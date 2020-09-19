Beyond the Gratuitous Normalization: An Escalating War on Palestine ما بعد التطبيع المجّاني: نحو تسعير الحرب على فلسطين

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Ali Haidar – Al-Akhbar Newspaper

Translated by Staff

With the opening of a new era in the region, titled “The Declared Arab Alliances with the ‘Israeli’ Enemy”, the war on Palestine is moving towards more extensive levels, in order to escalate pressure on the Palestinians and force them to accept the fait accompli. The statements –published yesterday- of the American ambassador to “Israel”, David Friedman, in which he claimed that the Arabic-‘Israeli’ conflict has reached “the beginning of the end”, are perhaps a clear proof of that. In parallel, there are continued talks about the intention of other states to join normalization, in the light of exposing further information about the trajectory that led to this result, and which was commanded by the Mossad over the past years

After the Emirati and Bahraini regimes have accomplished their task, which is enhancing political, security and economic supplies to the enemy entity, in the context of the war that it is waging against Palestinians and the region, eyes are now focused on the Saudi regime, which is awaiting its next task to be outlined and waiting for setting the time at which it will take the lead of the Gulf States. These states are working on distorting the direction of the conflict to make it fit the “Israeli” priorities and interests. In this context, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen repeated, in an interview with the entity’s “Channel 12”, that the deal with Saudi Arabia was “within reach”, expressing his conviction that the deal might be sealed “during the current year”. He reiterated that many states, whether Gulf States or others, will join the normalization deals. “Israeli” reports mentioned that Oman was the next state to normalize, as it dispatched its ambassador in Washington to the signing ceremony for the ‘Israel’-Bahrain-UAE “Peace Deal” at the White House.

This ceremony, with all the following seasons of the same series, are just a result of a secret or declared trajectory that has been ongoing for years. This trajectory was supervised by the Mossad, who has to manage relations with non-normalizing states, as one of its official missions. This is what Cohen himself has confirmed, when he said that “The body was always working on creating relationships at various levels. These relations could be, at the beginning, economic, commercial or reciprocal concerning understanding regional and international security relations.” He added that “We all seek, in the end, official relations with Arab States”. Building on this, Cohen considered the two “Israeli” deals with the UAE and Bahrain to be “the culmination of years of efforts and communications that have been managed in a pretty accurate way.” These efforts are being made by the Mossad which comes under the direct authority of the Prime Minister, so the political level brings their rewards. Besides, the Mossad has many plans that target –as declared in the “Israeli” political and media discourse- the Palestinian cause firstly, then Iran secondly since it is considered to be the strategic depth of the axis of Resistance. Concerning this, Cohen said that the signed agreements with the UAE and Bahrain are a great message which is more important than the idea of supporting “Israel”. He added that the agreements were a strategic change in the war against Iran.

Although the attempts to give the ‘Israeli’-UAE and ‘Israeli’-Bahraini deals a strategic nature seem to be exaggerated given the two States’ size and regional role, the situation will be different when Saudi Arabia joins them. It would be possible then to talk about a new regional map that has a strategic nature. However, the engagement of all these regimes in the normalization has less consequences than Egypt’s exit from the confrontation with “Israel”, through the “Camp David Accords” in 1979, which created a radical transformation in the balance of power to the benefit of the “Israeli” enemy. This transformation needed another one on the opposite side, in the magnitude of the Iranian Revolution, to contain its consequences, and realign the movement of the regional reality in directions that are different from the ones for which the enemy was planning four decades ago.

Concerning the direct consequences of the two agreements, it is highly unlikely that the Zionist entity will play a direct role in protecting the regimes that are newly normalizing with “Israel”, or that it will engage in a military intervention for their sake. Also, it is unlikely that “Israel” will take the initiative, in the foreseeable future, to set up military bases in the Gulf as some are saying, simply because the entity doesn’t want to put direct military targets in front of its enemies, since they could restrict its ability to make aggressive operational choices in the region, especially against Iran. On the other hand, the normalizing regimes will continue playing a military role to the benefit of Tel Aviv, but this time, with a fake political legitimacy.

Regarding the Palestinian cause, it is obvious that the establishment of a new era, titled “The Declared Arab Alliances with the ‘Israeli’ Enemy”, absolutely means the amplification of the attempts to end the Palestinian cause. Accordingly, it seems that the next stage will see an escalating aggression against Palestinians, with the participation of the normalizing regimes that think that the insistence of Palestinians on keeping their cause alive will undermine their efforts and plans, and constitute a durable conviction of them. Hence, they will treat every Palestinian stance that claims one of the Palestinians’ minimum rights as a missile that targets their thrones.

The American ambassador to “Israel”, David Friedman, is the one who opened the direct war against Palestine and its people, by attacking Palestinians again, and considering the Arab-‘Israeli’ conflict to have reached the “beginning of the end” in the light of the normalization agreements. In a clear message to Ramallah, Friedman revealed, in a conversation with the “Israeli” newspaper “Israel Hayom”, that the United States was thinking of replacing the former leader of Fatah movement, Mohammed Dahlan, by the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas; but “they didn’t want to reorganize the Palestinian leadership.” It seems that Friedman wanted to suggest that Ramallah’s insistence on rejecting normalization, and refusing the Palestinian legalization of it, will make Washington more willing to topple the current leadership. Friedman sees that “this leadership didn’t stop upholding the same old complaints, which had nothing to do with this issue.”

In parallel, Washington and Tel Aviv are still refusing to provide the UAE and Bahrain with an umbrella, even a fake one, for their normalization choices. Friedman has stressed that the postponement of the annexation plan was just a “temporary suspension”, pointing out that the current US administration was the first one to recognize the legitimacy of settlement, and to share a “Peace plan” that excludes the evacuation of settlers from their homes across the West Bank. Friedman had previously indicated that the West Bank was a part of “Israel”.



ما بعد التطبيع المجّاني: نحو تسعير الحرب على فلسطين

سيختلف الأمر لدى انضمام النظام السعودي، إذ يمكن عندها الحديث عن خارطة إقليمية جديدة تتّسم بطابع استراتيجي (أ ف ب )

مع افتتاح حقبة جديدة في المنطقة عنوانها التحالفات العربية المعلَنة مع العدو الإسرائيلي، تتّجه الحرب على فلسطين وداعميها نحو فصول أكثر شراسة، بهدف تصعيد الضغوط على الفلسطينيين وإجبارهم على قبول الأمر الواقع. ولعلّ التصريحات التي نُشرت أمس للسفير الأميركي في إسرائيل، ديفيد فريدمان، والتي ادّعى فيها أن الصراع العربي – الإسرائيلي وصل إلى «بداية النهاية»، تُعدّ دليلاً واضحاً على ذلك. على خطّ موازٍ، يتواصل الحديث عن اعتزام دول إضافية الانضمام إلى ركب التطبيع، في ظلّ انكشاف المزيد من المعطيات حول المسار الذي قاد إلى هذه النتيجة، والذي تزعّمه «الموساد» على مرّ السنوات الماضية.

بعدما أكمل النظامان الإماراتي والبحريني مهمّتهما التي أُوكلت إليهما في تعزيز الإمداد السياسي والأمني والاقتصادي لكيان العدو في سياق الحرب التي يشنّها على شعوب فلسطين والمنطقة، تَتوجّه الأنظار نحو النظام السعودي الذي ينتظر اكتمال رسم معالم الخطوة المطلوبة منه، وتحديد توقيت تصدّره القافلة الخليجية التي تعمل على حرف وجهة الصراع نحو أولويات تتماهى مع المصالح والأولويات الإسرائيلية. وفي هذا الإطار، أعاد رئيس «الموساد»، يوسي كوهين، في مقابلة مع «القناة 12» في التلفزيون الإسرائيلي، الحديث عن أن الاتفاق مع السعودية «في متناول اليد»، معبّراً عن اقتناعه بإمكانية تحقق ذلك «خلال هذا العام»، مجدّداً القول إن العديد من الدول، الخليجية وغير الخليجية، سينضمّ أيضاً إلى ركب التطبيع، فيما تحدّثت تقارير إسرائيلية عن أن «الدولة التالية ستكون سلطنة عُمان»، التي أوفدت سفيرها في واشنطن إلى مراسم توقيع اتفاقيتَي «السلام» مع الإمارات والبحرين في البيت الأبيض.

مراسمُ ليست، وما سيعقبها من حلقات إضافية في المسلسل نفسه، إلا نتيجة لمسار سرّي وعلني امتدّ على مدار السنوات السابقة، وأشرف عليه جهاز «الموساد»، الذي من مهمّاته الرسمية إدارة العلاقات مع الدول غير المُطبّعة. هذا ما أكّده كوهين بنفسه، بحديث عن أن جهازه «يعمل دائماً للوصول إلى وضع نقيم فيه علاقات على مستويات مختلفة. ويمكن أن تكون في البداية علاقات اقتصادية، وعلاقات تجارية، وعلاقات تبادلية في فهم الأحداث الأمنية – الإقليمية والدولية. في النهاية، أعتقد أن هدفنا جميعاً هو الوصول إلى علاقات رسمية مع الدول العربية». وانطلاقاً من ذلك، اعتبر كوهين الاتفاقيتين الإسرائيليتين مع الإمارات والبحرين «تتويجاً لسنوات من الجهود والاتصالات التي تدار بطريقة دقيقة للغاية». هذه الجهود التي يبذلها «الموساد»، التابع مباشرة لرئيس الوزراء، يقطف ثمارها المستوى السياسي، ويؤسّس عليها مخططات تستهدف مباشرة، كما هو معلن في الخطاب السياسي والإعلامي الإسرائيلي، قضية فلسطين أولاً، وإيران تالياً باعتبارها العمق الاستراتيجي لمحور المقاومة. عن هذا، قال كوهين إن «الاتفاقيات الموقّعة مع البحرين والإمارات تعتبر رسالة كبيرة جدّاً تتجاوز فكرة دعم إسرائيل. الاتفاقيات هي تغيير استراتيجي في الحرب ضدّ إيران».

من المستبعد جدّاً أن يلعب الكيان العبري دوراً مباشراً في حماية الأنظمة المُطبّعة



وعلى رغم أن محاولات إضفاء الطابع الاستراتيجي على الاتفاقيتين الإسرائيليتين مع النظامَين البحريني والإماراتي تبدو مبالغاً فيها، بلحاظ حجم الدولتين ودورهما الإقليمي، إلا أن الأمر سيختلف لدى انضمام النظام السعودي إليهما، إذ يمكن عندها الحديث عن خارطة إقليمية جديدة تتّسم بطابع استراتيجي. على أن إقدام كلّ تلك الأنظمة على التطبيع لا يوازي في تداعياته خروج مصر من المواجهة مع اسرائيل، عبر «اتفاقية كامب ديفيد» عام 1979، والتي أحدثت تحوّلاً جذرياً في موازين القوى لمصلحة العدو. وهو تحوّلٌ كان يحتاج إلى آخر مقابل بحجم ثورة إيران لاحتواء تداعياته، وإعادة تصويب حركة الواقع الإقليمي في اتجاهات مغايرة لِما كان يُخطَّط له قبل أربعة عقود.

في التداعيات المباشرة للاتفاقيتين الأخيرتين، من المستبعد جدّاً أن يلعب الكيان العبري دوراً مباشراً في حماية الأنظمة المُطبّعة معه حديثاً، أو أن يذهب إلى حدود التدخل العسكري لمواجهة أيّ تهديد تتعرّض له. كذلك، يستبعد أن تبادر إسرائيل، في المدى المنظور، إلى نصب قواعد عسكرية لها في الخليج وفق ما يجري تداوله أحياناً، والسبب – ببساطة – أنها لا تريد وضع أهداف عسكرية مباشرة أمام العدو، يمكن أن تُقيّد قدرتها على اتخاذ خيارات عملانية عدوانية في المنطقة، خصوصاً تجاه إيران. في المقابل، ستواصل الأنظمة المُطبّعة لعب دور أمني لمصلحة تل أبيب، لكن هذه المرّة مع شرعية سياسية مصطنعة.

في ما يتعلّق بقضية فلسطين، من الواضح أن التأسيس لحقبة جديدة عنوانها التحالفات العربية المعلنة مع كيان العدو، يعني بالضرورة تزخيم محاولات تصفية القضية الفلسطينية. ومن هنا، يبدو أن المرحلة المقبلة ستشهد تصاعداً في العدوان على الشعب الفلسطيني، بمشاركة من أنظمة التطبيع التي تعتقد أن إصرار الفلسطينيين على إبقاء قضيّتهم حية سيُقوِّض الكثير من جهودها ومخطّطاتها، وسيشكّل إدانة مستمرّة لها. ولذا، فهي ستتعامل مع كلّ موقف فلسطيني يطالب بالحدّ الأدنى من الحقوق على أنه بمثابة صاروخ مُوجّه إلى عروشها.

تسعير الحرب المباشرة على فلسطين وشعبها افتتحه السفير الأميركي في إسرائيل، ديفيد فريدمان، بمهاجمة الفلسطينيين من جديد، واعتباره أن الصراع العربي – الإسرائيلي وصل إلى «بداية النهاية» في ظلّ اتفاقيات التطبيع. وفي رسالة واضحة الدلالة إلى رام الله، كشف فريدمان، في حديث إلى صحيفة «إسرائيل اليوم»، أن الولايات المتحدة الأميركية تدرس استبدال القيادي السابق في حركة «فتح» محمد دحلان، برئيس السلطة محمود عباس، مستدركاً بأنه «ليست لدينا رغبة في هندسة القيادة الفلسطينية». والظاهر أن فريدمان أراد الإيحاء بأن إصرار رام الله على رفض سياسة التطبيع، وممانعتها إضفاء الشرعية الفلسطينية عليها، سيدفعان واشنطن إلى إطاحة القيادة الحالية التي يرى أنها لا تزال «تتمسّك بنفس الشكاوى القديمة، التي لا أعتقد أنها ذات صلة».

على خطّ مواز، لا تزال واشنطن، ومعها تل أبيب، ترفض توفير مظلّة، ولو شكلية، للإمارات والبحرين، في خياراتهما التطبيعية؛ إذ شدّد فريدمان على أن تأجيل تنفيذ مخطّط الضم ما هو إلا «تعليق مؤقت»، لافتاً إلى أن الإدارة الأميركية الحالية أول إدارة تعترف بشرعية الاستيطان، وتنشر «خطّة سلام» تستبعد إخلاء المستوطنين من منازلهم في جميع أنحاء الضفة، التي سبق أن أشار في الماضي إلى أنها «جزء من إسرائيل».

