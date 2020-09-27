Secret Documents Reveal the Size of Blatant American Intervention in Yemen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 26, 2020 Ibrahim Mohammad

Yemen: Al Masirah Net has published a number of documents tagged with “Top Secret”, some of them issued by the American embassy in Sana’a and others issued by the Yemeni National Security Agency during the period before the revolution of 21th of September 2014.

The level of the US intervention in Yemen through its embassy in Sana’a and meddling and violating the country’s sovereignty is beyond imaginable, such intervention that led to the revolution that ousted of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh leading to his killing and the ensuing relentless bombardment of the country by a Saudi-led coalition.

The documents issued by the US embassy included directives from the former ambassador Gerald M. Feierstein to the presidency to transfer the so-called “Anti Terrorism Units” from the Ministry of Interior Affairs to the Ministry of Defense, and to turn these units into security forces for the Yemeni land and sea borders.

The documents have also directed the rapid issuance of presidential decisions to appoint a number of military commanders to various positions, including a new commander of the Special Operations Forces, his deputy, and the deputy chief of the General Staff. (Document below)

Leaked documents issued by the Yemeni National Security Agency revealed the deliberate destruction of the air defense systems, mainly the Strela and SAM missiles, and the emptying of the Yemeni army units of SAM systems under the pretext of being reached the local markets, noting that this was carried out with full American coordination and supervision, and with the approval of the Minister of Defense.

Minister of Defense approves on withdrawing all SAM air defense systems form the military units

Other documents issued by the National Security Agency showed that the US side directed its activities in specific ways that only served the interests of the US national security, without any regard for Yemen’s interests, such as financing military operations and projects under direct US supervision.

Documents shows the directing of financing projects that serves the USA’s interests

The documents also revealed the direct interfering in the work of Yemen’s National Security Agency and the suspicious relationship between CIA officers and Yemeni National Security Agency officers.

A document shows the direct intervention of the CIA in the Yemeni National Security Agency’s work

The ‘Democrats’ in the USA spent years and millions of dollars in investigations about an alleged Russian intervention in their political affairs based on some Facebook ads worth a few thousand dollars, can they, who the war on Yemen started during their rule, explain this?

Trump came to drain the swamp, what happened after he reached office? He became swamp-drunk.

The Yemen Armed Forces response to the US interventions is by destroying its proxies of the Saudi-led coalition:

