Coalition Forces Lose Control, American Reports Expect Ansarullah to Take Control of Marib within Days

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Translated report – YPA

The military events are accelerating in Marib province, in such a way that the coalition forces lost control of the situation, pushing them to accuse eachother of responsibility for the relapse.

The Military Watch magazine, a provider of reliable and insightful analysis into military and military related affairs across the world, said in a report published last Sunday that “the Houthis are about to storm Marib city in the coming days.”

“The field information indicates that the Houthis have great chances this time in controlling the oil-rich Marib,” it added, “the Hadi government (pro-aggression government) will lose its last strongholds in northern Yemen, except parts of Taiz province.”

The American magazine said in its report that the coalition forces are living a death state in Marib, in light of the rapid advance of Sana’a forces towards the city.

Islah Party Threatens the Countries of Coalition

On the other hand, a military source affiliated with the Islah militia who was controlling the province threatened that what he described as the National Army had documents and facts that reveal the failure of the coalition to support the legitimacy (pro-aggression government) in Marib. The documents will be revealed if the position of the coalition continues to let down legitimacy,” he added.

This accusation for the coalition comes within a massive wave of mutual accusations between the components of the coalition about the reasons for their defeat in Marib.

The Military Watch considered that all the coalition’s attempts to repel the attack of Sana’a forces had failed, due to the good preparation made by the latter in order to gain control of Marib, stressing that the loss of Marib represents a fatal blow to the coalition, and that will change much of the equation of the battle in Yemen.

Tribal Splits

Meanwhile, media sources revealed that major splits occurred in the Murad tribe, one of the largest tribes in Marib province. In addition, 30 sheikhs from the Murad tribe visited Sana’a, during which an understanding was reached with civilian and military leaders in the Salvation Government, in order to form a military brigade, from the sons of the tribe, to fight with the Army and Committees to liberat Marib province from the coalition forces.

The Military Watch considered that the bad management that the Islah Party followed towards the citizens and tribes is among the most important reasons that contributed them to a popular desire to join the Sana’a government, and get rid of the corruption of the Islah Party, which had been controlling the province for nearly six years.

