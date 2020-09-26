Aoun Accepts Adib Resignation as Berri Says Committed to French Initiative

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 26, 2020

Lebanese President Michel Aoun will take appropriate measures after Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib stepped down on Saturday.

“President of the Republic will take the appropriate measures in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution, after the recusal of the Prime Minister-designate, Mustapha Adib,” the General Directorate of the Lebanese Presidency said in a statement.

“President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, received at 11:00 am in the morning the Prime Minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, who briefed him on the difficulties and obstacles he faced in the process of forming a government,” the statement added.

“Adib then submitted his resignation letter to the President. In turn, President of the Republic thanked Prime Minister-designate for his efforts and informed him of his acceptance of his resignation,” the statement noted.

For his part, Speaker Nabih Berri said his group would stick to the French initiative after Adib’s decision to step down.

“Our position is to stick to the French initiative and its content,” Berri said in a statement.

Source: NNA and Reuters

September 26, 2020

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after almost a month of efforts to line up a new government.

After meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Presidential Palace, Adib said he was stepping down from the task of forming the government.

“As efforts reached their last phase, it was clear that agreement is no more possible,” Adib was quoted as saying by local media.

Meanwhile, Adib called for going ahead with the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the formation of a new government.

Source: Lebanese media

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: Berri, French initiative, Michel Aoun, Mustafa Adib |