol (55), Mahmoud al-Tol (49), Zeid Ali Abu Dayya (43), and Atef Ali Raba’ (42).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Mo’ath Mohammed Abu Jhaisha’s (33) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into al-‘Asja village, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They invaded and searched two houses and arrested Ahmed Mahmoud Abu Sondos (41) and Tha’er Jihad Abu Sondos (36).

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir Samit, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched five houses and arrested (5) civilians; Abdul Baset Owda al-Haroub (50), Owda Mohammed al-Haroub (48), Dia’ Ismael Masalma (33), Sharhabil Badawi Masalma (28), and Mohammed Abdul Hameed Masamla (37).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Surif, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Marwan Abduol Qader Abu Fara’s (38) house and detained him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Yousef Mohammed Abu Afifa (31) and Abdul Fattah Ayed Abu Sil (25).

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into several neighborhoods in Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (12) civilians; PCHR keeps the names.

At approximately 02:00, IOF stormed Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house owned by Ezz Khalaf Abdul Mohsen Shalan (19) and arrested him.

At the same time, IOF reinforced with several military SUVs stormed Abu Shukheidim village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mahmoud Mousa Ali Qendah’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF stormed Harmalah area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house owned by Mohammed and Yasser Mahmoud Sabbah (37) and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military SUVs raided and searched several residential areas in Yatta, Hebron. They raided and searched several houses from which they detained 5 civilians: Ibrahim Eid Suleiman Hathalin (44), Fadel Yusuf Jabarin (40), Hutheifah Isamil Manasrah (33), his brother Qutaiba (31) and Iyad Mohammed Jabrin al-Amour (39).

At approximately 04:00, IOF stormed al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Essam Darwish (19) and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli soldiers stationed at Abu al-Resh military checkpoint established south of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the center of Hebron’s Old City, arrested Amenah Abdul Ghani Abu Turki (24) claiming that she had a knife. She was taken to “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron.

IOF carried out 3 incursions in Silwad and Burham villages in Ramallah; and Yasuf village, east of Salfit.

III. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

On Saturday, 04 September 2020, Israeli authorities issued a seizure decision against 6 dunams and 75 (sqm) from Dir Sam’an area in Kafr ad-Dik village, in addition to 17 other dunams and 915 (sqm) from Kherbet al-Qal’ah in Deir Ballut village, in favor of ” Leshem ” and “ Beduel ” settlements. Israeli authorities gave the lands’ owners 60 days to challenge against the seizure decision.

On Monday, 07 September 2020, Israeli authorities notified to demolish 2 livestock barracks and another facility in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem. Ahmed Ghazal, Deputy of Kisan Village Council, said that IOF notified Mahmoud Ibrahim ‘Abiyat to demolish his 2 livestock barracks and another facility near Ma’aleh Amos settlement, and gave him 20 days to evacuate or IOF will demolish and seize them. Ghazal added that Kisan village is exposed to a fierce settlement attack, as Israeli authorities carry out a largest settlement project in Bethlehem, which aims to seize at least 3500 dunams. It should be noted that 3 weeks ago, IOF demolished Hussain ‘Abdullah ‘Abiyat and Talab Ghazal’s barracks in Kisan village.

At approximately 18:00, IOF leveled 42 dunams planted with olive trees in Khelet al-Jadidah area in Kifl Hares village, north of Salfit, in favor of expanding ” Kiryat Netafim” settlement, which is established on Kifl Hares and Salfit’s village lands. The leveled dunams belong to the heirs of Nimr Abdul Karim Obaid and Saeed Jaber Shamlawi. Thus, the main road that connects Haris and Biddya villages will be transformed into an internal road linking Netafim and Barkan settlements. It should be noted that the lands’ owners did not receive any notices from Israeli authorities before their lands were leveled.

At approximately 19:00 on Monday, 07 September 2020, 5 siblings from Serry family implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished their shops in al-Sal’ah neighborhood in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Abdullah Serry, one of the shops’ owners, said that he and his 4 siblings built 5 shops (250 sqm) in 2016, which cost NIS 500,000. He clarified that they attempted to license the shops before building them, but in vain. Serry added that few months after building the shops, the Israeli Municipality prosecuted them and imposed a construction fine of NIS 60,000 on them, which they are still paying to this day. After that, the Israeli Municipality issued a demolition notice against the shops, so Serry family hired an engineer and several lawyers in a new attempt to license the shops. Serry indicated that they paid more than NIS 200,000 for lawyers and engineers in fees; therefore, they decided to self-demolish the property to avoid paying more fines and the demolition costs for the municipality which exceed NIS 70,000.

On the same day, Israeli Magistrate Court issued an eviction decision against al-Rajbi family building in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, in favor of “Ateret Cohenim” settlement Association, under the pretext of being a Jewish ownership since 1881. Zuhair Rajbi, Head of Baten al-Hawa neighborhood Committee, said that the Israeli Magistrate Court issued an eviction decision, after the sons of the late Abd al-Fattah al-Rajbi had struggled to protect their property since 2016. Al-Rajbi explained that the court had given the property’s residents until 01 April to implement the eviction. He added that the property is a residential building consisting of 3 apartments and housing 4 families, namely: Hoda al-Rajbi and her daughter Tahani, and her sons Kayed al-Rajbi (10 members), Wael (9 members), and Jaber (9 members). Al-Rajbi pointed out that, several years ago, Ateret Cohenim Association notified the residents to evacuate, demanding the land on which the property is located under the pretext that it belongs to the Jews. Therefore, the family of Abdel Fattah al-Rajbi went to the court to prove their ownership to the property, which they have been living in since the occupation of Jerusalem. Al-Rajbi confirmed that the family would submit their appeal to the District Court in a new attempt to stay on their property. Al-Rajbi stated that the eviction decisions in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood have recently increased. The decision to evacuate the al-Rajabi family was preceded by 4 court decisions issued against Dweik, Shweiki and al-Rajbi families, who fight and struggle to protect their homes. Al-Rajbi added that that these families fall within the “Ateret Cohenim” scheme, aims at seizing 5 dunams and 200 square meters from al-Hara al-Wosta neighborhood lands, under the pretext that these lands belong to Jews from Yemen since 1881. Ateret Cohenim Association claims that the Israeli Supreme Court recognized the ownership of Jews from Yemen over the land. He pointed out that there are 35 residential buildings inhabited by about 80 families established on the land, and all residents have lived in the neighborhood for decades, after they bought lands and properties from their former owners with official documents.

On Tuesday, 08 September 2020, Hamed Hammad implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished his house on al-Ghawanmah road in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Hammad said that in 1998, he built 2 floors (80 sqm) over his house, overlooking al-Aqsa Mosque. He clarified that after his house was built, Israeli authorities prosecuted him and imposed fines of NIS 87,000 and NIS 20,000 on him. Hammad added that throughout the past years, he attempted to license the 2 houses, but in vain. After that, Israeli court issued a final demolition decision against the 4th floor, where his son Mohammed lives. The Israeli authorities gave Hammad a year and a half to license the 3rd floor, or they will demolish it. Hammad pointed out that he was forced to self-demolish his house to avoid paying fines to the municipality, especially in light of the difficult economic situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 09 September 2020, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into ‘Arab Ramadin village in southern Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Sameer Hasan al-Malihat (36) and Shokri Ibrahim al-Malihat (44) 2 cease-construction notice to their under-construction houses (70 sqm), under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Ras Karkar village, northwest of Ramallah. The military construction vehicles leveled No’man ‘Abed al-Fattah Nofal’s 22 olive trees. Moreover, workers from Israeli private companies surrounded Nofals’ 44 dunams with barbed wires and denied his access to them, citing the construction of a settlement dirt road to connect “Talmon” settlement complex, which is built on part of Ras Karkar village, and being in Area C as reason for their decision.

b. Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 21:30 on Thursday, 03 September 2020, Israeli settlers, from “ Shilo ” and ” Elia ” settlements in eastern Ramallah, attacked a road connecting between al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Tormos-Ayya villages, east of the city. The settlers threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles passing on the road. As a result, the windshield of Mousa Salah Hamayil’s vehicle was broken. Additionally, the settlers attacked Hamayil and his family, causing bruises to all of them. They were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive treatment. Moreover, the settlers threw stones at Hatem Hamed Shaheen’s vehicle carrying 7 passengers, causing material damage to the vehicle and breaking its windshield. No injuries among the passengers were reported.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 05 September 2020, Israeli settlers, from a settlement outpost in Hebron, threw stones at Palestinians’ houses on al-Shuhada street in Hebron’s Old City, causing fear among the residents. It should be noted that al-Shuhada street and Tal al-Ramida neighborhood witness an intense settler presence, especially on Saturdays every week.

On Sunday, 06 September 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Price Tag” group, attacked the southern side of Huwara village, southeast of Nablus, where they broke the windows of Malek Ahmed Sa’adah’s vehicle parked in front of his house. The settlers then fled to the mentioned settlement.

IV. Collective Punishment Policy

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 09 September 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Bani Na’im village in eastern Hebron. IOF raided a house belonging to Naser Mahmoud Khalil al-Tarayra, whose son Mohammed (26) was killed by IOF on 30 June 2016, under the pretext of carrying out a stabbing attack resulted in the killing of a female soldier. Israeli soldiers were deployed in the house surroundings, in addition to photographing the house and taking measurements of its outside walls. Also, IOF threatened al-Tarayra family to demolish their house again. It should be noted that on 15 August 2016, Israeli authorities blew up Naser Mahmoud Khalil al-Tarayra’s house, under the pretext that his son Mohammed carried out a stabbing attack in “Givat Kharsina” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands, east of the city. At approximately 00:20, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Explosive Engineering Unit raided and surrounded al-Tarayra’s house. The explosive engineering teams transplanted explosive devices in the house, while Israeli soldiers evacuated civilians from nearby houses taking them to a house located 400 meters away. After the house was blown up, all interior windows were broken.

