Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Palestine(10– 16 September 2020)

Israeli Violations of Human Rights in Palestine

10 – 16 September 2020

6 Palestinian civilians wounded in IOF excessive use of force;

2 shootings reported at agricultural lands and twice at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip;

In 80 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 68 civilians arrested, including 9 children, 2 women, and a journalist;

2 Palestinians from Gaza arrested, one at Erez Crossing while travelling for medical treatment abroad; and another after attempting to sneak into Israel;

IOF conducts 2 incursions into eastern Gaza Strip;

4 houses and a residential building self-demolished; other demolition notices distributed in occupied East Jerusalem;

3 construction vehicles confiscated, road-construction and land rehabilitation blocked; 9 cease-construction and demolition notices served in the West Bank;

IOF established 70 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 5 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF wounded 6 Palestinian civilians, including a journalist and a child, in excessive use of force during raids into Palestinian cities. IOF also continued its policy of demolishing and destroying Palestinian houses and facilities for its settlement expansion schemes.

The curfew continues in the Gaza Strip for the second week in a raw to limit the spread of coronavirus after cases were discovered outside quarantine centers. PCHR warns of the catastrophic implications of coronavirus spread in the Gaza Strip, especially with its already-exhausted health care system due to 14 years of illegal and inhuman closure and collective punishment policies imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip.

This week, PCHR documented 169 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt. It should be noted that the limitations due to the corona virus pandemic, has limited PCHR’s fieldworkers mobility and ability to conduct field documentation; therefore, the information contained in this report are only part of the continued IOF violations.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: IOF wounded 6 civilians in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank, including a child and a journalist: 4 were wounded, including journalist Nasser Shtayyeh (52) from Salem village who sustained a live bullet in the neck, at Kafr Qaddum weekly protest against settlement expansion activities in Qalqilya; another civilian sustained wounds near the Annexation Wall in Jenin, and a child was wounded in IOF raid into Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire twice at agricultural lands and twice at fishing boats, eastern and western Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 80 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 68 Palestinians were arrested, including 9 children, 2 women, and a journalist. In Gaza, IOF arrested two Palestinians, both from Khan Younis: one at Erez Crossing while travelling for treatement abroad via the crossing; and the other was arrested while attempting to enter Israel. IOF also conducted two incursions into eastern Central Gaza and Gaza governorates.

Demolitions:

IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 11 violations, including:

East Jerusalem: 4 houses, and a residential building, self-demolished; demolition notices served to houses and a mosque and an order to vacate a house;

Jenin: road construction interrupted, and a construction vehicle confiscated;

Hebron: 9 cease-construction and demolition notices served to 3 houses, a sheep barn, agricultural lands and an electric network;

Tulkarm: construction vehicle confiscated;

Bethlehem: road rehabilitation work interrupted, and a construction vehicle confiscated.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

For the third consecutive week, curfew is still imposed on the Gaza Strip to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, especially after coronavirus cases were confirmed outside the quarantine centers in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the suffering of Gaza Strip population has increased, PCHR fears a catastrophic deterioration in living conditions if the curfew is maintained for a lengthy period without a protection mechanism for the poor, unemployed and limited-income families, as well as daily workers who have lost their sources of income due to the state of emergency and curfew.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 07:00 on Friday, 11 September 2020, IOF signed to guard the annexation wall near Thahr al-Abed village, southwest of Jenin, north of the West Bank, fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at a number of Palestinian workers, attempting to enter Israel for work. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian, from Qafen village, north of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank, was shot with a teargas canister to his mouth and he was transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin for medical treatment. His wound was described as moderate.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 11 September 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at lands of Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area. Clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians were shot; including the journalist Naser Shtayyeh (52) who was shot with a live bullet to his neck.

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 12 September 2020, • a number of Palestinian young men gathered at Bab al-Zawiyah area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at al-Shuhada’a closed street. A number of Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters at the stone-throwers, resulted in a number of civilians in the area suffered teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 17:30, when the Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets at them. As a result, a 13-year-old child was shot with a rubber bullet to his face, and he was taken to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 13 September 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3-6 nautical miles) and opened fire at them causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, an Israeli infantry unit stormed the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp that leads to Bypass Road (60) and deployed between civilians’ houses. A group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with live bullets and teargas canisters against the stone-throwers. As a result, a number of the Palestinian civilian suffered teargas inhalation, and no incursions or arrests were reported.

At approximately 21:00, IOF stationed inside the annexation wall, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of al-Qarara village, adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 12:00, IOF stationed inside the annexation wall, east of Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands east of Abasan al-Kabira and Abasan al-Jadida villages, adjacent to the border fence with Israel. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 01:30 on Monday, 14 September 2020, IOF moved into al-Zawiya village, west of Salfit. They shot sound bombs and teargas canisters in the streets and arrested Ashraf Farah Qadous and Mohammed Zuhair Qadous, and released them later.

At approximately 03:15 on Tuesday, 15 September 2020, IOF moved into Ramallah and stationed in al-Masyoun neighborhood. A number of young men gathered, and threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who responded by shooting sound bombs, teargas canisters and live bullets. As a result, a 16-year-old child, from Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, was shot with a shrapnel of a teargas canister to his neck and leg, and he was taken to Palestine Medical Center in Ramallah.

At approximately 13:30 on Tuesday, 15 September 2020, IOF closed the military checkpoint established on the entrance of al-Shuhada street and banned the students of Qurtuba School, located in the middle of al-Shuhada St, street from leaving for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, a number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who responded by shooting sound bombs and teargas canisters randomly at the Palestinian civilians, forcing them to close their stores and leave. As a result, many civilians suffered teargas inhalation.

At approximately 05:45 on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (2-6 nautical miles) and opened fire and sound bombs at them causing fear and panic among the Palestinian fishermen forcing them to flee. No injuries were reported.

II. Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 10 September 2020:

At approximately 00:00, IOF stationed at the “Container” military checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Bara’ Tayseer Jaber (26), from Jenin refugee camp, while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Beit Ammer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ammar Bader Mahmoud Ikhlayel’s (41) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Marwan Mahmoud Eissa Fararja’s (33) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Sa’eer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Shifa area. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Jehad Khaled Shalaleda (34), and the journalist Abd al-Mohsen Tayseer Shalaleda (28), who were taken to unknown destinations. At approximately 11:00, they were released from the “Gush Etzion” settlement’s detention center, south of Bethlehem.

Abdul Mohsen Shalaleda said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“While me and my family were sleeping, we heard knocks on our door, so I opened the door of the house to see the Israeli occupation soldiers surrounding the house. They ordered me to wear my clothes and bring my cell phone with me and accompany them. They took me along with my uncle, Khaled Shalaleda, by one of their military vehicles to al-Fardis military camp, south of Bethlehem, before we were taken to “Gush Etzion” settlement, were I was interrogated about my journalistic work. At approximately 11:00, we were released.”

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Shuyukh village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Qassam Mousa Halayqa’s (37) house and took him to an unknown destination. At approximately 11:00, he was released from “Gush Etzion” settlement’s detention center, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 13:00, IOF stationed at the “Container” military checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Abdul Ra’ouf Ahmed Jaradat (20), from Jenin refugee camp, while passing through the checkpoint. IOF claimed that he possessed a gun in his car. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Shady Mohammed Abu Akar (34), from Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, while present near “Etzion” rotary south of the city, and took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Abu Akar is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

In evening hours, IOF stationed adjacent to the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis, arrested Sharaf Mahmoud Ramadan al-Shami (26), from Bani Suhaila village, east of Khan Younis, while attempting to sneak inside the border fence. His father said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Sharaf left the house at approximately 20:00, and on Friday, 11 September 2020, they received a phone call from the Israeli army to notify them that Sharaf was arrested and taken to al-Majdal “Ashkelon” prison.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Ti’inik, Zububa, and Faqqua villages in Jenin; Tubas, al-Aqaba, and Talluza, north of Nablus; Deir Istiya, north of Salfit; and Birzeit, north of Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 11 September 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Khalil Mahmoud Eissa al-Najjar’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:30, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians including two children. The arrestees are: Ali Sufian Obaid (18), Younis Sufian Obaid (15), Yazan Emran Obaid (20), and Mohammed Ibrahim al-Kharouf (15). They were released after several hours of investigation in “al-Barid” police station, on condition of house arrest for 5 days and paying (500 NIS) for each.

At approximately 19:30, IOF arrested Amjad Othman Rasheed al-Far (25), from Qalqilya, while present in the eastern entrance of Qalqilya. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Dura and al-Fawwar refugee camp, in Hebron governorate. no arrests were reported.

Saturday, 12 September 2020

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Arroub refugee camp in northern Hebron. They raided and searched Khader Mahmoud Madi’s (27) house and arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Jiftlik village in northern Jericho, central of the West Bank. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hitham Ibrahim Ahmed Jahaleen (22) and Bahaa’ Hasan Jahaleen (20) and arrested them.

At approximately 06:00, IOF stationed at al-Jalma checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jenin, arrested Saddam Mahmoud al-Sa’di (20) and Kamal Mohammed Ameen al-Sa’di (20), from Halima al-Sa’diyia neighborhood in western Jenin, after stopping their motorcycle. During their arrest, Saddam and Kamal were beaten and released 8 hours later, while their motorcycle was confiscated.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Halhul city and Ash-Shuyukh village in Hebron; and Al-Mughayyir village and Al-Bireh city in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 13 September 2020

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into Qalqilya, where they raided and searched ‘Ali Yousef Shareeem’s (35) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Attil village in northern Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Naserallah Omar Shalabi (20) and Fadi ‘Ali ‘Abed al-Hafiz (23) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Showika suburb in northern Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mohammed Moneer E’mar’s (21) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Deir Sammit village, southwest of Dura city, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Roq’a area. They raided and searched Mohammed Foad Rayan’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched ‘Abed al-Raheem Mahmoud Barbar’s (80) house and arrested him, taking him to MoscoviaPolice Station in West Jerusalem. It should be noted that Barbar is the father of detainee Majd Barbar, who has served 19 years and several months of his 20-year sentence.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-Sa’diyia neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Harees Hijazi’s (18) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Hebron city and Beit Ummar village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 14 September 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud al-Selwadi al-Ashqar’s (53) house and arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination. Al-Ashqar was interrogated for few hours and later released.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan village, where they raided and searched Mousa Ya’qoub ‘Assi’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Kafr Ein, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Saleh Omar al-Refa’i’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Dura city, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Mahmoud Mohammed Hasan Fasfous’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, IOF arrested the Fatah movement’s secretary in Jerusalem, Shadi Mutwar (43) and his wife after stopping their vehicle in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, taking them to MoscoviaPolice Station in West Jerusalem. Lawyer Khaldon Najem said that Israeli authorities released the secretary of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem, Shadi Mutour, and his wife provided that Mutwar’s wife and their 5 children would be under Israeli-imposed house arrest as a prelude to displace her from occupied East Jerusalem, after her residency in the city was withdrawn. Najem pointed out that Israeli authorities imposed the house arrest on Mutwar’s wife until issuing a decision on her case filed to the Israeli District Court regarding withdrawing her residency by the Israeli Interior Ministry and deciding to displace her away from her house and children. Israeli authorities claimed that her husband poses a threat to the state security. It should be noted that Mutwar got married in 2006 and after several years, her wife got a residence permit in Jerusalem, which was later withdrawn. It is noteworthy that Mutwar was deported from al-Aqsa Mosque few months ago, and he is exposed to ongoing harassments by Israeli Intelligence Service in Jerusalem.

In evening, IOF stationed at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in northern Gaza Strip, arrested Mohammed Tayseer Saleem Sawali (36), from Qizan al-Najjar area in Khan Yunis, while traveling to receive treatment at al Mutlaa Hospital via Erez crossing. Sawali’s father said to PCHR’s fieldworker that his son Mohammed, married and has one child, is diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago, and he obtained a medical referral to al Mutlaa Hospital. At approximately 13:00 on Monday, his son arrived at Erez crossing with his mother Asmahan Mohammed Taleb Sawali (52). After that, Israeli Intelligence Service summoned Mohammed for interrogation. At approximately 19:00, IOF informed Mohammed’s mother, who was in the crossing waiting hall, that her son was arrested, ordering her to return to Gaza. Asmahan was returned to Gaza and quarantined while Mohammed is still under Israeli arrest.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Kharbatha al-Misbah village in Ramallah, and as-Samu and Karma villages in Hebron.No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 15 September 2020

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Baqa ash-Sharqiyya village and Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Loai Zidan Jaber (43), from Nur Shams camp, and Rasem Mohammed ‘Odah (40), from Baqa ash-Sharqiyya village.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 10 civilians, including 5 children, taking them to a police station in the city. PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Ramallah, and stationed in al-Masayif neighborhood. They raided and searched Hassan Ishtayieh Abu al-Razi’s (53) house and arrested him. Al-Razi, a former prisoner, was released on the same day.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Tour neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Hamza Abu al-Hawa (20), Fadi Khwais (18), Mohammed Abu Jum’a (18), and Mohammed Abu Ghannam (19).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Baqa ash-Sharqiyya village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Hekmat Fawzi Mohammed Khalaf’s (34) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF reinforced with 4 military vehicles moved 100 meters to the west of border fence with Israel, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek), southeast of Gaza City. They leveled and combed lands along the border fence before they redeployed again at approximately 15:00.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Yousef ‘Alawi Hamdan’s (27) house and arrested him. Also, Israeli police summoned Rami Fakhori, Rohi Kalghasi, Jehad Qawas, Mohammed Hazinah, and Hisham Basheti for interrogation in al-Qashla Police Station, west Jerusalem.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and handed 5 civilians notices to refer to Israeli Intelligence Service for interrogation in al-Qashla police station. After interrogating them, the civilians were handed a one-week deportation notices away from al-Aqsa, Mosque with the possibility of extending the deportation decision for several months. The deportees were identified as: isham Mohammed al-Bashiti (19), Hehad Naser Qawas (26), Rami Salah Fakhouri (29), Rohi Mahmoud al-Kalghasi (24), and Mohammed Naser Hazinah (25).

At approximately 17:00, an Israeli special undercover unit “Mista’arvim” sneaked into Burqin village, west of Jenin, via a van with Palestinian registration plate, and stationed near a fuel station. They arrested Mohammed Eyad Hasan Matahen (17), from Jenin refugee camp, while present in the village outskirts, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF raided and searched a house belonging to Hanadi Mohammed al-Halwani (42), a former prisoner, and arrested her. After interrogating her for several hours in MoscoviaPolice Station in west Jerusalem, she was released on bail of NIS 5000 and provided not to communicate with several persons mentioned in the investigation.

At approximately 21:10, IOF stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint east of Tulkarm, arrested Ahmed Fawzi Tawfiq al-Wawi (27), from Bal’a village in northern Tulkarm.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Hizma village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ayman and Mohammed Khader ‘Aqab Salah al-Deen.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Asira al-Qibliya and Sebastia villages in Nablus; and Surda village and al-Ersal neighborhood in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 16 September 2020

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into al_Jib village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, where they raided and searched Rowad Mohammed Jameel Khalifa’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Umm Salamuna village, south of Bethlehem, where they raided and searched Murad Jehad Mohammed Taqatqah’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohanad Mohammed Khalil al-Shiekh (18) and Mo’taz Mohammed Mostafa al-Sheikh (18) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Sa’ir village, east of Hebron, where they raided and searched Hamed Omar Jaradat’s (40) house. IOF were later withdrew and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:55, IOF moved into Qalqilya, where they raided and searched Mohammed Sameeh Jaber’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hebron, where they raided and searched Hamed Taha Abu Isninah’s (36) house and handed him a notice to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in ” Gush Etzion ” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Silat ad-Dhahr village, south of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched two houses belonging to As’ad Ameen ‘Abed al-Rahmen Hantoli (42), Mayor of Silat ad-Dhahr village Municipality, and Fahed ‘Abed al-‘Aziz Shaker Za’rour (35) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Wadi Abu Friha area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Montaser ‘Adnan al-‘Abiyat (26) and Zayid Mohammed al-‘Abiyat (45) and arrested them.

At approximately 09:00, IOF reinforced with 5 military vehicles moved 100 meters to the west of border fence with Israel, northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands along the border fence and then moved to southeast of al-Maghazi camp. Later, they redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into al-Sowana neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem, where they raided and searched Ya’qoub Mahmoud Abu ‘Asab’s (48) house. IOF confiscated NIS 21,000 from ‘Asab’s house, under the pretext that the money was disbursed from terrorist bodies. Amjad Abu ‘Asab, Ya’qoub’s brother and Head of the Committee of Families of Prisoners in Jerusalem, said that IOF raided and searched his brother’s house and confiscated NIS 21,000. They also handed Ya’qoub’s wife a military order issued by the former defense minister, Bennett, ordering Israeli soldiers to seize the money, under the pretext that the money was disbursed to his brother through terrorist bodies “the Ministry of Detainees Affairs “. It should be noted that Ya’qoub was arrested several times and served 15 years in the Israeli jails.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Dura and Beit Ummar villages. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

On Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, Mohammed and his brother Mustafa Jom’ah al- Salaimah implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished their apartments in Wadi Qadum neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Mohammed al-Salaimah said that he and his brother started constructing a 2-story building in Wadi Qadoum neighborhood and each floor has one apartment (80 sqm). In the meantime, the Israeli municipality stormed the construction area and issued a demolition decision under the pretext of building without licensing, thus, the 2 siblings stopped the construction. Al-Salaimah added that he intended to prepare his apartment to live in it after his marriage. However, he and his brother had to self-demolish their houses with hand tools to avoid paying more fines and the demolition costs for the municipality, which exceed NIS 100,000. It should be noted that the construction process cost al-Salaimah siblings about NIS 170,000, most of it was lent.

At approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 13 September 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers stormed Labid area, south of Araqah, adjacent to the annexation wall, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. IOF the village’s Council from completing the construction of a 200-meter long Labid Road that was cut off by the annexation wall since its establishment in 2003, as the council started working on it 3 days ago. This road links between Araqah village and Ya’bad and Khirbat et Tarim villages and serves villages in west of Jenin by connecting it with Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarm. IOF also detained workers for some time before they take over a bulldozer owned by Maher Mohammed Hasan Abu Asab, from al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin, under the pretext of illegal work in Area (C). The bulldozer was used in favor of Araqah Village’s Council.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 14 September 2020, Israeli Municipality crews stormed several neighborhoods in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem and distributed summonses and demolition notices to several facilities, including al-Qa’qa’ Mosque in Ein al-Louza neighborhood in Silwan in the abovementioned village, under the pretext without licensing. Eyewitnesses said that the Municipality crews accompanied with Israeli police officers stormed Kuroum Qamar Ein al-Fuqa, and Abu Tayeh neighborhoods in the village. They also served demolition notices at several facilities, including the house of the Secretary of Fatah Movement, Ahmed al-Abbasi, which is established for more than 20 years, and a 35-square-meter house owned by Iyad al-Abasi in Ein al-Fuqa area, which is established for more than 12 years. The Municipality crews also hanged a decision to demolish al-Qa’qa’ Mosque in Ein al-Louza and gave the residents 21 days to challenging the decision and if they did not challenge it and attend the court’s session, the court will implement the demolition decision within a month. Sheikh Hani Abu Dayyah, Emam of al-Qa’qa’ Mosque said to PCHR’s fieldworker the he was surprised with the demolition decision set by the Israeli Municipality officers in the mosque under the pretext of not paying the imposed fines on the Mosque construction. Sheikh Hani emphasized that constructing the mosque does not require a license from Israeli Municipality and he did not receive any financial fine so he would pay it. He added that the mosque was established 8 years and was reconstructed and expanded 3 years ago with a distance of 110 sqm. The mosque is built of bricks and include a prayer hall for men and a bathroom as hundreds of worshipers pray in it. The mosque that is necessary for the area was built from the residents’ donations.

At the same time, IOF backed by a military construction vehicle accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers stormed At-Tuwani village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed between civilians’ houses while the Civil Administration officers gave 3 demolition notices that included:

An under-construction house built on 60 square meters owned by Mosab Mor Rab’ie. An under-construction house built on 50 square meters owned by Mahmoud No’man Abu Aram. A livestock barn built of tin plates on an area of 80 square meters owned by Mohammed Essa Rab’ie.

At approximately 10:00, IOF reinforced with a military construction vehicle accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers stormed Khelat Taha area, south of Dura, southwest of Heborn. The Civil Administration officer photographed a number of under-construction residential buildings in the area and fixed on their walls 6 demolition notices with the number (1779). These notices give civilians 4 days to complete their legal affairs before the demolition is implemented.

The military decision No. (1797) issued in 2018, allows the Civil Administration officer to issue a decision to demolish of remove any building where construction was not completed within 6 months or it was inhabited by it residents for less than 30 days from the date of the inspector’s arrival to the site.

This kind of notices deprive civilians their right to defend their houses or facilities. The Israeli Supreme Court also refuse the file an appeal to freeze or cancel these notices. Civilians further are denied of applying a license for their targeted houses due to the short legal period allowed by the military order. The following notices are included:

Affected Persons Targeted Facility Mohammed Mahmoud Qatil 200-square-meter land prepared to build a house on it Dura Municipality Electricity network with 300 meters long / plastic water tank Mofeed Abdul Rahman Hamdan Under-construction house built on 70 meters and inhabited by family of 8 individuals Mofeed Abdul Rahman Hamdan Concrete floor prepared for building a house Mofeed Abdul Rahman Hamdan 150-square-meter land Mofeed Abdul Rahman Hamdan 150-square-meter land

At approximately 16:00, IOF stormed the land threatened to be confiscated near Khirbet Jubara village, in Tulkarm. IOF confiscated a bulldozer owned by Yazan Mesbah Masarwah, from Faroun village, while he was working in the area and handed him a notice to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

In the evening hours, the Israeli Supreme Court issued a decision against Ezzat Salah’s family to evacuate their house in Wadi Helwah in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem in favor of “Elad” Settlement Association.

The family’s lawyer, Nael al-Rashed, said to PCHR that the Israeli Supreme Court gave Salah family until 05 November 2020, to implement the eviction decision. The court also decided to compensate the family as a protected tenant with a sum of NIS 361,000. Al-Rashed explained that the “Elad” Settlement Association managed to seize most of the property after they bought it except for the Salah family’s apartment, which was classified as a “protected tenant”, has lived since 1968.

Al-Rashed added that the Magistrate’s Court, the District Court, and the Supreme Court issued a decision in favor of “Elad” Settlement Association to evict the family from their house even though it is a “protected tenant,” based on laws that enable the property owner to evict the tenants, when needed when they are not able to use of benefit from it if the Salah family stayed in the house as the room and the apartment share the same entrance of the house and the room has no benefits according to “Elad” Settlement Association’s claims.

The house owner, Ezzat Salah, said that during the past years, he was subjected to financial temptations and harassments from settlers, in an attempt to force him to give up his house where he lived for decades.

In the same day evening, Walid Mousa Abu Edahim implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished residential building in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of building without licensing. Walid said that he returned to Jerusalem in 1998 from Jordan where he was settled after his brother’s death by drowning to raise his orphan children. Therefore, he built a residential building in 2000 so his family and his brother family live in it. Abu Edhaim emphasized that the building was built on 500 square meters and comprised of 2 floors; 4 apartments and 3 stores. He added that he received a demolition notice in 2004 under the pretext of building without licensing. Since that date until 2018, Abu Edhaim sought to obtain a license, but to no avail. That cost him more than NIS 700,000 ( U.S $ 200,00) distributed on fines and lawyers’ fees and litigation procedures.

Abu Edahim pointed out that the Israeli court gave him time to 2019, to complete his affairs and obtain a license for his house, but to no vain. Therefore, he was given the option either to allow the Israeli Municipality to destroy the house and pay NIS150,000 fine for the demolition costs or to demolish his house by himself. Therefore, he had to self-demolish his building. Abu Edahim said that before the demolition his family, his brother’s family, his married son, and another tenant ( about 22 person ) lived in the house and all of them now became homeless without a shelter.

On the same evening, Osamah Taleb Zahaika implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished his house in al-Mokaber Mount neighborhood, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a licensing. Zahaika said that he built his 79-square-meter house in 2014 from bricks and tin plate. The house was comprised of 2 rooms and their benefits where Zahaika, his wife and 3 children live in. Zahaika emphasized that the Israeli Municipality pursued him few year ago and imposed a fine of NIS 25,000. He attempted to obtain construction license, but in vain. Therefore, Zahaika had to self-demolish his house after the Israeli police raided his house and notified him of the demolition decision and gave him one day to implement it.

On Tuesday evening, 15 September 2020, Saoud Adnan al-Qanbar implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished his house in al-Mokaber Mount neighborhood, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a licensing. Al-Qanbar said that he built his 100 square-meter house in 2015, which was comprised of 3 rooms, a living room, kitchen, and bathroom where he, his wife and his 6 children ( the eldest one is 16 years old and the youngest one is 3 years old) lived in it. Al-Qanbar emphasized that the Israeli Municipality pursued him few months after his house was built. In 2018, the Israeli Municipality issued a demolition decision and imposed a fine of NIS 45,000. Al-Qanbar added that during the past five years, he attempted to obtain a construction license and paid NIS 80,000 for the lawyer and engineer, but in vain. He also said that he had to self-demolish his house after the Israeli police raided his house two days ago and threatened him if he did not self-demolish his house, he would pay a fine of NIS 90,000 for the Israeli Municipality.

Also on Tuesday evening, IOF stopped the work on a road rehabilitation project that links between Kisan village and al-Rashayida village, east of Bethlehem, and confiscated a bulldozer. Ahmed Ghazal, Head of Kisan Village’s Council, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF stopped the work in a road rehabilitation project that links between a common cemetery for Kisan and al-Rashayida villages and confiscated a bulldozer under the pretext of non-licensing and the road is located in Areas (C) that is under full Israeli control .

VI. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

Gaza Strip:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Of all the Gaza Strip’s border crossings, only 2 currently function: Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) for movement of goods and Beit Hanoun (Erez) for movement of individuals. The Israeli authorities continued to impose restrictions on the entry of goods classified as “dual-use items”, despite their importance in reviving the market, manufacturing and maintenance. As to Beit Hanoun crossing, it is almost completely closed except for emergency humanitarian cases. Lately, a very limited number of individual cases of patients who have obtained medical referrals and financial coverage to Israel were able to travel, and some others referred to Israeli organizations working in the field of health for assistance in coordination.

For the fourth consecutive week, curfew is still imposed on the Gaza Strip to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, especially after coronavirus cases were confirmed outside the quarantine centers in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the suffering of Gaza Strip population has increased, and there are warns of catastrophic deterioration in their living conditions, especially if the state of emergency is maintained for a lengthy period without establishing mechanisms to protect the poor, unemployed and day laborers, and support low-income households who lost their incomes due to the state of emergency and curfew.

West Bank:

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 70 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 5 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Friday, 11 September 2020, IOF established a military checkpoint at the entrance to Anata village, north east of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, 16 September 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

