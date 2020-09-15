Iran Warns of Decisive Response after Trump Threat

September 15, 2020

Ali Rabiee, spokesperson for the Iranian administration

Iran on Tuesday dismissed as falsified reports to which the US president has referred to threaten Iran with military action, warning Washington against making a “strategic mistake.”

“We hope that they do not make a new strategic mistake and certainly in the case of any strategic mistake, they will witness Iran’s decisive response,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a televised news conference.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump said any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude”, after a Politico report alleged that Iran has plans to avenge the assassination of top commander Lt. General Qassem Suleimani by killing the US ambassador to South Africa.

The Iranian spokesperson deplored such statements as “lame, falsified and maybe even custom-ordered.”

Rabiei expressed regret that “the president of a country who has claims to global management and order would make hasty, agenda-fueled and dubious remarks on such a weak basis.”

He warned that reacting to such reports would “achieve nothing but disruption to the region and to world calm” and advised Trump to “refrain from fresh adventurism… for the sake of winning a new term as president.”

Source: AFP and Tasnim news agencies

