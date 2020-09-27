Two U.S.-led coalition Convoys Attacked By Shiite Fighters In Southern, Central Iraq

On September 27 afternoon, two convoys transporting equipment and weapons for the U.S.-led coalition were attacked in Iraq.
The first convoy was targeted with an improved explosive device in the district of Batha in the southern province of Dhi Qar. The second convoy was attacked in a similar fashion as it was passing on the Hilla highway in the central province of Bablyon.
A truck carrying an armored vehicle of the U.S.-led coalition was damaged as a result of the attack in Batha. Sabereen News shared a photo of the truck.
The new attacks came following a Washington Post report that revealed a recent threat from the U.S. to the Iraqi Government. According to the report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi that the U.S. will close its embassy in Baghdad if the attacks continues.
Iraqi Shiite group Saryat Qasim al-Jabbarin, which claimed responsibility for Batha attack, responded to Pompeo’s threat by vowing once again to expel U.S. troops from Iraq.
“We say to Pompeo, we swore to expel your rats dead, their vehicles burned and their hideouts destroyed, from our country,” the group said in a statement.
These recent attacks on U.S. troops are a response to the assassination of Iranian Quds Force Commander, Qassim Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy-Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, earlier this year.
