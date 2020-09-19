Trump v. Biden: The Evil of Two Lessers

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Readers who’ve followed my writing for years know I began in retirement at age-70 by accident.

It happened despite no intention to begin what I didn’t imagine during my formal working life — first as a marketing analyst, then in small family business.

I never had a home computer until convinced to get one by my daughter after retiring.

She showed me the basics and it changed my life. Each day I look forward to doing more pro bono. No one pays or directs what I do.

My mission is truth-telling on major domestic and geopolitical issues — polar opposite how establishment media operate as press agents for wealth and power interests.

In one of my early articles, I discussed the shame of the nation, a bipartisan conspiracy against peace, equity, justice and the rule of law.

I noted Benjamin Franklin’s warning to the nation’s founders on the uncertainty of whether the newly created republic would last into “remote futurity.”

Asked if a republic or monarchy was formed, he responded: “A republic if you can keep it.”

A modern-day Diogenes would search in vain for the likes of him, I said in my article, a figure with the wisdom of the ages, an observer in Philadelphia, not a delegate.

The notion espoused long ago and now that “all men (and women) are created equal” is a meaningless figure of speech, belying how things are in a nation governed of, by, and for the privileged few at the expense of most others — how it’s been from inception in America.

I noted at the time that the republic was flawed from birth, that today we’d call the founders a Wall Street crowd.

African-Americans were considered property, not people until the 14th Amendment (1868) granted citizenship to everyone “born or naturalized in the United States,” including former slaves — everyone granted “equal protection under the laws” in name only.

The 15th Amendment granted all citizens of voting age the right to exercise their franchise — with no exception “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Women were excluded until the 19th Amendment in 1920. So have been countless numbers of disenfranchised citizens from the nation’s inception to now — for invented reasons, not legitimate ones.

The right to vote is at the discretion of individuals who run the country — overriding the law of the land.

Throughout US history, there were brief moments of fairness during the progressive movement of late 19th/early 20th century, the New Deal, Fair Deal and Great Society.

Trilateralism countered what dark forces running things called a “crisis of democracy” — meaning too much of it they wanted replaced with dirty business as usual that’s been de facto reality for most of the last half century, notably since the neoliberal 90s, especially in the new millennium.

America is more police state than democracy, its inner-city streets battlegrounds, Blacks, other people of color, and the poor of all races, creeds and colors treated like fifth column threats.

The federal income tax was all about having the public pay interest to bankers on America’s debt.

As long as private interests control the nation’s money, debt entrapment will continue – along with booms, busts, inflation, deflation, instability and crises.

The 1913 Federal Reserve Act empowering bankers to control the nation’s money was the most destructive legislation in US history — an issue I discussed in my book titled: “How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion and Class War.”

The road to hell especially from the Clintons to Bush/Cheney, to Obama, and now Trump seeking a second time around has been paved with pure evil intentions.

Separately I wrote about the denouement of freedom in police state America post-9/11, the mother of all state-sponsored false flags.

It was exceeded this year by manufactured pandemic and economic collapse that’s been all about transferring unprecedented amounts of wealth from ordinary people to privileged interests, letting corporate favorites gain greater power by eliminating competition, and convincing most Americans to sacrifice their civil liberties by accepting voluntary house arrest, falsely promoting it as a way to protect public health.

Both right wings of the one-party state are responsible for growing tyranny in the nation’s fantasy democracy — conditions today more dismal and disturbing than ever before.

Plutocrats, oligarchs, and kleptocrats never had things better.

Protracted main street depression conditions affect most others at a time when the remnants of social justice are on the chopping block for elimination altogether no matter which wing of one-party state rule runs things.

For young people, it’s the wrong time to be growing up in America.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal said “MBAs are usually swimming in job offers by now. Not this year.”

Likely not next or the year after. The small family business I was part of for most of my formal working life was highly cyclical.

Had we experienced what’s now ongoing, we’d have been out of business, never to reopen, years of market development washed away permanently.

When I received my MBA in February, 1960, completing a two-year curriculum in three semesters plus summer school, jobs for graduates were plentiful at a time when the economy wasn’t robust.

I recall taking one day off post-graduation, then showing up for work at the firm that hired me as a marketing analyst.

Today I’d be out of school, out of luck, and wondering how I’d begin a career and earn a living.

he Journal noted that “(t)raditional recruiters of business school graduates are nowhere to be found this fall.”

The job market for new grads looks to be no better next year or perhaps for some time thereafter.

On Monday, the South China Morning Post asked if Beijing favors Trump or Biden in November.

Will one “make a difference” over the other? Is one candidate the “lesser of two evils” or is it “too late to reset relations?”

The notion believed by some that a Biden presidency offers a “return to normalcy” after four tumultuous years of Sino/US relations under Trump is unrealistic wishful thinking.

On major domestic and geopolitical issues, both figures are flip sides of each other.

They’ll continue policies written in stone by dark forces running things, the nation’s power elites that assure continuity following all elections.

There may or may not be what geopolitical analyst Pang Zhongying called “a fleeting window of opportunity for both sides to climb down from the cold war-like confrontation, whoever wins the White House.”

Trump once hailed what he called “tremendous progress in (US) relation(s)” with China — shifting from “my good friend” Xi Jinping to a reinvented “yellow peril.”

Both wings of the US one-party state consider China public enemy number one.

Whether Trump or Biden wins in November, US policy toward China and all other nations free from its control is highly likely to remain at least largely unchanged.

Hegemons don’t change spots when batons are passed from one leader to another.

All sovereign independent nations are on Washington’s target list for regime change whether Republicans or Dems are in charge — China and Russia most of all because of their ability to challenge America’s hegemonic agenda.

