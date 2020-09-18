The last taboo: A postscript and way forward

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 17, 2020

By Ken Leslie for The Saker Blog

Dear reader, this time I shall not test your patience by producing another behemoth. Rather, I would like briefly to summarise and extend the lessons of my previous article as well as discuss some of the reaction to it.

First, let me thank Saker again for giving me a platform and Vladimir, Epithet, Djole, Marko, Katerina and many other comrades who were not cowed by the din of disapproving voices. But thank you also to the disapproving voices!

The first thing I noticed was the offended-disappointed tenor of some comments. It goes something like this: Yes, this is an interesting article, but why did you have to poke the hornet’s nest? It is not doing anybody any favours and will only bring harm to your tribe. This is the tone of a slightly annoyed Southern town Sheriff (let’s call him J. W. Pepper) circa 1962 when he realises that those uppity (SELF-CENSORED) have decided to protest the burning of their churches and lynching of their young. “I’m a reasonable God-fearing man and I am keeping my cool, but if you… persist in causing trouble, I’ma call Billy Bob and his boys…”. Unlike J. W. who is uneducated and a bit clumsy, the defenders of the Holy Empire are often sophisticated and subtle. Like J. W., they can rely on assassination squads made up of primitive and bloodthirsty Slav rednecks to enforce their dictate and fight the schizmatics.

But it’s that tone… It was in the 1990s that the notorious hangout for the British intelligence, Dominic Lawson, wrote in the Telegraph riled by threats by some anonymous Serb who in turn had been aggrieved by Lawson’s open support for the Croatian and Moslem Nazis (despite the fact that he was Jewish). One phrase: “but we know where you live” stayed with me. It is a kind of mental “we know where you live” that permeates this thread. Instead of embracing the idea and discussing it openly, the sleepers of the Empire react with fear and anger. As I said elsewhere, this topic is like ultraviolet light—it rouses vampires from their holes and fills them with ire. At this stage, the ire is still controllable. Unable to offer a coherent response, they indulge in whataboutery (although I hate having to use that excuse for drowning out justified criticism), petty insults, appeals to one’s “humanity”, shooting the messenger and other techniques of stifling dissent and promoting a racist, supremacist agenda of their masters.

Look, you are full of passion when discussing the plight of the Palestinians or Yemenis or Iraqis. And I support you 100%. But you are completely and shamefully silent when discussing a much larger and more pernicious holocide which happened in the middle of Europe more than a thousand years ago and is ongoing as we speak. There can be no excuse for that, full stop. Your silence is even more surprising given that the victims are completely white and represent the “flower” of Aryanism. But here, I am exposing your irredeemable fascist and racist leanings and you like that even less. For the Slavs are white and clearly Aryan yet are the greatest enemy of Catholic fascism and Nazi racism (at least most are).[1] This causes cognitive dissonance and you withdraw sulking to a debate about whether Trump is good for Russia and other nonsense. For you, it is not about the truth but about comfort, cosiness (Gemütlichkeit) and cheap self-validation—the sense that your ego is fed and massaged by others like yourself without having to do any hard work or take any risks.

If you are one of the fake leftists infecting the cyberspace these days, ponder the only group of people today that is allowed to be thought of as subhuman, oppressed and discriminated against, openly in front of your cold merciless eyes. Hundreds of thousands have been killed and similar numbers expelled from their homes by the Vatican’s Nazi legions in the last 30 years—this time with the full support of the American Jews and their useful idiots. You are no more of the left than I am Kenny G (thank God).

You like to think of yourself as standing on the vanguard of the anti-imperial struggle but are struggling with your own sense of guilt—and this mutates into raging hatred as soon as your amour propre (sigh) is challenged. You are not righteous just because you’re Irish or Moslem or Slav—there is much more to it. Learn from true freedom fighters or exceptional scholars and spiritual leaders such as Sheikh Imran Hosein.

I’ve noticed something else. The ultimate hypocrisy as always lies with the Catholics. They are the ones playing fervent nationalists (the Poles, Croats and Irish for example) ready to die for their fatherland and religion. And yet, they are slaves to the most openly globalist, internationalist imperialist dogma of all time—Roman Catholicism. Vatican’s political Catholicism is the ultimate source of fifth-columnism and it needs to be rendered harmless if not completely impotent before the Slavs can prosper. This doesn’t mean that we unconditionally support Jewish grievances against the Catholics. All we are asking is: “But is it good for the Slavs?”

Attacks on me are understandable and even welcome—for if everyone agreed (as they often do in many other articles), I wouldn’t be saying much, would I? At first, attacks are unpleasant and can deter a less than sturdy soul. But after a while, they become a sort of a compass—the louder they are, the closer one is to some uncomfortable truth. Of course, this is only a rough guide.

The paradox lies in the juxtaposition of the hundreds of semi-nonsensical conspiracies (e.g. COVID) which are debated passionately by millions of people and a simple and painful truth that causes even the staunchest “anti-imperialist” to go shtum in a nanosecond and run away. Their silence (or anger) tells me better than any words that I am on the right track.

I was also surprised by a lack of response from people who I would expect to be interested. But then, I understand—many are fed up and disgusted by another possible “false spring”—it could simply be the British preparing another “Slav federation of the unwilling”. For those who abhor the idea as the main threat to their Weltanschauung (here I go again)—various Catholicised and Germanised Slavs—again, I understand. The conditioning will not disappear overnight. Until it does, let me briefly sketch out a few start-up suggestions.

First, any attempts at a revival of the Slav idea will be immediately attacked and threatened by the sophisticated information and intelligence warfare capabilities of the West.[2] This is why the movement if any must grow slowly from a few seeds. People think that successful movements must be lavishly funded. Perhaps, but I don’t think so. What really needs to happen is for a few people of pure heart and sound mind to get in touch and form small, local cells involved in research and discussion of political, historical and cultural ties between Slavs and how these ties could be restored and strengthened. If there is true interest, eventually those cells will connect with each other to form larger bodies capable of attracting funds. There can be no brotherhood by ukase—bottom up all the way or not at all.

Regarding the topics for discussion, I suggest several to start with:

Analysis of the geopolitical situation with a focus on the Slav civilisation, its history and interests

Developing the idea of common interests and ways of furthering them

Learning about, making contact with and supporting endangered branches of the Slav tree—the Sorbs, the people of Donbass, expelled Serbs of Srpska Krajina, Ruthenians, Baltic Russians, Slavs in Albania, Serbs in Montenegro and others [3]

Replacing the false Austro-German account of Slav history with a genuine one

Discussing the project of repatriation of the Slavs to their native lands in Northern Germany and the Baltics. Making contact with Die Linke in Germany and starting a dialogue about the holocide of the Slavs and how this might be remedied.

Roman Catholic Church in the Slav lands needs to be replaced by national Catholic churches which retain the western rite and symbolism while being independent of Rome and focussed on the pastoral needs of their flocks. This was attempted unsuccessfully in the 1930 in some places but this time it mustn’t fail. It is both necessary and sufficient condition for the renaissance of the Slav nations.

If it is to live, the movement must transcend national boundaries but NOT I repeat NOT the boundaries of Slavdom. That means that there can be no talk of forming links if these are sponsored by Western intelligence agencies or involve the Vatican. People with true intentions will recognise each other.

More to come soon if there is interest.

Yours,

Ken Sharp… sorry, Leslie

I repeat that I do not consider the Slavs in any way superior to any other group. In any case, true superiority manifests itself as charity and helping the fellow human being to regain their freedom and honour—like the Soviet Union which helped liberate countless third-world countries from Western colonialism. Despite their despicable political present, most Poles and Ukrainians fought against the Nazis. ↑ Unless there is a sudden rupture between the Anglo-Saxons and German Europe, it is sensible to think in terms of a united West. ↑ Of course, Slavs in any Western countries are welcome to participate and reflect on their situation. ↑

