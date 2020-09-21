Millennials and the Holocaust

Posted on by samivesusu

SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 BY GILAD ATZMON

By Gilad Atzmon

What is it that causes some to constantly measure how much they are hated? What kind of people demand their host nation be intimately familiar with their past? We learned this week that once again, some Jews are upset by the fact that a considerable segment of the American people refuse to see the past exactly as they themselves see it.

The Jewish Forward reported over the weekend that “survey results on Holocaust knowledge in America are in, and the findings are terrifying. Not only do they show a shocking level of ignorance, but they reinforce findings about all adults, as well as trends throughout western Europe.” Those Americans who worry that Americans are uniquely ignorant should be relieved. Americans are only just as ‘ignorant’ or maybe as ‘rebellious’ as Europeans.

It seems that despite intensive Holocaust indoctrination and the fact that Holocaust museums and monuments have mushroomed all over the USA, fewer Americans are interested in their Jewish neighbors’ historic suffering and the question is, what can be done about it? Perhaps they will have to erect a holocaust museum on every American street corner. Maybe they can solve this acute educational problem by attaching a large and heavy iron Star of David to the back of every millennial.

The Forward reports that two-thirds of young Americans didn’t know how many died in the Holocaust. For some peculiar reason it is very important to most Jewish institutions that everyone parrots the ‘six figure.’ This is peculiar, as the notion of a genocide is within the realm of the categorical rather than the numerical. But if these institutions insist upon reducing the holocaust into a materialist quantified figure I am inclined to ask how many Jews know the exact number of Ukranians who were starved to death in the Holodomor? How many Jews have even heard of the Holodomor? Which Jews know about Stalin’s Jews as Israeli leading columnist Sever Phlocker identifies them. Do contemporary Jews know about the impact of the Yiddish Speaking Spanish International Brigade on Catholic Spain in 1936? How many Iraqis died in the Neocon ‘war against terror’? I ask because Haaretz Writer Ari Shavit wrote in 2003 that “the war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish.” If Jewish institutions want everyone else to understand the holocaust in numerical terms, maybe it would be reasonable to expect Jews to know the numbers of colossal crimes against humanity perpetrated largely or partially by Jews.

The Forward is upset by the fact that nearly half of millennial Goyim couldn’t name a single death camp. In return I ask how many Jewish millennials know about Deir Yassin or can name a single Zionist massacre in Palestine in 1948 or before? How many Jewish millennials know about the Sabra and Shatila massacre? Or the Kefar Qana Massacre? What do they know about the malnutrition in Gaza caused directly by years of blockade imposed by the Jewish State?

Apparently “11% of respondents harbor ‘intensely’ antisemitic views by agreeing to six or more anti-Jewish statements. That’s 28 million Americans” the Forward writes. I was curious to find out what are those “intensely” anti-Semitic views. Apparently the survey refers to the following list produced by the ADL in early 2020.

According to the ADL, back in January “44 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that ‘Jews stick together more than other Americans,’ 25 percent agreed that ‘Jews always like to be at the head of things’ and 24 percent believed that ‘Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America.’

Americans should be thrilled by the ADL’s findings and the recent study of millennials’ attitude to Jews. These studies suggest that despite the tyranny of correctness, Americans , at large and millennials in particular, aren’t blind to the reality in which they live. They still think independently and authentically. Yet, despite the fact that almost half of Americans admit to being aware of Jewish clannish exclusivist culture, America is kind to its Jews as peace and harmony are embedded in its Christian ethos. Yet one issue must be raised. If the ADL and the recent holocaust study represent Jewish American attitudes to their gentile neighbours, it may reveal that 2% of the American population disapprove of the legitimate views of 44% of Americans as ‘antisemitic.’ Nearly half of the Americans are castigated as ‘racists’ for noticing the generally accepted notion that “Jews stick together.” By doing so the ADL & Co actually confirms that from a Jewish perspective it is ‘all about the few not the many.’

Admittedly, the situation is potentially volatile. Still, if fighting antisemitism is so important for American Jews maybe people like Alan Dershowitz who struggles desperately to clear his name of underage sex allegations are not the best candidates to preach to Americans about who they should read and what history and education are all about.

Watch Alan Dershowitz preaching to the American people about history and morality: https://youtu.be/PkS2wonicuI

Thanks for supporting Gilad’s battle for truth and justice.

My battle for truth involves a serious commitment and some substantial expenses. I have put my career on the line, I could do with your support..

Denote

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized | Tagged: ADL, Deir Yassin, Dershowitz, Gilad Atzmon, Holocaust, Holocaust Religion, Holodomor, Jewish Crimes, Sabra and Chatila |