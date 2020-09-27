US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Iraqi al-Nujaba movement, said that threats and outcries of the United States are because of victories of the Resistance Front.

In a tweet on Saturday, al-Kaabi likened US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s threats against the Iraqi movement to struggles of a suffocating person.

These useless threats show the fruitfulness of the Resistance’s efforts to liberate and restore Iraqi sovereignty from American control, he added.

He congratulated the achievements of the Resistance and encouraged forces to continue their actions, noting that the threats of enemy do not create fear in the hearts of Nujaba forces.

“We have been striving for one of the two virtues since we set foot on this path; victory or martyrdom.”

Al-Kaabi emphasized that Iraqi groups should urge the United States to withdraw its occupying forces completely from the country because of Iraqi Parliament’s order and the will of the people.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: IRAQ, War on Iraq | Tagged: Iraqi al-Nujaba movement, Iraqi resistance, Iraqi sovereignty, Pompeo, US Withdrawal from Iraq |