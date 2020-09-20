In Socotra, Protest against Normalization with Zionist Enemy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The people of Socotra, on Saturday, organized a demonstration to reject normalization with the Zionist entity. The demonstrators burned Emirati and Israeli flags in the Nawajid area, east of the island. The demonstrators raised banners supporting the Palestinian cause and rejecting all forms of normalization with Israeli enemy, considering the Emirati and Bahraini normalization as a betrayal of Islamic sanctities and honorable Jerusalem.

Local sources said that the demonstrators chanted slogans denouncing the Emirati-Israeli presence in Socotra. They held the Saudi-led aggression and Hadi’s government responsible for the shameful silence about the Emirati-Israeli move on the island.

The STC militia intercepted the demonstration, blocked the roads leading to the Nejd region, and fired on the demonstrators.

According to local sources, the UAE militias failed to suppress the angry demonstration in Nawajid, which concluded its activities with the issuance of a statement denouncing the participants of the Emirati normalization with the entity of the Israeli enemy, confirming their absolute rejection of the Emirati occupation of the island.

The participants emphasized that the policy of intimidation and arrests practiced by the pro-UAE transitional militias will not discourage the people of Socotra from supporting the Palestinian cause and will not stop the wave of popular anger rejecting the Emirati presence, promising to thwart the Emirati-Israeli plot in Socotra.

